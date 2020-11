ADVISORY AUSTRIA-ATTACK/POLICE

At least one killed in suspected Vienna terror attack

Start: 02 Nov 2020 22:36 GMT

End: 02 Nov 2020 23:54 GMT

VIENNA - Several gunmen fired shots at six locations in central Vienna starting near the central synagogue on Monday, killing at least one person and wounding others in what the interior minister said appeared to be a terrorist attack.

