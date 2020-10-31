Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-BUTLER

Por REUTERSOCT 31
31 de Octubre de 2020

Trump holds campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania

Start: 31 Oct 2020 21:52 GMT

End: 31 Oct 2020 23:00 GMT

BUTLER, PA - U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania.

LIVE SHOT at 2155g - Trump's arrival at Pittsburgh International Airport

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Coronavirus en Argentina: confirmaron 406 muertes y 11.712 nuevos contagios en las últimas 24 horas

El ministerio de Salud informó que la cantidad de casos positivos desde que comenzó la pandemia ascendió a 1.102.301 y que las víctimas fatales ya suman 29.301
Coronavirus en Argentina: confirmaron 406 muertes y 11.712 nuevos contagios en las últimas 24 horas

El ministerio de Salud informó que la cantidad de casos positivos desde que comenzó la pandemia ascendió a 1.102.301 y que las víctimas fatales ya suman 29.301
Alberto Fernández, cuestionado por el kirchnerismo duro y sin plan alternativo frente a la crisis económica

El Presidente quedó bajo el fuego del ala más intransigente del Frente de Todos por su estrategia respecto a la oposición y al aborto, mientras se profundiza la interna en el Gabinete por la suba del dólar y la perdida constante de reservas públicas
Alberto Fernández, cuestionado por el kirchnerismo duro y sin plan alternativo frente a la crisis económica

El Presidente quedó bajo el fuego del ala más intransigente del Frente de Todos por su estrategia respecto a la oposición y al aborto, mientras se profundiza la interna en el Gabinete por la suba del dólar y la perdida constante de reservas públicas
Twitter cambió la forma de retuitear

Según se informó desde la compañía, es necesario un paso más a la hora de poder replicar un mensaje en esa red social
Twitter cambió la forma de retuitear

Según se informó desde la compañía, es necesario un paso más a la hora de poder replicar un mensaje en esa red social
