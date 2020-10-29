Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/NICE

Por REUTERSOCT 29
29 de Octubre de 2020

Live from outside the church in Nice where three people were killed in an attack

Start: 30 Oct 2020 06:55 GMT

End: 30 Oct 2020 08:05 GMT

NICE - Live from outside the church where a knife-wielding attacker shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other people on Thursday (October 29).

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Gaseosas, las preferidas por los amigos de lo ajeno en los supermercados del país

Gaseosas, las preferidas por los amigos de lo ajeno en los supermercados del país

Las pérdidas de los almacenes y supermercados en el 2019 fueron de $ 248.000 millones, según Fenalco. El 54 % de los robos se registraron en el centro del país.
Las pérdidas de los almacenes y supermercados en el 2019 fueron de $ 248.000 millones, según Fenalco. El 54 % de los robos se registraron en el centro del país.

Gaseosas, las preferidas por los amigos de lo ajeno en los supermercados del país

Gaseosas, las preferidas por los amigos de lo ajeno en los supermercados del país

Las pérdidas de los almacenes y supermercados en el 2019 fueron de $ 248.000 millones, según Fenalco. El 54 % de los robos se registraron en el centro del país.
Las pérdidas de los almacenes y supermercados en el 2019 fueron de $ 248.000 millones, según Fenalco. El 54 % de los robos se registraron en el centro del país.

Hasta este viernes es la convocatoria de “Es Cultura Local”

Hasta este viernes es la convocatoria de “Es Cultura Local”

El proyecto, que destina 11.600 millones de pesos para reactivar el sector cultural, culminará sus convocatoria el próximo 30 de octubre
El proyecto, que destina 11.600 millones de pesos para reactivar el sector cultural, culminará sus convocatoria el próximo 30 de octubre

Hasta este viernes es la convocatoria de “Es Cultura Local”

Hasta este viernes es la convocatoria de “Es Cultura Local”

El proyecto, que destina 11.600 millones de pesos para reactivar el sector cultural, culminará sus convocatoria el próximo 30 de octubre
El proyecto, que destina 11.600 millones de pesos para reactivar el sector cultural, culminará sus convocatoria el próximo 30 de octubre

Donald Trump manifestó su apoyo a Francia: “Estos ataques terroristas de radicales islámicos deben terminar inmediatamente”

Donald Trump manifestó su apoyo a Francia: “Estos ataques terroristas de radicales islámicos deben terminar inmediatamente”

El presidente de Estados Unidos sostuvo que “ningún país” debe “soportar” este tipo de actos “por mucho tiempo”
El presidente de Estados Unidos sostuvo que “ningún país” debe “soportar” este tipo de actos “por mucho tiempo”

Donald Trump manifestó su apoyo a Francia: “Estos ataques terroristas de radicales islámicos deben terminar inmediatamente”

Donald Trump manifestó su apoyo a Francia: “Estos ataques terroristas de radicales islámicos deben terminar inmediatamente”

El presidente de Estados Unidos sostuvo que “ningún país” debe “soportar” este tipo de actos “por mucho tiempo”
El presidente de Estados Unidos sostuvo que “ningún país” debe “soportar” este tipo de actos “por mucho tiempo”

Daniella Álvarez sorprendió con video montando cicla

Daniella Álvarez sorprendió con video montando cicla

La exseñorita Colombia sigue inspirando a los colombianos con sus logros después de la amputación de parte de su pierna izquierda.
La exseñorita Colombia sigue inspirando a los colombianos con sus logros después de la amputación de parte de su pierna izquierda.

Daniella Álvarez sorprendió con video montando cicla

Daniella Álvarez sorprendió con video montando cicla

La exseñorita Colombia sigue inspirando a los colombianos con sus logros después de la amputación de parte de su pierna izquierda.
La exseñorita Colombia sigue inspirando a los colombianos con sus logros después de la amputación de parte de su pierna izquierda.

