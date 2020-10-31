ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-DETROIT

Biden campaigns with Obama in Detroit, Michigan

Start: 31 Oct 2020 21:30 GMT

End: 31 Oct 2020 21:52 GMT

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - Former President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign in Flint, Michigan.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com