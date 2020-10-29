Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/NICE-CASTEX-BISHOPS

Por REUTERSOCT 29
29 de Octubre de 2020

French PM meets president of French conference of bishops and Paris archbishop

Start: 29 Oct 2020 19:30 GMT

End: 29 Oct 2020 20:30 GMT

PARIS – French Prime Minister Jean Castex meets the president of the French conference of bishops Eric de Moulins-Beaufort and the archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit, they give statements to the media

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS FOR AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters
