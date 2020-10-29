ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-CITIES

WHO releases a portfolio of case studies to mark World Cities Day 2020

Start: 29 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 29 Oct 2020 13:00 GMT

GENEVA - WHO releases a portfolio of case studies, including from its global network of the Partnership of Healthy cities, to mark World Cities Day 2020. Speakers include Jose Luis Castro, President and CEO, Vital Strategies, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization and Mike Bloomberg, Founder, Bloomberg Philanthropies and former mayor of New York City

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Briefing starts

