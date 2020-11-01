Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

Vistazo a la segunda fecha del torneo Intermedio del fútbol de Uruguay

1 de Noviembre de 2020

Este es un vistazo a la segunda jornada del torneo de fútbol Intermedio de Uruguay.

Viernes 23:

Liverpool     3  Andrés Pereira (25), Franco Romero (90), Juan Ignacio Ramírez (90+1)

Cerro         2  Leandro Paiva (30), Maicol Cabrera (55)

River Plate   4  Maximiliano Calzada (15), Matías Arezo (17, 25), Facundo Silvera (90)

Danubio       0

Cerro Largo   2  Guillermo May (16), Enzo Borges (62)

Torque        1  Santiago Scotto (48)

Sábado 24:

Progreso       0

Plaza Colonia  0

Fénix          2  Maureen Franco (4), Nicolás Fernández (44)

Boston River   0

Domingo 25:

Wanderers      2   Darwin Torres (20), Ignacio González (43)

Rentistas      2   Gonzalo Vega (16, 25)

Sábado 31:

Deportivo Maldonado   1  Matías Tellechea (52)

Nacional              2  Gonzalo Bergessio (68), Thiago Vecino (72)

Domingo 1:

Defensor Sporting     2    Andrés Lamas (6), Kevin Méndez (33)

Peñarol               1    Giovanni González (68)

-- Posiciones:

SERIE A

Pts PJ PG PE PP GF GC

1. Cerro Largo         6  2  2  0  0  5  1

2. Liverpool             6  2  2  0  0  5  3

3. Progreso             4  2  1  1  0  2  1

4. Cerro                   3  2  1  0  1  3  3

5. Plaza Colonia      1  2  0  1  1  0  3

6. Rentistas             0  2  0  1  1  3  4

7. Wanderers          0  2  0  1  1  2  3

8. MVD Torque        0  2  0  0  2  2  4

SERIE B

Pts PJ PG PE PP GF GC

1. River Plate        6  2  2  0  0  6  1

2. Nacional            6  2  2  0  0  3  1

3. Boston River     3  2  1  0  1  5  3

4. Fénix                  3  2  1  0  1  2  1

5. D. Sporting        3  2  1  1  0  2  1

6. Danubio             1  2  0  1  1  0  4

7. Peñarol              0  2  0  0  2  2  4

8. D. Maldonado     0  2  0  0  2  2  7

gv/gma

