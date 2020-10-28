Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

Tifón Molave deja muertos y desaparecidos en Vietnam

28 de Octubre de 2020

ADDS quote, fisherman contacted ///Quang Ngai, Vietnam, 28 Oct 2020 (AFP) - Two people were reported killed as Typhoon Molave hit central Vietnam Wednesday, knocking down trees and tearing roofs off homes in some of the worst destruction seen in years.Authorities relocated around 375,000 people to safety, cancelled hundreds of flights and closed schools and beaches ahead of the typhoon, which made landfall south of Danang packing winds of up to 145 kilometres per hour (85 miles per hour).State media said at least two people were killed in Quang Ngai province while trying to protect their homes from the storm."The people of Vietnam are tough, yet this is among the worst destruction ever seen in many areas," said Vietnam Red Cross Society president Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu."The relentless storms and flooding are taking a devastating human toll, further destroying livelihoods and isolating millions of people."The storm -- Vietnam's fourth this month -- brought waves up to six metres high as power was cut off across the region.Quang Ngai resident Vo Thi Theu said she had lost everything in the typhoon. "My roof and everything in my house was blown away," the 64-year-old told AFP. "Only the frame of the house is left."Nguyen Minh Hung, 51, said people had tried to protect their homes but the storm proved too violent."The wind was too strong, it was like a tornado."Twenty six fisherman had been reported missing after their two boats disappeared as they attempted to dock before the typhoon's passage, but rescuers later managed to make contact, authorities said.A fishing ban has been in place since Tuesday, while all airports in the area were closed until further notice. The typhoon comes on the back of weeks of severe flooding and landslides that have claimed 130 lives and damaged or destroyed more than 310,000 homes, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).Close to 1.2 million people were in "severe danger" and in need of relief, the IFRC warned."These relentless storms are yet another example of the devastating impact of climate change," Red Cross spokesman Christopher Rassi said.Vietnam is prone to natural disasters in the rainy season between June and November, with central coastal provinces commonly impacted, but the storms have notably worsened in recent years.bur-aph/gle -------------------------------------------------------------

Vo Thi Theu
AFP
Llegó el momento de activar el “Botón de Emergencia”: por incremento de contagios de COVID-19, Jalisco parará actividades en la noche

Este mecanismo se aplicará del 30 de octubre al 13 de noviembre, es decir, se pararán actividades en la noche durante dos semanas
Este mecanismo se aplicará del 30 de octubre al 13 de noviembre, es decir, se pararán actividades en la noche durante dos semanas
Legisladores oficialistas presionan a Sebastián Piñera en el debate por el nuevo retiro de fondos de pensiones en Chile

La iniciativa toma fuerza en el parlamento e incluso cuenta con el respaldo de diputados que forman parte la coalición de gobierno Chile Vamos, pese a que Santiago mantiene su oposición crítica al proyecto
La iniciativa toma fuerza en el parlamento e incluso cuenta con el respaldo de diputados que forman parte la coalición de gobierno Chile Vamos, pese a que Santiago mantiene su oposición crítica al proyecto
Hace 48 años ‘Kid Pambelé’ fue el mejor del mundo

El boxeador colombiano venció al panameño ‘Peppermint’ Frazer en la categoría welter junior.
El boxeador colombiano venció al panameño ‘Peppermint’ Frazer en la categoría welter junior.
“El 5% de los colombianos pagan el 95% de los impuestos”: director de la Dian

La cifra fue revelada durante el primer conversatorio de la Semana de la Cultura de la Contribución, organizada por la Dian, donde, además, el director de la entidad, José Andrés Romero, destacó que una de las consecuencias de la falta tributación de los colombianos, es la inequidad.
La cifra fue revelada durante el primer conversatorio de la Semana de la Cultura de la Contribución, organizada por la Dian, donde, además, el director de la entidad, José Andrés Romero, destacó que una de las consecuencias de la falta tributación de los colombianos, es la inequidad.
“Sí, puedo decir que he hecho mi mayor esfuerzo en estos dos años”: Alfonso Durazo entregará su renuncia el próximo viernes

El mandatario Andrés Manuel López Obrador indicó que aún no ha definido quién será el titular de la Secretaría de Seguridad
El mandatario Andrés Manuel López Obrador indicó que aún no ha definido quién será el titular de la Secretaría de Seguridad
Pemex registró una pérdida de USD 26,345 millones en lo que va de 2020

La compañía señaló que los ingresos sumaron un 34.9% menos que en el mismo período de 2019
La compañía señaló que los ingresos sumaron un 34.9% menos que en el mismo período de 2019
Brenda Patea, ex pareja de Zverev, anunció que espera un hijo con el tenista y advirtió que no compartirá la custodia

La modelo contó que se separó de su novio hace algunos meses por tener visiones distintas de la vida
La modelo contó que se separó de su novio hace algunos meses por tener visiones distintas de la vida
Alcalde de Cúcuta propone ‘pico y cédula’ para venezolanos migrantes

Migración Colombia advierte que, actualmente, cerca de 300 venezolanos ingresan diariamente al país a través de las trochas ilegales.
Migración Colombia advierte que, actualmente, cerca de 300 venezolanos ingresan diariamente al país a través de las trochas ilegales.
No se deje engañar por falsas ofertas de empleo en el metro de Bogotá

En los ocho años que dura la obra, se generarán 27.000 empleos directos e indirectos. Solo hay un correo electrónico para enviar la hoja de vida y postularse y, por ningún motivo, deben pedirle realizar pagos o consignaciones.
En los ocho años que dura la obra, se generarán 27.000 empleos directos e indirectos. Solo hay un correo electrónico para enviar la hoja de vida y postularse y, por ningún motivo, deben pedirle realizar pagos o consignaciones.
La consulta para el juicio a expresidentes será el 1 de agosto de 2021: DOF

El presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador, celebró que el Instituto Nacional Electoral (INE) haya bajado el costo para su realización
El presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador, celebró que el Instituto Nacional Electoral (INE) haya bajado el costo para su realización
“Secuestro de vacunas”: autoridades en Chiapas iniciaron proceso contra trabajadores tras paro de labores

El personal de salud han denunciado la falta de medicamentos, insumos, material de curación y equipos para su protección frente a la pandemia de COVID-19
El personal de salud han denunciado la falta de medicamentos, insumos, material de curación y equipos para su protección frente a la pandemia de COVID-19
“A estas alturas estar lavando calzones ajenos”: Cynthia Klitbo habló de su inesperado romance con “Rey Grupero”

La pareja reveló detalles de cómo surgió el amor entre los dos
La pareja reveló detalles de cómo surgió el amor entre los dos
