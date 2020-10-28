Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-MERKEL

Por REUTERSOCT 28
28 de Octubre de 2020

German Chancellor Merkel speaks about new COVID restrictions

Start: 28 Oct 2020 15:20 GMT

End: 28 Oct 2020 16:20 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: TIMING OF MERKEL'S SPEECH TBC BUT SIGNAL SWITCHED OUT AHEAD OF TIME. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES**

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to reporters on new coronavirus restrictions.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Un policía mató a su amante, después de que ella reveló a su esposa que tenían una aventura desde hace 10 años

Un policía mató a su amante, después de que ella reveló a su esposa que tenían una aventura desde hace 10 años

Timothy Brehmer fue sentenciado a década y media de prisión por el delito de “homicidio involuntario” de la enfermera Claire Parry
Timothy Brehmer fue sentenciado a década y media de prisión por el delito de “homicidio involuntario” de la enfermera Claire Parry

Un policía mató a su amante, después de que ella reveló a su esposa que tenían una aventura desde hace 10 años

Un policía mató a su amante, después de que ella reveló a su esposa que tenían una aventura desde hace 10 años

Timothy Brehmer fue sentenciado a década y media de prisión por el delito de “homicidio involuntario” de la enfermera Claire Parry
Timothy Brehmer fue sentenciado a década y media de prisión por el delito de “homicidio involuntario” de la enfermera Claire Parry

Paso a paso: cómo ver desde México la Luna Azul que iluminará la noche de Halloween

Paso a paso: cómo ver desde México la Luna Azul que iluminará la noche de Halloween

Nuestro satélite estará en fase llena por segunda vez en el mes de octubre
Nuestro satélite estará en fase llena por segunda vez en el mes de octubre

Paso a paso: cómo ver desde México la Luna Azul que iluminará la noche de Halloween

Paso a paso: cómo ver desde México la Luna Azul que iluminará la noche de Halloween

Nuestro satélite estará en fase llena por segunda vez en el mes de octubre
Nuestro satélite estará en fase llena por segunda vez en el mes de octubre

Los líderes de Google, Facebook y Twitter se presentan ante el Congreso de EEUU para testificar sobre los contenidos y la censura

Los líderes de Google, Facebook y Twitter se presentan ante el Congreso de EEUU para testificar sobre los contenidos y la censura

La Comisión de Asuntos Comerciales del Senado citó a Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg y Jack Dorsey para pedir explicaciones respecto a su manera de comunicar sobre las elecciones presidenciales en el país
La Comisión de Asuntos Comerciales del Senado citó a Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg y Jack Dorsey para pedir explicaciones respecto a su manera de comunicar sobre las elecciones presidenciales en el país

Los líderes de Google, Facebook y Twitter se presentan ante el Congreso de EEUU para testificar sobre los contenidos y la censura

Los líderes de Google, Facebook y Twitter se presentan ante el Congreso de EEUU para testificar sobre los contenidos y la censura

La Comisión de Asuntos Comerciales del Senado citó a Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg y Jack Dorsey para pedir explicaciones respecto a su manera de comunicar sobre las elecciones presidenciales en el país
La Comisión de Asuntos Comerciales del Senado citó a Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg y Jack Dorsey para pedir explicaciones respecto a su manera de comunicar sobre las elecciones presidenciales en el país

“Era hora de decir adiós”: la estrujante carta de Chrissy Teigen sobre la pérdida de su bebé y las polémicas fotos desde el hospital

“Era hora de decir adiós”: la estrujante carta de Chrissy Teigen sobre la pérdida de su bebé y las polémicas fotos desde el hospital

La famosa estadounidense abrió su corazón y explicó sus razones para hacer pública la despedida de Jack
La famosa estadounidense abrió su corazón y explicó sus razones para hacer pública la despedida de Jack

“Era hora de decir adiós”: la estrujante carta de Chrissy Teigen sobre la pérdida de su bebé y las polémicas fotos desde el hospital

