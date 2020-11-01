ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-NORTH CAROLINA

Trump campaigns in Hickory, North Carolina

Start: 01 Nov 2020 22:30 GMT

End: 01 Nov 2020 23:30 GMT

HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA - U.S. President Donald Trump makes remarks at a campaign rally.

SCHEDULE:

2200GMT Trump arrives at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

2210GMT Trump departs Charlotte, NC, en route to Hickory, NC

2235GMT Trump arrives at Hickory Regional Airport

2245GMT Trump delivers remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally

2345GMT Trump departs Hickory, NC en route to Charlotte, NC

0010GMT Trump arrives at Charlotte Douglas International airport

0020GMT Trump departs Charlotte, NC en route to Rome, GA

