ADVISORY ---FLASH--- 4171-FRANCE-SECURITY/NICE

Two dead in knife attack in French church, official says terrorism suspected
Start: 29 Oct 2020 09:35 GMT
End: 29 Oct 2020 09:37 GMT
NICE, FRANCE - An attacker with a knife killed two people and wounded several others at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday (October 29), police said, in an incident the city's mayor described as terrorism.