Violencia contra la mujer en CDMX: en una semana, se reportaron 40 delitos sexuales, sólo 16 se vincularon a proceso

Violencia contra la mujer en CDMX: en una semana, se reportaron 40 delitos sexuales, sólo 16 se vincularon a proceso

La Fiscalía General de Justicia de la CDMX dio a conocer los resultados del trabajo en el combate de la violencia contra las mujeres durante la semana pasada
La Fiscalía General de Justicia de la CDMX dio a conocer los resultados del trabajo en el combate de la violencia contra las mujeres durante la semana pasada

Violencia contra la mujer en CDMX: en una semana, se reportaron 40 delitos sexuales, sólo 16 se vincularon a proceso

Violencia contra la mujer en CDMX: en una semana, se reportaron 40 delitos sexuales, sólo 16 se vincularon a proceso

La Fiscalía General de Justicia de la CDMX dio a conocer los resultados del trabajo en el combate de la violencia contra las mujeres durante la semana pasada
La Fiscalía General de Justicia de la CDMX dio a conocer los resultados del trabajo en el combate de la violencia contra las mujeres durante la semana pasada

Las muertes por COVID-19 ya superaron todas las provocadas por el cáncer en 2019

Las muertes por COVID-19 ya superaron todas las provocadas por el cáncer en 2019

El año pasado se registraron 88,680 fallecimientos por cáncer en México
El año pasado se registraron 88,680 fallecimientos por cáncer en México

Las muertes por COVID-19 ya superaron todas las provocadas por el cáncer en 2019

Las muertes por COVID-19 ya superaron todas las provocadas por el cáncer en 2019

El año pasado se registraron 88,680 fallecimientos por cáncer en México
El año pasado se registraron 88,680 fallecimientos por cáncer en México

Con lagos artificiales y en la zona más lujosa de Madrid: el nuevo hogar de Luis Suárez y su familia tras llegar al Atlético

Con lagos artificiales y en la zona más lujosa de Madrid: el nuevo hogar de Luis Suárez y su familia tras llegar al Atlético

Según apuntaron desde España, el "Pistolero" reside en La Finca, una de las urbanizaciones más reconocidas a nivel mundial
Según apuntaron desde España, el "Pistolero" reside en La Finca, una de las urbanizaciones más reconocidas a nivel mundial

Con lagos artificiales y en la zona más lujosa de Madrid: el nuevo hogar de Luis Suárez y su familia tras llegar al Atlético

Con lagos artificiales y en la zona más lujosa de Madrid: el nuevo hogar de Luis Suárez y su familia tras llegar al Atlético

Según apuntaron desde España, el "Pistolero" reside en La Finca, una de las urbanizaciones más reconocidas a nivel mundial
Según apuntaron desde España, el "Pistolero" reside en La Finca, una de las urbanizaciones más reconocidas a nivel mundial

“Los deseos por la paz van a acabar con la era del uribismo”: Claudia López

“Los deseos por la paz van a acabar con la era del uribismo”: Claudia López

En un discurso en el Centro de Memoria Histórica, la alcaldesa dijo que el uribismo terminará su era pronto. También pidió que se documente lo que pasó el 9 y 10 de septiembre en Bogotá.
En un discurso en el Centro de Memoria Histórica, la alcaldesa dijo que el uribismo terminará su era pronto. También pidió que se documente lo que pasó el 9 y 10 de septiembre en Bogotá.

“Los deseos por la paz van a acabar con la era del uribismo”: Claudia López

“Los deseos por la paz van a acabar con la era del uribismo”: Claudia López

En un discurso en el Centro de Memoria Histórica, la alcaldesa dijo que el uribismo terminará su era pronto. También pidió que se documente lo que pasó el 9 y 10 de septiembre en Bogotá.
En un discurso en el Centro de Memoria Histórica, la alcaldesa dijo que el uribismo terminará su era pronto. También pidió que se documente lo que pasó el 9 y 10 de septiembre en Bogotá.

