Agencias

ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/CARRIE LAM

Por REUTERSOCT 27
23 de Octubre de 2020

HK CEO Carrie Lam holds weekly news briefing

Start: 27 Oct 2020 01:30 GMT

End: 27 Oct 2020 02:30 GMT

HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media on a weekly news briefing as the city's government continues to implement a contentious national security law for the Asian financial capital.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL WITH CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Coronavirus en México: se registraron 4,166 nuevos contagios y 247 muertes

La Secretaría de Salud informó sobre los datos más importantes de la epidemia de COVID-19 en el país
Coronavirus en México: se registraron 4,166 nuevos contagios y 247 muertes

La Secretaría de Salud informó sobre los datos más importantes de la epidemia de COVID-19 en el país
Los tentáculos del narco en Morelos: el crimen organizado estaría detrás de la toma de casetas de cobro

El fiscal del estado, Uriel Carmona, confirmó que los menores de edad arrestados fueron reclutados por el narcotráfico
Los tentáculos del narco en Morelos: el crimen organizado estaría detrás de la toma de casetas de cobro

El fiscal del estado, Uriel Carmona, confirmó que los menores de edad arrestados fueron reclutados por el narcotráfico
“Cuánto lo amé”: la conmovedora despedida de Mitzy a Alfredo Palacios

Ambos personajes comenzaron su carrera en conjunto siendo muy jóvenes y fraguaron una entrañable amistad que continuó hasta el fallecimiento del "estilista de las estrellas"
“Cuánto lo amé”: la conmovedora despedida de Mitzy a Alfredo Palacios

Ambos personajes comenzaron su carrera en conjunto siendo muy jóvenes y fraguaron una entrañable amistad que continuó hasta el fallecimiento del "estilista de las estrellas"
“Es una energía muy benéfica”: Rocío Nahle reveló que CFE analiza construir “micro planta nuclear” en Baja California

La política energética de la administración de Andrés Manuel López Obrador está enfocada en favorecer a Pemex y CFE
“Es una energía muy benéfica”: Rocío Nahle reveló que CFE analiza construir “micro planta nuclear” en Baja California

La política energética de la administración de Andrés Manuel López Obrador está enfocada en favorecer a Pemex y CFE
Buenas noticias para el fútbol femenino: equipos en Bogotá no pagarán alquiler de estadios

El IDRD informó que correrá con los gastos del alquiler del escenario para los partidos de Millonarios, Santa Fe y La Equidad de este torneo.
Buenas noticias para el fútbol femenino: equipos en Bogotá no pagarán alquiler de estadios

El IDRD informó que correrá con los gastos del alquiler del escenario para los partidos de Millonarios, Santa Fe y La Equidad de este torneo.
Oaxaca prohíbe uso y distribución de PET y unicel: se sancionará hasta con 50 mil salarios mínimos y cárcel

Estas modificaciones a la ley entraron en vigor el domingo 25 de octubre y buscarán la posibilidad de reducir en un 70% la contaminación por PET
Oaxaca prohíbe uso y distribución de PET y unicel: se sancionará hasta con 50 mil salarios mínimos y cárcel

Estas modificaciones a la ley entraron en vigor el domingo 25 de octubre y buscarán la posibilidad de reducir en un 70% la contaminación por PET
Escote de impacto: la foto de Amanda Miguel que le dejó halagos y críticas en Instagram

La cantante sorprendió con una imagen en su cuenta de Instagram que generó
Escote de impacto: la foto de Amanda Miguel que le dejó halagos y críticas en Instagram

La cantante sorprendió con una imagen en su cuenta de Instagram que generó
Citan a declarar al comandante de las FF.MM. por bombardeo donde murieron ocho menores

La Procuraduría General citó a declarar al comandante de las Fuerza Militares, general Luis Fernando Navarro, como parte de la investigación que adelanta la entidad por la muerte de ocho menores, en un bombardeo en Caquetá.
Citan a declarar al comandante de las FF.MM. por bombardeo donde murieron ocho menores

La Procuraduría General citó a declarar al comandante de las Fuerza Militares, general Luis Fernando Navarro, como parte de la investigación que adelanta la entidad por la muerte de ocho menores, en un bombardeo en Caquetá.
El Senado de EEUU confirmó a Amy Coney Barrett como nueva jueza de la Corte Suprema

La magistrada se convirtió de esta manera en el tercer nombramiento de Donald Trump para el máximo tribunal en sus cuatro años de mandato. La mayoría conservadora pasa a tener seis escaños contra tres de aquellos de tendencia progresista
El Senado de EEUU confirmó a Amy Coney Barrett como nueva jueza de la Corte Suprema

La magistrada se convirtió de esta manera en el tercer nombramiento de Donald Trump para el máximo tribunal en sus cuatro años de mandato. La mayoría conservadora pasa a tener seis escaños contra tres de aquellos de tendencia progresista
COVID-19 en el Senado: tras contagios y una muerte, comenzaron las pruebas a los legisladores

Los senadores y sus asesores sólo podrán participar en el Pleno si cuentan con una prueba negativa de COVID-19 actualizada y las reuniones tendrán una duración solamente de hasta cinco horas
COVID-19 en el Senado: tras contagios y una muerte, comenzaron las pruebas a los legisladores

Los senadores y sus asesores sólo podrán participar en el Pleno si cuentan con una prueba negativa de COVID-19 actualizada y las reuniones tendrán una duración solamente de hasta cinco horas
Los diseños del Corredor Verde de la Carrera 7 se contratarán en 2021

Los diseños a detalle del proyecto valdrán $11.883 millones y se contratarán desde el IDU en el primer trimestre de 2021.
Los diseños del Corredor Verde de la Carrera 7 se contratarán en 2021

Los diseños a detalle del proyecto valdrán $11.883 millones y se contratarán desde el IDU en el primer trimestre de 2021.
“Será la última”: Carmen Aristegui anunció el fin de la mesa de análisis con Denise Dresser, Sergio Aguayo y Lorenzo Meyer

Los comentaristas seguirán participando en el programa, pero en otro formato
“Será la última”: Carmen Aristegui anunció el fin de la mesa de análisis con Denise Dresser, Sergio Aguayo y Lorenzo Meyer

Los comentaristas seguirán participando en el programa, pero en otro formato
