ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-BRIEFING

31 de Octubre de 2020

Johnson holds covid-19 news conference

LONDON - U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference to discuss new restrictions to combat covid-19 with England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty and the government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering imposing a new month-long national lockdown in England next week after scientists said the coronavirus was spreading faster than their worst predictions, a government official said.

