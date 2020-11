ADVISORY --FLASH--7010-CANADA-SECURITY/QUEBEC UGC

Quebec stabbings leave at least two dead, five injured - local media

Start: 01 Nov 2020 08:24 GMT

End: 01 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

QUEBEC CITY, CANADA - Video shows police gather in Quebec after reported knife attack that left at least two people dead and five injured, local media reported.

