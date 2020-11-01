Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-NORTH CAROLINA

Por REUTERSNOV 01
1 de Noviembre de 2020

Trump campaigns in Hickory, North Carolina

Start: 01 Nov 2020 22:30 GMT

End: 01 Nov 2020 23:30 GMT

HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA - U.S. President Donald Trump makes remarks at a campaign rally.

SCHEDULE:

2200GMT Trump arrives at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

2210GMT Trump departs Charlotte, NC, en route to Hickory, NC

2235GMT Trump arrives at Hickory Regional Airport

2245GMT Trump delivers remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally

2345GMT Trump departs Hickory, NC en route to Charlotte, NC

0010GMT Trump arrives at Charlotte Douglas International airport

0020GMT Trump departs Charlotte, NC en route to Rome, GA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS:   NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER

Source: U.S.NETWORK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

Te Recomendamos

Enrique Alfaro redefinió la función del “Botón de emergencia”: “no es para dejar de trabajar, es para que dejen de pasearse y reunirse por ocio”

Enrique Alfaro redefinió la función del “Botón de emergencia”: “no es para dejar de trabajar, es para que dejen de pasearse y reunirse por ocio”

El estado realizará una evaluación el martes, de confirmarse tendencia en contagios, la medida se activaría el viernes 30 de octubre con una duración de 14 días
El estado realizará una evaluación el martes, de confirmarse tendencia en contagios, la medida se activaría el viernes 30 de octubre con una duración de 14 días

Enrique Alfaro redefinió la función del “Botón de emergencia”: “no es para dejar de trabajar, es para que dejen de pasearse y reunirse por ocio”

Enrique Alfaro redefinió la función del “Botón de emergencia”: “no es para dejar de trabajar, es para que dejen de pasearse y reunirse por ocio”

El estado realizará una evaluación el martes, de confirmarse tendencia en contagios, la medida se activaría el viernes 30 de octubre con una duración de 14 días
El estado realizará una evaluación el martes, de confirmarse tendencia en contagios, la medida se activaría el viernes 30 de octubre con una duración de 14 días

Alberto Fernández, cuestionado por el kirchnerismo duro y sin plan alternativo frente a la crisis económica

Alberto Fernández, cuestionado por el kirchnerismo duro y sin plan alternativo frente a la crisis económica

El Presidente quedó bajo el fuego del ala más intransigente del Frente de Todos por su estrategia respecto a la oposición y al aborto, mientras se profundiza la interna en el Gabinete por la suba del dólar y la perdida constante de reservas públicas
El Presidente quedó bajo el fuego del ala más intransigente del Frente de Todos por su estrategia respecto a la oposición y al aborto, mientras se profundiza la interna en el Gabinete por la suba del dólar y la perdida constante de reservas públicas

Alberto Fernández, cuestionado por el kirchnerismo duro y sin plan alternativo frente a la crisis económica

Alberto Fernández, cuestionado por el kirchnerismo duro y sin plan alternativo frente a la crisis económica

El Presidente quedó bajo el fuego del ala más intransigente del Frente de Todos por su estrategia respecto a la oposición y al aborto, mientras se profundiza la interna en el Gabinete por la suba del dólar y la perdida constante de reservas públicas
El Presidente quedó bajo el fuego del ala más intransigente del Frente de Todos por su estrategia respecto a la oposición y al aborto, mientras se profundiza la interna en el Gabinete por la suba del dólar y la perdida constante de reservas públicas

Twitter cambió la forma de retuitear

Twitter cambió la forma de retuitear

Según se informó desde la compañía, es necesario un paso más a la hora de poder replicar un mensaje en esa red social
Según se informó desde la compañía, es necesario un paso más a la hora de poder replicar un mensaje en esa red social

Twitter cambió la forma de retuitear

Twitter cambió la forma de retuitear

Según se informó desde la compañía, es necesario un paso más a la hora de poder replicar un mensaje en esa red social
Según se informó desde la compañía, es necesario un paso más a la hora de poder replicar un mensaje en esa red social