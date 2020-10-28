Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY LEBANON-ISRAEL/TALKS

Por REUTERSOCT 28
28 de Octubre de 2020

Lebanon, Israel continue talks on disputed maritime border

Start: 28 Oct 2020 08:53 GMT

End: 28 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

NAQOURA, LEBANON-- View of the border area as long-time foes Lebanon and Israel are due to meet again as part of U.S.-mediated talks over their disputed maritime border in the eastern Mediterranean.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Gobierno radicó proyecto de ley con “dientes” para atacar corrupción en el estado

Gobierno radicó proyecto de ley con “dientes” para atacar corrupción en el estado

Será liderado por la Vicepresidenta Martha Lucía Ramírez e incluye inhabilidades para quienes, desde lo público, aporten recursos para campañas electorales.
Será liderado por la Vicepresidenta Martha Lucía Ramírez e incluye inhabilidades para quienes, desde lo público, aporten recursos para campañas electorales.

Gobierno radicó proyecto de ley con “dientes” para atacar corrupción en el estado

Gobierno radicó proyecto de ley con “dientes” para atacar corrupción en el estado

Será liderado por la Vicepresidenta Martha Lucía Ramírez e incluye inhabilidades para quienes, desde lo público, aporten recursos para campañas electorales.
Será liderado por la Vicepresidenta Martha Lucía Ramírez e incluye inhabilidades para quienes, desde lo público, aporten recursos para campañas electorales.

“Nada más le decimos sus verdades al Gobierno federal”: Alianza Federalista responde a gobernadores que mostraron su apoyo a López Obrador

“Nada más le decimos sus verdades al Gobierno federal”: Alianza Federalista responde a gobernadores que mostraron su apoyo a López Obrador

Aseguraron, además, que ellos también cerrarán sus filas, pero será “por México”
Aseguraron, además, que ellos también cerrarán sus filas, pero será “por México”

“Nada más le decimos sus verdades al Gobierno federal”: Alianza Federalista responde a gobernadores que mostraron su apoyo a López Obrador

“Nada más le decimos sus verdades al Gobierno federal”: Alianza Federalista responde a gobernadores que mostraron su apoyo a López Obrador

Aseguraron, además, que ellos también cerrarán sus filas, pero será “por México”
Aseguraron, además, que ellos también cerrarán sus filas, pero será “por México”

Descubrieron un coral más alto que el Empire State en la costa de Australia

Descubrieron un coral más alto que el Empire State en la costa de Australia

El hallazgo, que se encuentra frente a las costas del Cabo York, es el primero de este tipo que se da en más de un siglo
El hallazgo, que se encuentra frente a las costas del Cabo York, es el primero de este tipo que se da en más de un siglo

Descubrieron un coral más alto que el Empire State en la costa de Australia

Descubrieron un coral más alto que el Empire State en la costa de Australia

El hallazgo, que se encuentra frente a las costas del Cabo York, es el primero de este tipo que se da en más de un siglo
El hallazgo, que se encuentra frente a las costas del Cabo York, es el primero de este tipo que se da en más de un siglo

Chihuahua en alerta por COVID-19: así será la estrategia para apoyar al primer estado que regresó al semáforo rojo

Chihuahua en alerta por COVID-19: así será la estrategia para apoyar al primer estado que regresó al semáforo rojo

El estado cuenta con 23,501 casos confirmados, 6,847 sospechosos y 1,807 defunciones
El estado cuenta con 23,501 casos confirmados, 6,847 sospechosos y 1,807 defunciones

Chihuahua en alerta por COVID-19: así será la estrategia para apoyar al primer estado que regresó al semáforo rojo

Chihuahua en alerta por COVID-19: así será la estrategia para apoyar al primer estado que regresó al semáforo rojo

El estado cuenta con 23,501 casos confirmados, 6,847 sospechosos y 1,807 defunciones
El estado cuenta con 23,501 casos confirmados, 6,847 sospechosos y 1,807 defunciones

