Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-SOLDIERS

Por REUTERSOCT 29
29 de Octubre de 2020

Trump due to meet soldiers at Fort Bragg

Start: 29 Oct 2020 21:18 GMT

End: 29 Oct 2020 21:38 GMT

FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA - Trump due to meet with soldiers stationed at Fort Bragg as he campaigns in the state of North Carolina.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA

DIGITAL: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters
Congresista estadounidense equiparó a Álvaro Uribe con Abraham Lincoln

El congresista republicano Mario Díaz-Balart afirmó que el expresidente colombiano Álvaro Uribe Vélez es como Abraham Lincoln pero a lo colombiano.
Congresista estadounidense equiparó a Álvaro Uribe con Abraham Lincoln

El congresista republicano Mario Díaz-Balart afirmó que el expresidente colombiano Álvaro Uribe Vélez es como Abraham Lincoln pero a lo colombiano.
Multas y cárcel hasta por tres años: los severos castigos para aquellos que tienen COVID-19 y ponen a otras personas en peligro

El Código Penal Federal mexicano contempla esta posibilidad, incluso para funcionarios públicos; si el afectado muere, incluso se puede agregar el delito de homicidio imprudencial
Multas y cárcel hasta por tres años: los severos castigos para aquellos que tienen COVID-19 y ponen a otras personas en peligro

El Código Penal Federal mexicano contempla esta posibilidad, incluso para funcionarios públicos; si el afectado muere, incluso se puede agregar el delito de homicidio imprudencial
¿Buscando trabajo? Conozca cómo aplicar a más de 20.000 vacantes en Bogotá y toda Colombia

La segunda rueda de empleo de Invest in Bogotá arrojó más 4.000 ofertas laborales en distintos sectores económicos y otras 20.000 que se conocerán en los próximos meses. Le contamos cómo aplicar.
¿Buscando trabajo? Conozca cómo aplicar a más de 20.000 vacantes en Bogotá y toda Colombia

La segunda rueda de empleo de Invest in Bogotá arrojó más 4.000 ofertas laborales en distintos sectores económicos y otras 20.000 que se conocerán en los próximos meses. Le contamos cómo aplicar.
“Es una ausencia importante”: Vucetich lamentó la baja de Macías para el cierre del torneo de Chivas

El entrenador del Rebaño Sagrado reconoció que su equipo no ha cumplido las expectativas en la parte ofensiva, pero recordó la juventud de la plantilla y el potencial que tienen para el futuro
“Es una ausencia importante”: Vucetich lamentó la baja de Macías para el cierre del torneo de Chivas

El entrenador del Rebaño Sagrado reconoció que su equipo no ha cumplido las expectativas en la parte ofensiva, pero recordó la juventud de la plantilla y el potencial que tienen para el futuro
Carlos Mendoza Davis, gobernador de Baja California Sur, dio positivo a COVID-19

También su esposa, Gabriela Velázquez Dipp, resultó infectada
Carlos Mendoza Davis, gobernador de Baja California Sur, dio positivo a COVID-19

También su esposa, Gabriela Velázquez Dipp, resultó infectada
Estados Unidos recaudó más de USD 40 millones del petróleo confiscado a Irán que tenía como destino Venezuela

El gobierno de Donald Trump informó que el dinero recaudado del crudo requisado de cuatro buques iraníes será entregado a un fondo para las víctimas del terrorismo
Estados Unidos recaudó más de USD 40 millones del petróleo confiscado a Irán que tenía como destino Venezuela

El gobierno de Donald Trump informó que el dinero recaudado del crudo requisado de cuatro buques iraníes será entregado a un fondo para las víctimas del terrorismo
Guillermo Barros Schelotto fue despedido por Los Ángeles Galaxy

El ex entrenador de Boca resultó cesanteado ante la mala campaña del equipo, que se ubica último en la Conferencia Oeste de la MLS
Guillermo Barros Schelotto fue despedido por Los Ángeles Galaxy

El ex entrenador de Boca resultó cesanteado ante la mala campaña del equipo, que se ubica último en la Conferencia Oeste de la MLS
Facebook reportó en su balance trimestral una caída de sus usuarios en Estados Unidos y Canadá

La compañía perdió dos millones de usuarios activos diarios en los últimos tres meses. Adelantó que contempla la posibilidad de que la tendencia negativa continúe durante la última porción del año
Facebook reportó en su balance trimestral una caída de sus usuarios en Estados Unidos y Canadá

La compañía perdió dos millones de usuarios activos diarios en los últimos tres meses. Adelantó que contempla la posibilidad de que la tendencia negativa continúe durante la última porción del año
Se filtraron detalles de la lesión de Neymar: cuántos partidos se perderá y la duda en las Eliminatorias

El brasileño se marchó con molestias en la presentación del PSG en Champions League del miércoles y en dos semanas deberá sumarse a Brasil para jugar ante Venezuela y Uruguay
Se filtraron detalles de la lesión de Neymar: cuántos partidos se perderá y la duda en las Eliminatorias

El brasileño se marchó con molestias en la presentación del PSG en Champions League del miércoles y en dos semanas deberá sumarse a Brasil para jugar ante Venezuela y Uruguay
Se reanudan los ensayos de la vacuna contra el covid-19 en Colombia

El pasado 12 de octubre, la empresa Johnson&Johnson decidió detener los ensayos, pues uno de los voluntarios desarrolló una extraña enfermedad.
Se reanudan los ensayos de la vacuna contra el covid-19 en Colombia

El pasado 12 de octubre, la empresa Johnson&Johnson decidió detener los ensayos, pues uno de los voluntarios desarrolló una extraña enfermedad.
Colombia tendrá una reforma fiscal progresiva en 2021

Para llevar a cabo esta reforma fiscal, el Gobierno está esperando las recomendaciones de la Misión de Expertos Tributarios que fue instalada para estudiar el sistema tributario colombiano.
Colombia tendrá una reforma fiscal progresiva en 2021

Para llevar a cabo esta reforma fiscal, el Gobierno está esperando las recomendaciones de la Misión de Expertos Tributarios que fue instalada para estudiar el sistema tributario colombiano.
Comisión de seguimiento al metro revela su primer informe

La mandataria de la capital del país dijo que “La conclusión es que podemos estar tranquilos con el proceso”.
Comisión de seguimiento al metro revela su primer informe

La mandataria de la capital del país dijo que “La conclusión es que podemos estar tranquilos con el proceso”.
