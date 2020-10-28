ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

Trump expected to speak to supporters in Las Vegas

Start: 28 Oct 2020 17:19 GMT

End: 28 Oct 2020 18:19 GMT

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA - Trump speaks to supporters in Las Vegas.

SCHEDULE:

1750 GMT – Trump departs Las Vegas

1805 GMT – Trump arrives at Vegas airport

1815 GMT – Trump departs for Bullhead City, Arizona

1900 GMT – Trump delivers remarks at MAGA rally

2035 GMT – Trump departs Bullhead for Goodyear, Arizona

2135 GMT – Trump arrives at Phoenix Goodyear Airport

2145 GMT – Trump holds rally in Goodyear, Arizona

