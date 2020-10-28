ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Por REUTERSOCT 28
28 de Octubre de 2020

Trump expected to speak to supporters in Las Vegas

Start: 28 Oct 2020 17:19 GMT

End: 28 Oct 2020 18:19 GMT

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA - Trump speaks to supporters in Las Vegas.

SCHEDULE:

1750 GMT – Trump departs Las Vegas

1805 GMT – Trump arrives at Vegas airport

1815 GMT – Trump departs for Bullhead City, Arizona

1900 GMT – Trump delivers remarks at MAGA rally

2035 GMT – Trump departs Bullhead for Goodyear, Arizona

2135 GMT – Trump arrives at Phoenix Goodyear Airport

2145 GMT – Trump holds rally in Goodyear, Arizona

Más de 800 hurtos se reportan cada día en Colombia

El informe de la Fiscalía asegura que hubo un decrecimiento en los casos por robo en el país
Más de 800 hurtos se reportan cada día en Colombia

El informe de la Fiscalía asegura que hubo un decrecimiento en los casos por robo en el país
Murió en un tiroteo en una escuela, pero la inteligencia artificial lo “revivió” para dar un importante mensaje

Joaquín Oliver fue asesinado el 14 de febrero de 2018 junto a otras 16 personas en el colegio Stoneman Douglas de Parkland (Florida). Gracias a la tecnología, reconstruyeron la imagen del joven venezolano para una campaña que busca un mayor control sobre la venta de armas
Murió en un tiroteo en una escuela, pero la inteligencia artificial lo “revivió” para dar un importante mensaje

Joaquín Oliver fue asesinado el 14 de febrero de 2018 junto a otras 16 personas en el colegio Stoneman Douglas de Parkland (Florida). Gracias a la tecnología, reconstruyeron la imagen del joven venezolano para una campaña que busca un mayor control sobre la venta de armas
El brutal linchamiento de la abogada Adela en Puebla, la tierra sin ley para los ajusticiamientos en México

De acuerdo con datos de la Secretaría de Gobernación de la entidad, en el 2020 se ha registrado nueve de estos casos
El brutal linchamiento de la abogada Adela en Puebla, la tierra sin ley para los ajusticiamientos en México

De acuerdo con datos de la Secretaría de Gobernación de la entidad, en el 2020 se ha registrado nueve de estos casos
Récord histórico: más de 70 millones de personas ya votaron por correo en las elecciones de Estados Unidos

A menos de una semana para los comicios, una gran parte de los estadounidenses optó por el voto anticipado para evitar aglomeraciones el 3 de noviembre, en medio de la pandemia de COVID-19. La cifra ya supera la mitad del total de votos por correo y presenciales de las elecciones de 2016
Récord histórico: más de 70 millones de personas ya votaron por correo en las elecciones de Estados Unidos

A menos de una semana para los comicios, una gran parte de los estadounidenses optó por el voto anticipado para evitar aglomeraciones el 3 de noviembre, en medio de la pandemia de COVID-19. La cifra ya supera la mitad del total de votos por correo y presenciales de las elecciones de 2016
“La mejor jueza”: Bárbara de Regil revirtió el “bullying” en redes tras su participación en “La Más Draga”

La actriz fue felicitada por la actitud que tuvo con las concursantes del reality show
“La mejor jueza”: Bárbara de Regil revirtió el “bullying” en redes tras su participación en “La Más Draga”

La actriz fue felicitada por la actitud que tuvo con las concursantes del reality show
El gobierno de AMLO ha sancionado a 5,000 funcionarios por actos de corrupción

La funcionaria recordó que entre los sancionados están la exsecretaria de Desarrollo Social Rosario Robles, el exdirector de Pemex Emilio Lozoya y el exdirector de la filial Pemex Fertilizantes Edgar Torres
El gobierno de AMLO ha sancionado a 5,000 funcionarios por actos de corrupción

La funcionaria recordó que entre los sancionados están la exsecretaria de Desarrollo Social Rosario Robles, el exdirector de Pemex Emilio Lozoya y el exdirector de la filial Pemex Fertilizantes Edgar Torres
Esposa de Piter Albeiro confirma que llevan meses separados

Carolina Rojas dijo que siguen trabajando juntos y que están en los mejores términos por el hijo que tienen en común.
Esposa de Piter Albeiro confirma que llevan meses separados

Carolina Rojas dijo que siguen trabajando juntos y que están en los mejores términos por el hijo que tienen en común.
“Se han logrado recuperar más de tres millones de empleos formales”: Angel Custodio Cabrera, ministro de Trabajo

El Gobierno espera generar dos millones de empleos más a finales del 2020 e inicios del 2021.
“Se han logrado recuperar más de tres millones de empleos formales”: Angel Custodio Cabrera, ministro de Trabajo

El Gobierno espera generar dos millones de empleos más a finales del 2020 e inicios del 2021.
Hallaron con múltiples fracturas a un periodista que fue secuestrado en Brasil tras denunciar un esquema de corrupción

Romano dos Anjos, reportero de la red de televisión TV Imperio, fue raptado el lunes por la noche en el estado amazónico de Roraima
Hallaron con múltiples fracturas a un periodista que fue secuestrado en Brasil tras denunciar un esquema de corrupción

Romano dos Anjos, reportero de la red de televisión TV Imperio, fue raptado el lunes por la noche en el estado amazónico de Roraima
Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet del 28 de octubre para alumnos de secundaria

Estos son los temas, preguntas y actividades del programa de secundaria para el día de hoy
Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet del 28 de octubre para alumnos de secundaria

Estos son los temas, preguntas y actividades del programa de secundaria para el día de hoy
El escándalo que podría costarle la carrera a una superestrella del K-Pop y las notorias diferencias del juicio mediático a las mujeres

Un incidente con Irene de Red Velvet detonó la conversación sobre la delgada línea del abuso de poder y los estereotipos de sumisión de las asiáticas
El escándalo que podría costarle la carrera a una superestrella del K-Pop y las notorias diferencias del juicio mediático a las mujeres

Un incidente con Irene de Red Velvet detonó la conversación sobre la delgada línea del abuso de poder y los estereotipos de sumisión de las asiáticas
Estados Unidos arrestó a cinco agentes chinos por acosar e intimidar a opositores del régimen de Xi Jinping

El Departamento de Justicia dijo que presentó cargos contra ocho personas involucradas en una “operación ilegal" que Beijing presenta como una campaña anticorrupción, pero que en realidad esconde la persecución de "rivales políticos, disidentes y críticos” del presidente chino
Estados Unidos arrestó a cinco agentes chinos por acosar e intimidar a opositores del régimen de Xi Jinping

El Departamento de Justicia dijo que presentó cargos contra ocho personas involucradas en una “operación ilegal" que Beijing presenta como una campaña anticorrupción, pero que en realidad esconde la persecución de "rivales políticos, disidentes y críticos” del presidente chino
