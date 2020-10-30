Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/NICE

Por REUTERSOCT 30
30 de Octubre de 2020

Outside the church in Nice where 3 people were killed in attack

Start: 30 Oct 2020 12:57 GMT

End: 30 Oct 2020 13:28 GMT

NICE - Live from outside the church where a knife-wielding attacker shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other people on Thursday (October 29).

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Blanca y Damian asesinaban y secuestraban a los 13 años: los hijos de la violencia en México

Blanca y Damian asesinaban y secuestraban a los 13 años: los hijos de la violencia en México

Saskia Niño de Rivera, coautora de “Un sicario en cada hijo te dio”, habló con Infobae México sobre la crisis de violencia provocada por el crimen organizado y la incorporación de niños a sus filas
Saskia Niño de Rivera, coautora de “Un sicario en cada hijo te dio”, habló con Infobae México sobre la crisis de violencia provocada por el crimen organizado y la incorporación de niños a sus filas

Blanca y Damian asesinaban y secuestraban a los 13 años: los hijos de la violencia en México

Blanca y Damian asesinaban y secuestraban a los 13 años: los hijos de la violencia en México

Saskia Niño de Rivera, coautora de “Un sicario en cada hijo te dio”, habló con Infobae México sobre la crisis de violencia provocada por el crimen organizado y la incorporación de niños a sus filas
Saskia Niño de Rivera, coautora de “Un sicario en cada hijo te dio”, habló con Infobae México sobre la crisis de violencia provocada por el crimen organizado y la incorporación de niños a sus filas

Viceministro de Salud insinuó que marcha de la minga incrementó contagios de COVID-19

Viceministro de Salud insinuó que marcha de la minga incrementó contagios de COVID-19

Según cifras del funcionario, en las localidades por donde pasó la manifestación de los indígenas a principios de octubre se han registrado aumentos de contagios y muertes por el virus.
Según cifras del funcionario, en las localidades por donde pasó la manifestación de los indígenas a principios de octubre se han registrado aumentos de contagios y muertes por el virus.

Viceministro de Salud insinuó que marcha de la minga incrementó contagios de COVID-19

Viceministro de Salud insinuó que marcha de la minga incrementó contagios de COVID-19

Según cifras del funcionario, en las localidades por donde pasó la manifestación de los indígenas a principios de octubre se han registrado aumentos de contagios y muertes por el virus.
Según cifras del funcionario, en las localidades por donde pasó la manifestación de los indígenas a principios de octubre se han registrado aumentos de contagios y muertes por el virus.

La economía mexicana subió 12% en el tercer trimestre, tras histórico desplome: INEGI

La economía mexicana subió 12% en el tercer trimestre, tras histórico desplome: INEGI

Durante abril y mayo, la mayoría de las actividades productivas y sociales fueron suspendidas en el país debido a las restricciones impuestas por el gobierno
Durante abril y mayo, la mayoría de las actividades productivas y sociales fueron suspendidas en el país debido a las restricciones impuestas por el gobierno

La economía mexicana subió 12% en el tercer trimestre, tras histórico desplome: INEGI

La economía mexicana subió 12% en el tercer trimestre, tras histórico desplome: INEGI

Durante abril y mayo, la mayoría de las actividades productivas y sociales fueron suspendidas en el país debido a las restricciones impuestas por el gobierno
Durante abril y mayo, la mayoría de las actividades productivas y sociales fueron suspendidas en el país debido a las restricciones impuestas por el gobierno

Un terremoto de 6,7 grados sacudió la isla griega de Samos: hubo un mini tsunami en el Mar Egeo

Un terremoto de 6,7 grados sacudió la isla griega de Samos: hubo un mini tsunami en el Mar Egeo

Hasta el momento no se informó de víctimas mortales, pero varios testimonios de isleños mencionan importantes daños materiales. Turquía también sufrió daños
Hasta el momento no se informó de víctimas mortales, pero varios testimonios de isleños mencionan importantes daños materiales. Turquía también sufrió daños

Un terremoto de 6,7 grados sacudió la isla griega de Samos: hubo un mini tsunami en el Mar Egeo