Regidor de Puebla asesinó a su sobrino luego de que este apuñaló a su hijo

Regidor de Puebla asesinó a su sobrino luego de que este apuñaló a su hijo

Hasta el momento Esteban Delfino León, funcionario del municipio de Xochitlán Todos Santos, se encuentra prófugo de la ley
Hasta el momento Esteban Delfino León, funcionario del municipio de Xochitlán Todos Santos, se encuentra prófugo de la ley

Regidor de Puebla asesinó a su sobrino luego de que este apuñaló a su hijo

Regidor de Puebla asesinó a su sobrino luego de que este apuñaló a su hijo

Hasta el momento Esteban Delfino León, funcionario del municipio de Xochitlán Todos Santos, se encuentra prófugo de la ley
Hasta el momento Esteban Delfino León, funcionario del municipio de Xochitlán Todos Santos, se encuentra prófugo de la ley

Filadelfia vivió una segunda noche de violencia tras la muerte de un hombre afroamericano abatido por la policía

Filadelfia vivió una segunda noche de violencia tras la muerte de un hombre afroamericano abatido por la policía

La violencia estalló después de que la policía matara el lunes a un hombre de 27 años identificado como Walter Wallace Jr., que sufría de problemas de salud mental
La violencia estalló después de que la policía matara el lunes a un hombre de 27 años identificado como Walter Wallace Jr., que sufría de problemas de salud mental

Filadelfia vivió una segunda noche de violencia tras la muerte de un hombre afroamericano abatido por la policía

Filadelfia vivió una segunda noche de violencia tras la muerte de un hombre afroamericano abatido por la policía

La violencia estalló después de que la policía matara el lunes a un hombre de 27 años identificado como Walter Wallace Jr., que sufría de problemas de salud mental
La violencia estalló después de que la policía matara el lunes a un hombre de 27 años identificado como Walter Wallace Jr., que sufría de problemas de salud mental

Los Dodgers: pese a dar positivo por COVID-19, Justin Turner celebró el campeonato de la Serie Mundial con sus compañeros

Los Dodgers: pese a dar positivo por COVID-19, Justin Turner celebró el campeonato de la Serie Mundial con sus compañeros

Rob Manfred, comisionado de las Grandes Ligas, primero aseguró que el tercera base de los angelinos se encontraba aislado en un hotel
Rob Manfred, comisionado de las Grandes Ligas, primero aseguró que el tercera base de los angelinos se encontraba aislado en un hotel

Los Dodgers: pese a dar positivo por COVID-19, Justin Turner celebró el campeonato de la Serie Mundial con sus compañeros

Los Dodgers: pese a dar positivo por COVID-19, Justin Turner celebró el campeonato de la Serie Mundial con sus compañeros

Rob Manfred, comisionado de las Grandes Ligas, primero aseguró que el tercera base de los angelinos se encontraba aislado en un hotel
Rob Manfred, comisionado de las Grandes Ligas, primero aseguró que el tercera base de los angelinos se encontraba aislado en un hotel

Interpol emitió Ficha Roja para ubicar a Jesús Orta y Frida Martínez en 195 países

Interpol emitió Ficha Roja para ubicar a Jesús Orta y Frida Martínez en 195 países

Los ex funcionarios públicos, y ex miembros de la Policía Federal son buscados por su presunta participación en delitos como delincuencia organizada y operaciones con recursos de procedencia ilícita
Los ex funcionarios públicos, y ex miembros de la Policía Federal son buscados por su presunta participación en delitos como delincuencia organizada y operaciones con recursos de procedencia ilícita

Interpol emitió Ficha Roja para ubicar a Jesús Orta y Frida Martínez en 195 países

Interpol emitió Ficha Roja para ubicar a Jesús Orta y Frida Martínez en 195 países

Los ex funcionarios públicos, y ex miembros de la Policía Federal son buscados por su presunta participación en delitos como delincuencia organizada y operaciones con recursos de procedencia ilícita
Los ex funcionarios públicos, y ex miembros de la Policía Federal son buscados por su presunta participación en delitos como delincuencia organizada y operaciones con recursos de procedencia ilícita