“Era hora de decir adiós”: la estrujante carta de Chrissy Teigen sobre la pérdida de su bebé y las polémicas fotos desde el hospital

La famosa estadounidense abrió su corazón y explicó sus razones para hacer pública la despedida de Jack
La famosa estadounidense abrió su corazón y explicó sus razones para hacer pública la despedida de Jack

“El PCR es una mierda”: Cristiano Ronaldo explotó en sus redes sociales tras confirmarse que no jugará ante el Barcelona

“El PCR es una mierda”: Cristiano Ronaldo explotó en sus redes sociales tras confirmarse que no jugará ante el Barcelona

El astro portugués mostró su enojo por quedar descartado para el duelo de Champions League a causa de un nuevo positivo en su test de COVID-19
El astro portugués mostró su enojo por quedar descartado para el duelo de Champions League a causa de un nuevo positivo en su test de COVID-19

“El PCR es una mierda”: Cristiano Ronaldo explotó en sus redes sociales tras confirmarse que no jugará ante el Barcelona

“El PCR es una mierda”: Cristiano Ronaldo explotó en sus redes sociales tras confirmarse que no jugará ante el Barcelona

El astro portugués mostró su enojo por quedar descartado para el duelo de Champions League a causa de un nuevo positivo en su test de COVID-19
El astro portugués mostró su enojo por quedar descartado para el duelo de Champions League a causa de un nuevo positivo en su test de COVID-19

La millonaria cifra que ganó Chespirito con el Chavo, el Chapulín y sus personajes

La millonaria cifra que ganó Chespirito con el Chavo, el Chapulín y sus personajes

Un sitio especializado reveló la fortuna que ganó el actor, director y escritor con sus creaciones
Un sitio especializado reveló la fortuna que ganó el actor, director y escritor con sus creaciones

La millonaria cifra que ganó Chespirito con el Chavo, el Chapulín y sus personajes

La millonaria cifra que ganó Chespirito con el Chavo, el Chapulín y sus personajes

Un sitio especializado reveló la fortuna que ganó el actor, director y escritor con sus creaciones
Un sitio especializado reveló la fortuna que ganó el actor, director y escritor con sus creaciones

“Pueden ahorrar más”: AMLO celebró que el INE redujo costos de la consulta sobre expresidentes

“Pueden ahorrar más”: AMLO celebró que el INE redujo costos de la consulta sobre expresidentes

“No debe de ser una limitación lo del presupuesto”, dijo el presidente de México
“No debe de ser una limitación lo del presupuesto”, dijo el presidente de México

“Pueden ahorrar más”: AMLO celebró que el INE redujo costos de la consulta sobre expresidentes

“Pueden ahorrar más”: AMLO celebró que el INE redujo costos de la consulta sobre expresidentes

“No debe de ser una limitación lo del presupuesto”, dijo el presidente de México
“No debe de ser una limitación lo del presupuesto”, dijo el presidente de México

Arrancó el invierno, Ideam advierte aumento de lluvias

Arrancó el invierno, Ideam advierte aumento de lluvias

Para los últimos meses del año, el Instituto de Hidrología, Meteorología y Estudios Ambientales (Ideam) pronostica incrementos en la intensidad de las lluvias en las regiones del Caribe, el área Andina y Llanos Orientales
Para los últimos meses del año, el Instituto de Hidrología, Meteorología y Estudios Ambientales (Ideam) pronostica incrementos en la intensidad de las lluvias en las regiones del Caribe, el área Andina y Llanos Orientales

Arrancó el invierno, Ideam advierte aumento de lluvias

Arrancó el invierno, Ideam advierte aumento de lluvias

Para los últimos meses del año, el Instituto de Hidrología, Meteorología y Estudios Ambientales (Ideam) pronostica incrementos en la intensidad de las lluvias en las regiones del Caribe, el área Andina y Llanos Orientales
Para los últimos meses del año, el Instituto de Hidrología, Meteorología y Estudios Ambientales (Ideam) pronostica incrementos en la intensidad de las lluvias en las regiones del Caribe, el área Andina y Llanos Orientales