Un terremoto de 6,7 grados sacudió la isla griega de Samos: hubo un mini tsunami en el Mar Egeo

Hasta el momento no se informó de víctimas mortales, pero varios testimonios de isleños mencionan importantes daños materiales. Turquía también sufrió daños
Hasta el momento no se informó de víctimas mortales, pero varios testimonios de isleños mencionan importantes daños materiales. Turquía también sufrió daños

El gran artífice de los montajes de García Luna: un ex baterista de Timbiriche y ex corista de Cristian Castro

El gran artífice de los montajes de García Luna: un ex baterista de Timbiriche y ex corista de Cristian Castro

El periodista Jesús Lemus explica como Maximiliano Cortázar ayudó al “súper policía” a tener el gran reconocimiento de sus “golpes al crimen” que tanto le obsesionaba tener
El periodista Jesús Lemus explica como Maximiliano Cortázar ayudó al “súper policía” a tener el gran reconocimiento de sus “golpes al crimen” que tanto le obsesionaba tener

El gran artífice de los montajes de García Luna: un ex baterista de Timbiriche y ex corista de Cristian Castro

El gran artífice de los montajes de García Luna: un ex baterista de Timbiriche y ex corista de Cristian Castro

El periodista Jesús Lemus explica como Maximiliano Cortázar ayudó al “súper policía” a tener el gran reconocimiento de sus “golpes al crimen” que tanto le obsesionaba tener
El periodista Jesús Lemus explica como Maximiliano Cortázar ayudó al “súper policía” a tener el gran reconocimiento de sus “golpes al crimen” que tanto le obsesionaba tener

Fiscalía fortalecerá capacidad investigativa en casos de violencia de género

Fiscalía fortalecerá capacidad investigativa en casos de violencia de género

El ente judicial busca, en unión con el programa EUROsocial+, fortalecer la perspectiva de género en las investigaciones penales.
El ente judicial busca, en unión con el programa EUROsocial+, fortalecer la perspectiva de género en las investigaciones penales.

Fiscalía fortalecerá capacidad investigativa en casos de violencia de género

Fiscalía fortalecerá capacidad investigativa en casos de violencia de género

El ente judicial busca, en unión con el programa EUROsocial+, fortalecer la perspectiva de género en las investigaciones penales.
El ente judicial busca, en unión con el programa EUROsocial+, fortalecer la perspectiva de género en las investigaciones penales.

Junior sufrió, pero ganó en Uruguay ante Plaza Colonia por Copa Sudamericana

Junior sufrió, pero ganó en Uruguay ante Plaza Colonia por Copa Sudamericana

El partido de vuelta se jugará el próximo 5 de noviembre a las 7:30 de la noche.
El partido de vuelta se jugará el próximo 5 de noviembre a las 7:30 de la noche.

Junior sufrió, pero ganó en Uruguay ante Plaza Colonia por Copa Sudamericana

Junior sufrió, pero ganó en Uruguay ante Plaza Colonia por Copa Sudamericana

El partido de vuelta se jugará el próximo 5 de noviembre a las 7:30 de la noche.
El partido de vuelta se jugará el próximo 5 de noviembre a las 7:30 de la noche.

Lluvias intensas por interacción del Frente Frío 9 y una onda tropical; hay 80% de probabilidades de un nuevo ciclón

Lluvias intensas por interacción del Frente Frío 9 y una onda tropical; hay 80% de probabilidades de un nuevo ciclón

El frente frío del norte mantendrá a varios estados bahjo cero en las noches y madrugadas mienras que lloverá en estados del sureste
El frente frío del norte mantendrá a varios estados bahjo cero en las noches y madrugadas mienras que lloverá en estados del sureste

Lluvias intensas por interacción del Frente Frío 9 y una onda tropical; hay 80% de probabilidades de un nuevo ciclón

Lluvias intensas por interacción del Frente Frío 9 y una onda tropical; hay 80% de probabilidades de un nuevo ciclón

