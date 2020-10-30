Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY TURKEY-QUAKE/RESCUE

Por REUTERSOCT 30
30 de Octubre de 2020

Rescuers work through the night after strong quake

Start: 30 Oct 2020 18:15 GMT

End: 30 Oct 2020 19:15 GMT

IZMIR: Rescuers work through the night after strong quake hit Turkey's Izmir

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters
Colombiana murió apuñalada por su propio hijo en Estados Unidos

La madre y hermana del agresor fueron trasladadas al hospital Jackson Memorial, de Miami, donde, infortunadamente, una de ellas falleció por la gravedad de las heridas.
La madre y hermana del agresor fueron trasladadas al hospital Jackson Memorial, de Miami, donde, infortunadamente, una de ellas falleció por la gravedad de las heridas.
Agresores de mujeres no podrán contender en las elecciones: “Deben ser candidatos... pero al tambo”, dice AMLO

INE resolvió que aspirantes deben cumplir “3 de 3 contra la violencia política hacia las mujeres”
INE resolvió que aspirantes deben cumplir “3 de 3 contra la violencia política hacia las mujeres”
Mike Pompeo cerró en Vietnam su gira asiática para contrarrestar la influencia de China en el sudeste asiático

El viaje del secretario de Estado también incluyó visitas a la India, Sri Lanka, Maldivas e Indonesia. En sus reuniones calificó a Beijing como un “depredador” y abogó por un Indo-Pacífico “libre y abierto”
El viaje del secretario de Estado también incluyó visitas a la India, Sri Lanka, Maldivas e Indonesia. En sus reuniones calificó a Beijing como un “depredador” y abogó por un Indo-Pacífico “libre y abierto”
Una carretera partida e inundaciones: las impactantes imágenes por las torrenciales lluvias en Chiapas y Tabasco

Los pronósticos del clima aseguran que continuarán las precipitaciones durante este viernes, por lo que las autoridades instaron a la gente a no salir de casa y protegerse
Los pronósticos del clima aseguran que continuarán las precipitaciones durante este viernes, por lo que las autoridades instaron a la gente a no salir de casa y protegerse
“La lucha contra la corrupción es prioridad”: Santiago Nieto se baja de la candidatura para gobernador de Querétaro

El llamado “zar anti lavado” confirmó que seguirá al frente de la UIF
El llamado “zar anti lavado” confirmó que seguirá al frente de la UIF
México se solidarizó con Grecia y Turquía por fuerte terremoto: no hay reportes de connacionales afectados

El canciller Marcelo Ebrard reaccionó al fenómeno natural que generó un tsunami
El canciller Marcelo Ebrard reaccionó al fenómeno natural que generó un tsunami
Cristiano Ronaldo ya no tiene coronavirus: la Juventus confirmó que dio negativo y abandonará el aislamiento

El astro portugués finalmente ha dado negativo en las pruebas PCR y podrá regresar a la actividad tras 19 días en confinamiento
El astro portugués finalmente ha dado negativo en las pruebas PCR y podrá regresar a la actividad tras 19 días en confinamiento
La CDMX se mantendrá en semáforo naranja la próxima semana: anticipan que habrá restricciones de actividades

Reiteró que el 2 de noviembre estarán cerrados los panteone
Reiteró que el 2 de noviembre estarán cerrados los panteone
James descartado para el próximo partido del Everton por un “pequeño problema”

Carlo Ancelotti confirmó que el colombiano necesita descansar en la próxima fecha de la Premier League.
Carlo Ancelotti confirmó que el colombiano necesita descansar en la próxima fecha de la Premier League.
Con falsas propuestas de empleo en Tostao Pan & Café están estafando a los colombianos

La empresa advirtió que han recibido alertas en varias ciudades, donde estarían cobrando por supuestos procesos de contratación con ellos.
La empresa advirtió que han recibido alertas en varias ciudades, donde estarían cobrando por supuestos procesos de contratación con ellos.
Nick Kyrgios expresó sus sentimientos más profundos sobre el tenis: “A veces es un deporte de mierda”

El jugador australiano hizo unas particulares declaraciones sobre su poca tolerancia a las frustraciones dentro del circuito
El jugador australiano hizo unas particulares declaraciones sobre su poca tolerancia a las frustraciones dentro del circuito
Un hombre se desmayó al volante y mató a dos personas e hirió a otra en pleno centro de Kiev

El hecho sucedió en la plaza de la Independencia de la capital de Ucrania
El hecho sucedió en la plaza de la Independencia de la capital de Ucrania