Ciudad Juárez y El Paso, ciudades fronterizas que padecen la crisis del COVID-19

Ciudad Juárez y El Paso, ciudades fronterizas que padecen la crisis del COVID-19

La convivencia entre ambas localidades ha afectado la incidencia de casos de la nueva cepa de coronavirus en ambos lados de la frontera
La convivencia entre ambas localidades ha afectado la incidencia de casos de la nueva cepa de coronavirus en ambos lados de la frontera

Ciudad Juárez y El Paso, ciudades fronterizas que padecen la crisis del COVID-19

Ciudad Juárez y El Paso, ciudades fronterizas que padecen la crisis del COVID-19

La convivencia entre ambas localidades ha afectado la incidencia de casos de la nueva cepa de coronavirus en ambos lados de la frontera
La convivencia entre ambas localidades ha afectado la incidencia de casos de la nueva cepa de coronavirus en ambos lados de la frontera

Quico, La Popis, Don Ramón: así serán las monedas conmemorativas del Chavo del 8 lanzadas por la Casa de Moneda de México

Quico, La Popis, Don Ramón: así serán las monedas conmemorativas del Chavo del 8 lanzadas por la Casa de Moneda de México

Con motivo del 50 aniversario de la transmisión del primer capítulo de la famosa serie, la institución dependiente de la Secretaría de Hacienda ya prepara la colección que será distribuida también en Estados Unidos y Latinoamérica
Con motivo del 50 aniversario de la transmisión del primer capítulo de la famosa serie, la institución dependiente de la Secretaría de Hacienda ya prepara la colección que será distribuida también en Estados Unidos y Latinoamérica

Quico, La Popis, Don Ramón: así serán las monedas conmemorativas del Chavo del 8 lanzadas por la Casa de Moneda de México

Quico, La Popis, Don Ramón: así serán las monedas conmemorativas del Chavo del 8 lanzadas por la Casa de Moneda de México

Con motivo del 50 aniversario de la transmisión del primer capítulo de la famosa serie, la institución dependiente de la Secretaría de Hacienda ya prepara la colección que será distribuida también en Estados Unidos y Latinoamérica
Con motivo del 50 aniversario de la transmisión del primer capítulo de la famosa serie, la institución dependiente de la Secretaría de Hacienda ya prepara la colección que será distribuida también en Estados Unidos y Latinoamérica

Diputados de oposición frenaron reforma de Morena que pretende recortar 33,000 mdp al Fondo de Salud

Diputados de oposición frenaron reforma de Morena que pretende recortar 33,000 mdp al Fondo de Salud

El argumento es que el dinero se requiere para atender la emergencia sanitaria del coronavirus, por lo que los recursos pasarían a las arcas de la Secretaría de Salud
El argumento es que el dinero se requiere para atender la emergencia sanitaria del coronavirus, por lo que los recursos pasarían a las arcas de la Secretaría de Salud

Diputados de oposición frenaron reforma de Morena que pretende recortar 33,000 mdp al Fondo de Salud

Diputados de oposición frenaron reforma de Morena que pretende recortar 33,000 mdp al Fondo de Salud

El argumento es que el dinero se requiere para atender la emergencia sanitaria del coronavirus, por lo que los recursos pasarían a las arcas de la Secretaría de Salud
El argumento es que el dinero se requiere para atender la emergencia sanitaria del coronavirus, por lo que los recursos pasarían a las arcas de la Secretaría de Salud

Coronavirus en CDMX: suman más de 400 muertes y 786 funcionarios contagiados

Coronavirus en CDMX: suman más de 400 muertes y 786 funcionarios contagiados

La propia jefa de gobierno, Claudia Sheinbaum, dio positivo a COVID-19, pero no presenta síntoma de la enfermedad
La propia jefa de gobierno, Claudia Sheinbaum, dio positivo a COVID-19, pero no presenta síntoma de la enfermedad

Coronavirus en CDMX: suman más de 400 muertes y 786 funcionarios contagiados

Coronavirus en CDMX: suman más de 400 muertes y 786 funcionarios contagiados

La propia jefa de gobierno, Claudia Sheinbaum, dio positivo a COVID-19, pero no presenta síntoma de la enfermedad
La propia jefa de gobierno, Claudia Sheinbaum, dio positivo a COVID-19, pero no presenta síntoma de la enfermedad
MAS NOTICIAS