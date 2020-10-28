ADVISORY USA-TECH/SENATE

Twitter, Google's Alphabet, Facebook testify in hearing
Start: 28 Oct 2020 13:54 GMT
End: 28 Oct 2020 14:54 GMT
WASHINGTON DC - Chief executives of Twitter, Google's Alphabet and Facebook testify remotely at U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing titled, "Does Section 230's Sweeping Immunity Enable Big Tech Bad Behavior?" Hearing examines whether Section 230 of Communications Decency Act has outlived its usefulness in today's digital age.