Capturado en San Andrés hombre que pagó para que su padre fuera asesinado

Capturado en San Andrés hombre que pagó para que su padre fuera asesinado

La Fiscalía General de la Nación anunció la detención de Juan David Peralta Murgueito, señalado de haber coordinado el asesinado de su padre
La Fiscalía General de la Nación anunció la detención de Juan David Peralta Murgueito, señalado de haber coordinado el asesinado de su padre

Capturado en San Andrés hombre que pagó para que su padre fuera asesinado

Capturado en San Andrés hombre que pagó para que su padre fuera asesinado

La Fiscalía General de la Nación anunció la detención de Juan David Peralta Murgueito, señalado de haber coordinado el asesinado de su padre
La Fiscalía General de la Nación anunció la detención de Juan David Peralta Murgueito, señalado de haber coordinado el asesinado de su padre

La decisión que analiza tomar la Fórmula 1 sobre el salario de los pilotos que cambiaría drásticamente la competencia

La decisión que analiza tomar la Fórmula 1 sobre el salario de los pilotos que cambiaría drásticamente la competencia

Según detalló un sitio especializado, las escuderías dispondrán de un límite para negociar con sus corredores
Según detalló un sitio especializado, las escuderías dispondrán de un límite para negociar con sus corredores

La decisión que analiza tomar la Fórmula 1 sobre el salario de los pilotos que cambiaría drásticamente la competencia

La decisión que analiza tomar la Fórmula 1 sobre el salario de los pilotos que cambiaría drásticamente la competencia

Según detalló un sitio especializado, las escuderías dispondrán de un límite para negociar con sus corredores
Según detalló un sitio especializado, las escuderías dispondrán de un límite para negociar con sus corredores

Reporte del régimen de Nicolás Maduro: Venezuela llegó a 780 muertos por coronavirus

Reporte del régimen de Nicolás Maduro: Venezuela llegó a 780 muertos por coronavirus

Tres personas más perdieron sus vidas en las últimas 24 horas por el covid-19 en el país. El total de casos llegó a 90.400 desde el inicio de la pandemia
Tres personas más perdieron sus vidas en las últimas 24 horas por el covid-19 en el país. El total de casos llegó a 90.400 desde el inicio de la pandemia

Reporte del régimen de Nicolás Maduro: Venezuela llegó a 780 muertos por coronavirus

Reporte del régimen de Nicolás Maduro: Venezuela llegó a 780 muertos por coronavirus

Tres personas más perdieron sus vidas en las últimas 24 horas por el covid-19 en el país. El total de casos llegó a 90.400 desde el inicio de la pandemia
Tres personas más perdieron sus vidas en las últimas 24 horas por el covid-19 en el país. El total de casos llegó a 90.400 desde el inicio de la pandemia

El blooper de Jorge Valdano durante su análisis del Real Madrid: se le cayó encima un foco de luz

El blooper de Jorge Valdano durante su análisis del Real Madrid: se le cayó encima un foco de luz

El argentino compartía su opinión del empate del equipo de Zidane en Alemania cuando surgió un imprevisto que casi lo lesiona
El argentino compartía su opinión del empate del equipo de Zidane en Alemania cuando surgió un imprevisto que casi lo lesiona

El blooper de Jorge Valdano durante su análisis del Real Madrid: se le cayó encima un foco de luz

El blooper de Jorge Valdano durante su análisis del Real Madrid: se le cayó encima un foco de luz

El argentino compartía su opinión del empate del equipo de Zidane en Alemania cuando surgió un imprevisto que casi lo lesiona
El argentino compartía su opinión del empate del equipo de Zidane en Alemania cuando surgió un imprevisto que casi lo lesiona
MAS NOTICIAS