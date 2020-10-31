ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-BRIEFING

Johnson holds covid-19 news conference

Start: 31 Oct 2020 17:00 GMT

End: 31 Oct 2020 18:00 GMT

LONDON - U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference to discuss new restrictions to combat covid-19 with England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty and the government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering imposing a new month-long national lockdown in England next week after scientists said the coronavirus was spreading faster than their worst predictions, a government official said.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com