Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/ --UPDATED--

Por REUTERSOCT 30
23 de Octubre de 2020

Americans vote in U.S. election

Start: 03 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 03 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE MONITOR THIS SPACE FOR UPDATES. TIMES AND LOCATIONS IN SCHEDULE BELOW MAY CHANGE. IN ADDITION, WE’LL HAVE CREWS IN PENNSYLVANIA, MICHIGAN, AND FLORIDA ON ELECTION DAY FOR POSSIBLE BREAKING NEWS.

==

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA; NEW YORK, NEW YORK; COLUMBUS, OHIO; MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN; MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA; AND LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - U.S. voters will decide whether to give Republican President Donald Trump a second four-year term or replace him with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The election comes against a backdrop of deep political divisions, COVID-19, and racial tensions. Live coverage will begin with a beauty shot of the White House on November 2, followed by voting in various locations on Election Day, November 3. We will close election night with a view of the White House.

==

++SCHEDULE (TIMES/LOCATIONS MAY CHANGE):

++MONDAY, NOV. 2

1245GMT –2355GMT White House beauty shot

++TUESDAY, NOV. 3

0000 – 1045GMT White House beauty shot

++POSSIBLE ONLY - ACCESSED COVER: 0445GMT First Voting in

Dixville Notch, Massachusetts

1045 – 1245GMT Charlottesville, Virginia (Polls open)

1245-1345GMT New York, New York

1345 –1445GMT Columbus, Ohio

1445-1545GMT Milwaukee, Wisconsin

1545-1645GMT Minneapolis, Minnesota

1645-1745GMT Los Angeles, California

1745-1845GMT New York, New York

1845-1945GMT Columbus, Ohio

1945-2045GMT Milwaukee, Wisconsin

2045-2145GMT Minneapolis, Minnesota

2145-2245GMT White House beauty shot or Black Lives Matter Plaza

2245-2345GMT Los Angeles, California

++WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4

0005-0035GMT Columbus, Ohio (Polls close)

0035-0115GMT New York, New York

0115-0205GMT Milwaukee, Wisconsin, or Minneapolis, Minnesota (Polls close)

0205-0245GMT White House beauty shot

0245-0405GMT Los Angeles, California (Polls close)

0405-1330GMT White House beauty shot

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: TBC

DIGITAL: TBC

Source: REUTERS / ACCESSED COVER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

