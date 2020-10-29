Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/PROSECUTOR

Por REUTERSOCT 29
29 de Octubre de 2020

French state prosecutor holds newser on Nice church attack

Start: 29 Oct 2020 20:00 GMT

End: 29 Oct 2020 21:00 GMT

NICE, FRANCE – French state prosecutor holds news conference giving details of an attack in a French church in which three were killed

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: FRENCH/NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

España reducirá sus relaciones diplomáticas con Venezuela: no enviará un nuevo embajador a Caracas por la falta de legitimidad de Maduro

Madrid anunció que su máximo representante en Caracas será el encargado de negocios. “Es consecuente con el hecho de que la UE y sus estados miembros no consideran que las elecciones de 2018 fueran justas ni transparentes”
Madrid anunció que su máximo representante en Caracas será el encargado de negocios. “Es consecuente con el hecho de que la UE y sus estados miembros no consideran que las elecciones de 2018 fueran justas ni transparentes”
“Extiende tus alas y prepárate para volar”: la sentida despedida de Yolanda Andrade tras la sorpresiva muerte de su medio hermano

La conductora publicó una fotografía al lado del hombre
La conductora publicó una fotografía al lado del hombre
Terrible patada karateca en Brasil: el árbitro vio la sangre, chequeó el VAR y cambió la amarilla por roja

La incidencia ocurrió en un encuentro entre Santos y Ceará por los octavos de final de la Copa de Brasil
La incidencia ocurrió en un encuentro entre Santos y Ceará por los octavos de final de la Copa de Brasil
Video: empleados de una mueblería china son obligados a ponerse de rodillas y abofetarse para mejorar su resistencia

El polémico ejercicio pretendía fortalecer la resiliencia personal del equipo de ventas
El polémico ejercicio pretendía fortalecer la resiliencia personal del equipo de ventas
Gaseosas, las preferidas por los amigos de lo ajeno en los supermercados del país

Las pérdidas de los almacenes y supermercados en el 2019 fueron de $ 248.000 millones, según Fenalco. El 54 % de los robos se registraron en el centro del país.
Las pérdidas de los almacenes y supermercados en el 2019 fueron de $ 248.000 millones, según Fenalco. El 54 % de los robos se registraron en el centro del país.
Hasta este viernes es la convocatoria de “Es Cultura Local”

El proyecto, que destina 11.600 millones de pesos para reactivar el sector cultural, culminará sus convocatoria el próximo 30 de octubre
El proyecto, que destina 11.600 millones de pesos para reactivar el sector cultural, culminará sus convocatoria el próximo 30 de octubre
Donald Trump manifestó su apoyo a Francia: “Estos ataques terroristas de radicales islámicos deben terminar inmediatamente”

El presidente de Estados Unidos sostuvo que “ningún país” debe “soportar” este tipo de actos “por mucho tiempo”
El presidente de Estados Unidos sostuvo que “ningún país” debe “soportar” este tipo de actos “por mucho tiempo”
Daniella Álvarez sorprendió con video montando cicla

La exseñorita Colombia sigue inspirando a los colombianos con sus logros después de la amputación de parte de su pierna izquierda.
La exseñorita Colombia sigue inspirando a los colombianos con sus logros después de la amputación de parte de su pierna izquierda.
Violencia contra la mujer en CDMX: en una semana, se reportaron 40 delitos sexuales, sólo 16 se vincularon a proceso

La Fiscalía General de Justicia de la CDMX dio a conocer los resultados del trabajo en el combate de la violencia contra las mujeres durante la semana pasada
La Fiscalía General de Justicia de la CDMX dio a conocer los resultados del trabajo en el combate de la violencia contra las mujeres durante la semana pasada
Las muertes por COVID-19 ya superaron todas las provocadas por el cáncer en 2019

El año pasado se registraron 88,680 fallecimientos por cáncer en México
El año pasado se registraron 88,680 fallecimientos por cáncer en México
Con lagos artificiales y en la zona más lujosa de Madrid: el nuevo hogar de Luis Suárez y su familia tras llegar al Atlético

Según apuntaron desde España, el "Pistolero" reside en La Finca, una de las urbanizaciones más reconocidas a nivel mundial
Según apuntaron desde España, el "Pistolero" reside en La Finca, una de las urbanizaciones más reconocidas a nivel mundial
“Los deseos por la paz van a acabar con la era del uribismo”: Claudia López

En un discurso en el Centro de Memoria Histórica, la alcaldesa dijo que el uribismo terminará su era pronto. También pidió que se documente lo que pasó el 9 y 10 de septiembre en Bogotá.
En un discurso en el Centro de Memoria Histórica, la alcaldesa dijo que el uribismo terminará su era pronto. También pidió que se documente lo que pasó el 9 y 10 de septiembre en Bogotá.
