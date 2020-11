ADVISORY ---FLASH---7107-CANADA-SECURITY/QUEBEC DETENTION UGC

Two killed, five wounded in Quebec stabbings - local media

Start: 01 Nov 2020 14:57 GMT

End: 01 Nov 2020 15:00 GMT

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC, CANADA - At least two people were killed and five were wounded after being stabbed by a man wearing medieval clothes near the Parliament Hill area of Quebec City, Canada late on Saturday (October 31), police and local media reported.

