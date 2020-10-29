ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-CITIES

WHO releases a portfolio of case studies to mark World Cities Day 2020
Start: 29 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT
End: 29 Oct 2020 13:00 GMT
GENEVA - WHO releases a portfolio of case studies, including from its global network of the Partnership of Healthy cities, to mark World Cities Day 2020. Speakers include Jose Luis Castro, President and CEO, Vital Strategies, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization and Mike Bloomberg, Founder, Bloomberg Philanthropies and former mayor of New York City
SCHEDULE:
1200GMT - Briefing starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
Source: WHO
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com