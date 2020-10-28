Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-TECH/SENATE

Por REUTERSOCT 28
28 de Octubre de 2020

Twitter, Google's Alphabet, Facebook testify in hearing

Start: 28 Oct 2020 13:54 GMT

End: 28 Oct 2020 14:54 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Chief executives of Twitter, Google's Alphabet and Facebook testify remotely at U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing titled, "Does Section 230's Sweeping Immunity Enable Big Tech Bad Behavior?" Hearing examines whether Section 230 of Communications Decency Act has outlived its usefulness in today's digital age.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters
Miembro del clan del Golfo judicializado por asesinato de líder social

Miembro del clan del Golfo judicializado por asesinato de líder social

Gobierno anuncia medidas para proteger la vida de excombatientes de las FARC-EP

Cada día quedan libres dos abusadores de menores

Cada día quedan libres dos abusadores de menores

Duván Zapata se convirtió en el sexto colombiano en marcar un doblete en la Champions League

La bolsa de Wall Street abrió con fuertes pérdidas por el avance de la pandemia y la incertidumbre electoral

La última decisión de Bartomeu en Barcelona antes de renunciar que generó revuelo: cómo es la “Superliga Europea” que aprobó

Huracán Zeta: sus bandas nubosas seguirán afectando a Yucatán, Campeche y Quintana Roo

Pese a covid y misas virtuales, cientos acuden a conmemorar a San Judas Tadeo

Rafael Nadal calificó de “arrogante” al entrenador de Djokovic y habló sobre la lucha con Federer por los Grand Slams

Mapa del coronavirus en México 28 de octubre: Chihuahua, Durango, NL y Coahuila, en alerta ante aumento de hospitalizaciones

El arquero que lesionó a Van Dijk con una brutal patada contrató guardaespaldas tras recibir amenazas de muerte

Nuevo récord diario: el mundo registró más de 500 mil casos de Covid-19 en las últimas 24 horas

