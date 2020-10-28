ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

Trump expected to speak to supporters in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA - Trump speaks to supporters in Las Vegas.
SCHEDULE:
1750 GMT – Trump departs Las Vegas
1805 GMT – Trump arrives at Vegas airport
1815 GMT – Trump departs for Bullhead City, Arizona
1900 GMT – Trump delivers remarks at MAGA rally
2035 GMT – Trump departs Bullhead for Goodyear, Arizona
2135 GMT – Trump arrives at Phoenix Goodyear Airport
2145 GMT – Trump holds rally in Goodyear, Arizona
