ADVISORY USA-COURT/BARRETT-SCHUMER --DELAYED //POSSIBLE ONLY

Por REUTERSOCT 26
25 de Octubre de 2020

Chuck Schumer newser on Senate procedural vote on Barrett

Start: 26 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 26 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: EVENT IS DELAYED AND MAY NO LONGER GO AHEAD. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES

==

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will hold a news conference following a procedural vote in the U.S. Senate to limit debate over the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for associate justice on the Supreme Court. The Senate vote sets up a final vote on the nomination expected to be held on Monday, October 26.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

