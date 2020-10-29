ADVISORY ---FLASH--- 4171-FRANCE-SECURITY/NICE

Two dead in knife attack in French church, official says terrorism suspected

Start: 29 Oct 2020 09:35 GMT

End: 29 Oct 2020 09:37 GMT

NICE, FRANCE - An attacker with a knife killed two people and wounded several others at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday (October 29), police said, in an incident the city's mayor described as terrorism.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NON

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com