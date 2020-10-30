ADVISORY TURKEY-QUAKE/RESCUE

Rescuers work through the night after strong quake

Start: 30 Oct 2020 18:15 GMT

End: 30 Oct 2020 19:15 GMT

IZMIR: Rescuers work through the night after strong quake hit Turkey's Izmir

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com