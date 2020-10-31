Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-BUCKS COUNTY

Por REUTERSOCT 31
31 de Octubre de 2020

Trump holds campaign rally in Bucks County, Pennsylvania

Start: 31 Oct 2020 15:45 GMT

End: 31 Oct 2020 17:00 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THIS LIVE WILL BE INTERRUPTED AT 1700GMT TO MAKE SPACE FOR HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-BRIEFING

BUCKS COUNTY, PA - U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

