ADVISORY LEBANON-ISRAEL/TALKS

Lebanon, Israel continue talks on disputed maritime border

Start: 28 Oct 2020 08:53 GMT

End: 28 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

NAQOURA, LEBANON-- View of the border area as long-time foes Lebanon and Israel are due to meet again as part of U.S.-mediated talks over their disputed maritime border in the eastern Mediterranean.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com