¿Qué es el fenómeno de la ‘luna azul’ que podrá verse durante la noche de Halloween?

¿Qué es el fenómeno de la ‘luna azul’ que podrá verse durante la noche de Halloween?

El evento se da cada dos años y medio, pero no se volverá a ver durante la celebración del día de las brujas hasta 2039. En Colombia, la mejor hora para verlo será a las 7:49 pm.
El evento se da cada dos años y medio, pero no se volverá a ver durante la celebración del día de las brujas hasta 2039. En Colombia, la mejor hora para verlo será a las 7:49 pm.

¿Qué es el fenómeno de la ‘luna azul’ que podrá verse durante la noche de Halloween?

¿Qué es el fenómeno de la ‘luna azul’ que podrá verse durante la noche de Halloween?

El evento se da cada dos años y medio, pero no se volverá a ver durante la celebración del día de las brujas hasta 2039. En Colombia, la mejor hora para verlo será a las 7:49 pm.
El evento se da cada dos años y medio, pero no se volverá a ver durante la celebración del día de las brujas hasta 2039. En Colombia, la mejor hora para verlo será a las 7:49 pm.

Buzón IMSS: cómo darse de alta para comunicarse con el seguro social de manera digital y cuáles son los beneficios

Buzón IMSS: cómo darse de alta para comunicarse con el seguro social de manera digital y cuáles son los beneficios

Los patrones podrán cumplir sus obligaciones a través de documentos digitales
Los patrones podrán cumplir sus obligaciones a través de documentos digitales

Buzón IMSS: cómo darse de alta para comunicarse con el seguro social de manera digital y cuáles son los beneficios

Buzón IMSS: cómo darse de alta para comunicarse con el seguro social de manera digital y cuáles son los beneficios

Los patrones podrán cumplir sus obligaciones a través de documentos digitales
Los patrones podrán cumplir sus obligaciones a través de documentos digitales

El papa Francisco declaró mártires a dos sacerdotes asesinados durante el genocidio armenio

El papa Francisco declaró mártires a dos sacerdotes asesinados durante el genocidio armenio

Leonardo Melki y Thomas Saleh, sacerdotes de la Orden de los Frailes Menores Capuchinos, fueron torturados y asesinados por odio a la Fe en Turquía en 1915 y 1917. Ambos se convertirán así en beatos, el paso previo a la santidad
Leonardo Melki y Thomas Saleh, sacerdotes de la Orden de los Frailes Menores Capuchinos, fueron torturados y asesinados por odio a la Fe en Turquía en 1915 y 1917. Ambos se convertirán así en beatos, el paso previo a la santidad

El papa Francisco declaró mártires a dos sacerdotes asesinados durante el genocidio armenio

El papa Francisco declaró mártires a dos sacerdotes asesinados durante el genocidio armenio

Leonardo Melki y Thomas Saleh, sacerdotes de la Orden de los Frailes Menores Capuchinos, fueron torturados y asesinados por odio a la Fe en Turquía en 1915 y 1917. Ambos se convertirán así en beatos, el paso previo a la santidad
Leonardo Melki y Thomas Saleh, sacerdotes de la Orden de los Frailes Menores Capuchinos, fueron torturados y asesinados por odio a la Fe en Turquía en 1915 y 1917. Ambos se convertirán así en beatos, el paso previo a la santidad

Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet del 29 de octubre para alumnos de secundaria

Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet del 29 de octubre para alumnos de secundaria

Estos son los temas, preguntas y actividades del programa de secundaria para el día de hoy
Estos son los temas, preguntas y actividades del programa de secundaria para el día de hoy

Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet del 29 de octubre para alumnos de secundaria

Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet del 29 de octubre para alumnos de secundaria

Estos son los temas, preguntas y actividades del programa de secundaria para el día de hoy
Estos son los temas, preguntas y actividades del programa de secundaria para el día de hoy
MAS NOTICIAS