Agencias

ADVISORY USA-election/TRUMP-MICHIGAN

Por REUTERSOCT 27
27 de Octubre de 2020

Trump holds campaign rally in Lansing, Michigan

Start: 27 Oct 2020 18:19 GMT

End: 27 Oct 2020 19:00 GMT

LANSING, MICHIGAN - U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Lansing, Michigan.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS:   NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Dos colombianos en el top de lo mejor de la arquitectura del mundo

Giancarlo Mazzanti y Ricardo de Castro son los primeros colombianos en pertenecer a la exclusiva lista de ganadores de los “Rethinking the Future Awards RTF”.
México registró un superávit comercial en septiembre de USD 4,385

Las exportaciones totales reportaron un aumento anual de 3.7%
Claudia Sheinbaum dio positivo a COVID-19

“Me siento bien”, aseguró la jefa de gobierno de CDMX
“Se acabó el dominio del narco en el país”: las temerarias declaraciones de Alfonso Durazo

Puntualizó que no hay ninguna organización delictiva nacional que tenga la capacidad para retar al Estado mexicano
Quién es Moisés García: el otro general mexicano que vinculan al Chapo y sería investigado por la DEA

Aunque no es del conocimiento público, el general estaría siendo investigado por las autoridades estadounidenses debido a su presunta relación con el Cártel de Sinaloa
¡Tenga cuidado! Estas son las zonas de Bogotá donde se presentan más hurtos de bicicletas

Según una investigación dada a conocer por Noticias Caracol, solo en el mes de septiembre fueron robadas 1.734 bicicletas
Tres hoteles colombianos están entre los 10 mejores del mundo

Se trata, asegura la revista Condé Nast Traveler, de tres hospedajes de 5 estrellas que poseen servicios de la más alta calidad
“Gracias por 10 años de trabajo… a veces censurado”: así fue la despedida de Denise Dresser de su espacio en radio con Aristegui

La politóloga ha sido una crítica constante a la 4T y al presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador
Casa de Julio César Chavez Jr. en Los Ángeles habría sido saqueada: se llevaron cerca de USD 750.000 en objetos

A pesar de ser muy activo en redes sociales, ni el pugilista ni su esposa, la cantante Frida Muñoz, han declarado al al respecto
A pesar de las denuncias sobre la entidad, el presidente Duque reconoce la labor de la Ungrd durante la pandemia

En los últimos días, la Contraloría abrió un proceso en contra de la Unidad Nacional para la Gestión del Riesgo de Desastres (UNGRD), por sobrecostos en ayudas entregadas a nivel nacional.
Indígenas en La Guajira protestan por niño que murió en conflicto entre wayúus

Todos los actores de estos enfrentamientos claman por la intervención de la justicia tradicional para evitar más “derramamiento de sangre”.
El flechazo de película de Uma Thurman: quién es la nueva pareja de la actriz

La estrella pasó la cuarentena en los Hamptons y durante un paseo por la playa conoció a su nueva pareja
