ADVISORY USA-COURT/BARRETT

US Senate debates, votes on Barrett Supreme Court nomination

Start: 26 Oct 2020 22:53 GMT

End: 27 Oct 2020 00:16 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC - Republicans aim to rush through the U.S. Senate on Monday President Donald Trump's choice of Amy Coney Barrett to fill a vacant Supreme Court seat, ignoring Democrats' calls for postponing any such confirmation until the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election are known. The conservative Barrett would fill the seat that had been held by the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: SENATE TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com