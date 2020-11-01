Vistazo a la segunda fecha del torneo Intermedio del fútbol de Uruguay

Este es un vistazo a la segunda jornada del torneo de fútbol Intermedio de Uruguay.
Viernes 23:
Liverpool 3 Andrés Pereira (25), Franco Romero (90), Juan Ignacio Ramírez (90+1)
Cerro 2 Leandro Paiva (30), Maicol Cabrera (55)
River Plate 4 Maximiliano Calzada (15), Matías Arezo (17, 25), Facundo Silvera (90)
Danubio 0
Cerro Largo 2 Guillermo May (16), Enzo Borges (62)
Torque 1 Santiago Scotto (48)
Sábado 24:
Progreso 0
Plaza Colonia 0
Fénix 2 Maureen Franco (4), Nicolás Fernández (44)
Boston River 0
Domingo 25:
Wanderers 2 Darwin Torres (20), Ignacio González (43)
Rentistas 2 Gonzalo Vega (16, 25)
Sábado 31:
Deportivo Maldonado 1 Matías Tellechea (52)
Nacional 2 Gonzalo Bergessio (68), Thiago Vecino (72)
Domingo 1:
Defensor Sporting 2 Andrés Lamas (6), Kevin Méndez (33)
Peñarol 1 Giovanni González (68)
-- Posiciones:
SERIE A
Pts PJ PG PE PP GF GC
1. Cerro Largo 6 2 2 0 0 5 1
2. Liverpool 6 2 2 0 0 5 3
3. Progreso 4 2 1 1 0 2 1
4. Cerro 3 2 1 0 1 3 3
5. Plaza Colonia 1 2 0 1 1 0 3
6. Rentistas 0 2 0 1 1 3 4
7. Wanderers 0 2 0 1 1 2 3
8. MVD Torque 0 2 0 0 2 2 4
SERIE B
Pts PJ PG PE PP GF GC
1. River Plate 6 2 2 0 0 6 1
2. Nacional 6 2 2 0 0 3 1
3. Boston River 3 2 1 0 1 5 3
4. Fénix 3 2 1 0 1 2 1
5. D. Sporting 3 2 1 1 0 2 1
6. Danubio 1 2 0 1 1 0 4
7. Peñarol 0 2 0 0 2 2 4
8. D. Maldonado 0 2 0 0 2 2 7
gv/gma