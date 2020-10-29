ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-CITIES

Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
WHO releases a portfolio of case studies to mark World Cities Day 2020

Start: 29 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 29 Oct 2020 13:00 GMT

GENEVA - WHO releases a portfolio of case studies, including from its global network of the Partnership of Healthy cities, to mark World Cities Day 2020. Speakers include Jose Luis Castro, President and CEO, Vital Strategies, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization and Mike Bloomberg, Founder, Bloomberg Philanthropies and former mayor of New York City

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Estas son las nuevas remodelaciones que tendrá el Estadio Azteca para el Mundial de 2026

Yon de Luisa, presidente de la FemexFut, también señaló que México busca regresar a jugar la Copa América y Copa Libertadores
Estas son las nuevas remodelaciones que tendrá el Estadio Azteca para el Mundial de 2026

Yon de Luisa, presidente de la FemexFut, también señaló que México busca regresar a jugar la Copa América y Copa Libertadores
Autos incendiados, bloqueos y narcomantas: la “respuesta al frontal combate contra la delincuencia” en Veracruz

Hasta el momento, informó la SSP, únicamente se han reportado daños materiales
Autos incendiados, bloqueos y narcomantas: la “respuesta al frontal combate contra la delincuencia” en Veracruz

Hasta el momento, informó la SSP, únicamente se han reportado daños materiales
San Judas Tadeo: así se vivió su festejo en CDMX en plena pandemia por coronavirus

Los feligreses acudieron al Templo de San Hipólito a pesar de que este permanecería cerrado como medida preventiva
San Judas Tadeo: así se vivió su festejo en CDMX en plena pandemia por coronavirus

Los feligreses acudieron al Templo de San Hipólito a pesar de que este permanecería cerrado como medida preventiva
Por tendencia alzista del dólar, precios de AppStore subirán en Colombia

Incrementos afectarán microtransacciones hechas en la tienda.
Por tendencia alzista del dólar, precios de AppStore subirán en Colombia

Incrementos afectarán microtransacciones hechas en la tienda.
El joven activista Tony Chung fue acusado de “secesión” por la justicia de Hong Kong

En Jalisco una jueza redujo cargos a una maestra acusada de abusar sexualmente a un niño con Síndrome de Down

Sonia "N", quien era docente auxiliar en el Instituto Thomas Jefferson Valle Real, fue señalada por un pequeño cuando él tenía seis año
En Jalisco una jueza redujo cargos a una maestra acusada de abusar sexualmente a un niño con Síndrome de Down

Sonia "N", quien era docente auxiliar en el Instituto Thomas Jefferson Valle Real, fue señalada por un pequeño cuando él tenía seis año
INE aprobó solicitud de ampliación presupuestal por 1,449 millones de pesos para realizar la consulta popular de enjuiciamiento a ex presidentes

La propuesta será remitida a la Cámara de Diputados para que sea integrada al proyecto de Presupuesto de Egresos del Instituto para el ejercicio 2021
INE aprobó solicitud de ampliación presupuestal por 1,449 millones de pesos para realizar la consulta popular de enjuiciamiento a ex presidentes

La propuesta será remitida a la Cámara de Diputados para que sea integrada al proyecto de Presupuesto de Egresos del Instituto para el ejercicio 2021
El régimen de Maduro imputó al periodista Roland Carreño por “terrorismo” y dictaminó la privación de su libertad

La información fue confirmada por su abogado defensor, Joel García, quien señaló que al comunicador lo acusaron de tráfico ilícito de municiones y armas de guerra
El régimen de Maduro imputó al periodista Roland Carreño por “terrorismo” y dictaminó la privación de su libertad

La información fue confirmada por su abogado defensor, Joel García, quien señaló que al comunicador lo acusaron de tráfico ilícito de municiones y armas de guerra
Organizaciones y familiares denunciaron que desaparece una mujer por hora en Perú

La mayor parte de los casos implican femicidios, violaciones sexuales o trata de personas
Organizaciones y familiares denunciaron que desaparece una mujer por hora en Perú

La mayor parte de los casos implican femicidios, violaciones sexuales o trata de personas
Coronavirus en México: hay 10,597 casos confirmados y 1,514 muertes entre la población indígena

Los dos estados que concentran el mayor número de contagios y defunciones por COVID-19 entre dicha población son Yucatán y Oaxaca
Coronavirus en México: hay 10,597 casos confirmados y 1,514 muertes entre la población indígena

Los dos estados que concentran el mayor número de contagios y defunciones por COVID-19 entre dicha población son Yucatán y Oaxaca
Miles de personas se manifestaron por séptimo día consecutivo en las calles de Polonia por la reforma del aborto

Este miércoles ha tenido lugar también una huelga general de mujeres convocada por colectivos feministas
Miles de personas se manifestaron por séptimo día consecutivo en las calles de Polonia por la reforma del aborto

Este miércoles ha tenido lugar también una huelga general de mujeres convocada por colectivos feministas
EEUU señaló por corrupción a dos políticos guatemaltecos

Mike Pompeo inidcó en una declaración escrita que la prohibición aplica para el diputado Felipe Alejos y la ex diputada Delia Bac
EEUU señaló por corrupción a dos políticos guatemaltecos

Mike Pompeo inidcó en una declaración escrita que la prohibición aplica para el diputado Felipe Alejos y la ex diputada Delia Bac
