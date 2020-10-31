ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-BRIEFING

Johnson holds covid-19 news conference
Start: 31 Oct 2020 17:00 GMT
End: 31 Oct 2020 18:00 GMT
LONDON - U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference to discuss new restrictions to combat covid-19 with England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty and the government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering imposing a new month-long national lockdown in England next week after scientists said the coronavirus was spreading faster than their worst predictions, a government official said.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: UK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com