El frente frío del norte mantendrá a varios estados bahjo cero en las noches y madrugadas mienras que lloverá en estados del sureste
El frente frío del norte mantendrá a varios estados bahjo cero en las noches y madrugadas mienras que lloverá en estados del sureste

Dónde y a qué hora ver el estreno de MasterChef México: Anette Michel reveló las novedades de la edición 2020

Dónde y a qué hora ver el estreno de MasterChef México: Anette Michel reveló las novedades de la edición 2020

El programa regresa este viernes 30 de octubre a TV Azteca
El programa regresa este viernes 30 de octubre a TV Azteca

Dónde y a qué hora ver el estreno de MasterChef México: Anette Michel reveló las novedades de la edición 2020

Dónde y a qué hora ver el estreno de MasterChef México: Anette Michel reveló las novedades de la edición 2020

El programa regresa este viernes 30 de octubre a TV Azteca
El programa regresa este viernes 30 de octubre a TV Azteca

“Aún no se conoce evidencia consistente”: López-Gatell pidió cautela sobre los daños de la COVID-19 en el cerebro

“Aún no se conoce evidencia consistente”: López-Gatell pidió cautela sobre los daños de la COVID-19 en el cerebro

El funcionario destacó que todavía es temprano para concluir que el virus SARS-CoV-2 es el responsable de producir ciertas repercusiones en el sistema nervioso central
El funcionario destacó que todavía es temprano para concluir que el virus SARS-CoV-2 es el responsable de producir ciertas repercusiones en el sistema nervioso central

“Aún no se conoce evidencia consistente”: López-Gatell pidió cautela sobre los daños de la COVID-19 en el cerebro

“Aún no se conoce evidencia consistente”: López-Gatell pidió cautela sobre los daños de la COVID-19 en el cerebro

El funcionario destacó que todavía es temprano para concluir que el virus SARS-CoV-2 es el responsable de producir ciertas repercusiones en el sistema nervioso central
El funcionario destacó que todavía es temprano para concluir que el virus SARS-CoV-2 es el responsable de producir ciertas repercusiones en el sistema nervioso central

La misteriosa ex amante de Kim Jong-un está cada vez más cerca del dictador mientras su esposa se encuentra desaparecida

La misteriosa ex amante de Kim Jong-un está cada vez más cerca del dictador mientras su esposa se encuentra desaparecida

Durante el desfile militar realizado del pasado 10 de octubre, Hyon Song Wol ocupó un rol preponderante. Tiene 43 años y es una estrella pop
Durante el desfile militar realizado del pasado 10 de octubre, Hyon Song Wol ocupó un rol preponderante. Tiene 43 años y es una estrella pop

La misteriosa ex amante de Kim Jong-un está cada vez más cerca del dictador mientras su esposa se encuentra desaparecida

La misteriosa ex amante de Kim Jong-un está cada vez más cerca del dictador mientras su esposa se encuentra desaparecida

Durante el desfile militar realizado del pasado 10 de octubre, Hyon Song Wol ocupó un rol preponderante. Tiene 43 años y es una estrella pop
Durante el desfile militar realizado del pasado 10 de octubre, Hyon Song Wol ocupó un rol preponderante. Tiene 43 años y es una estrella pop

Danna Paola con Infobae: un inesperado 2020 me convirtió en “la artista de la pandemia”

Danna Paola con Infobae: un inesperado 2020 me convirtió en “la artista de la pandemia”

Nueve videoclips en lo que va del año y su nombre acaparando los titulares, tienen a la cantante mexicana en los cuernos de la luna
Nueve videoclips en lo que va del año y su nombre acaparando los titulares, tienen a la cantante mexicana en los cuernos de la luna

Danna Paola con Infobae: un inesperado 2020 me convirtió en “la artista de la pandemia”

Danna Paola con Infobae: un inesperado 2020 me convirtió en “la artista de la pandemia”

Nueve videoclips en lo que va del año y su nombre acaparando los titulares, tienen a la cantante mexicana en los cuernos de la luna
Nueve videoclips en lo que va del año y su nombre acaparando los titulares, tienen a la cantante mexicana en los cuernos de la luna
MAS NOTICIAS