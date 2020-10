ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/NICE

Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack at French church

Start: 29 Oct 2020 10:15 GMT

End: 29 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

NICE - Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack at French church

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE FRANCE

DIGITAL: NO USE FRANCE

Source: BFM

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com