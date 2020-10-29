ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/NICE

Live from outside the church in Nice where three people were killed in an attack
Start: 30 Oct 2020 06:55 GMT
End: 30 Oct 2020 08:05 GMT
NICE - Live from outside the church where a knife-wielding attacker shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other people on Thursday (October 29).
