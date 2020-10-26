Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-COURT/BARRETT

Por REUTERSOCT 26
26 de Octubre de 2020

US Senate debates, votes on Barrett Supreme Court nomination

Start: 26 Oct 2020 22:53 GMT

End: 26 Oct 2020 23:53 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC - Republicans aim to rush through the U.S. Senate on Monday President Donald Trump's choice of Amy Coney Barrett to fill a vacant Supreme Court seat, ignoring Democrats' calls for postponing any such confirmation until the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election are known. The conservative Barrett would fill the seat that had been held by the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: SENATE TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Jessi Uribe recibió el premio a “Artista popular colombiano del año” por sus cifras millonarias en streaming

Jessi Uribe recibió el premio a “Artista popular colombiano del año” por sus cifras millonarias en streaming

El artista de música popular, Jessi Uribe, fue galardonado en los Monitorlatino Music Awars de México.
El artista de música popular, Jessi Uribe, fue galardonado en los Monitorlatino Music Awars de México.

Jessi Uribe recibió el premio a “Artista popular colombiano del año” por sus cifras millonarias en streaming

Jessi Uribe recibió el premio a “Artista popular colombiano del año” por sus cifras millonarias en streaming

El artista de música popular, Jessi Uribe, fue galardonado en los Monitorlatino Music Awars de México.
El artista de música popular, Jessi Uribe, fue galardonado en los Monitorlatino Music Awars de México.

Por “capricho presidencial”: Felipe Calderón culpó a López Obrador de la muerte de un senador por COVID-19

Por “capricho presidencial”: Felipe Calderón culpó a López Obrador de la muerte de un senador por COVID-19

El ex presidente de México estimó que el deceso de Joel Molina Ramírez tuvo que ver con la sesión para desaparecer los 109 fideicomisos públicos
El ex presidente de México estimó que el deceso de Joel Molina Ramírez tuvo que ver con la sesión para desaparecer los 109 fideicomisos públicos

Por “capricho presidencial”: Felipe Calderón culpó a López Obrador de la muerte de un senador por COVID-19

Por “capricho presidencial”: Felipe Calderón culpó a López Obrador de la muerte de un senador por COVID-19

El ex presidente de México estimó que el deceso de Joel Molina Ramírez tuvo que ver con la sesión para desaparecer los 109 fideicomisos públicos
El ex presidente de México estimó que el deceso de Joel Molina Ramírez tuvo que ver con la sesión para desaparecer los 109 fideicomisos públicos

La sangrienta huella de la violencia en México: 87 masacres durante la pandemia de COVID-19

La sangrienta huella de la violencia en México: 87 masacres durante la pandemia de COVID-19

Guanajuato es la entidad federativa donde se ha concentrado el mayor número de masacres en los últimos dos años, con 31 registradas: 35% del total
Guanajuato es la entidad federativa donde se ha concentrado el mayor número de masacres en los últimos dos años, con 31 registradas: 35% del total

La sangrienta huella de la violencia en México: 87 masacres durante la pandemia de COVID-19

La sangrienta huella de la violencia en México: 87 masacres durante la pandemia de COVID-19

Guanajuato es la entidad federativa donde se ha concentrado el mayor número de masacres en los últimos dos años, con 31 registradas: 35% del total
Guanajuato es la entidad federativa donde se ha concentrado el mayor número de masacres en los últimos dos años, con 31 registradas: 35% del total

Recep Tayyip Erdogan llamó a un boicot contra productos franceses por las medidas contra agrupaciones islamistas en Francia

Recep Tayyip Erdogan llamó a un boicot contra productos franceses por las medidas contra agrupaciones islamistas en Francia

El presidente turco criticó duramente la difusión de caricaturas de Mahoma en Francia, en respuesta al asesinato del profesor Samuel Paty que había mostrado esos dibujos en una clase sobre libertad de expresión. Sin embargo, no condenó el acto terrorista
El presidente turco criticó duramente la difusión de caricaturas de Mahoma en Francia, en respuesta al asesinato del profesor Samuel Paty que había mostrado esos dibujos en una clase sobre libertad de expresión. Sin embargo, no condenó el acto terrorista

Recep Tayyip Erdogan llamó a un boicot contra productos franceses por las medidas contra agrupaciones islamistas en Francia

Recep Tayyip Erdogan llamó a un boicot contra productos franceses por las medidas contra agrupaciones islamistas en Francia

El presidente turco criticó duramente la difusión de caricaturas de Mahoma en Francia, en respuesta al asesinato del profesor Samuel Paty que había mostrado esos dibujos en una clase sobre libertad de expresión. Sin embargo, no condenó el acto terrorista
El presidente turco criticó duramente la difusión de caricaturas de Mahoma en Francia, en respuesta al asesinato del profesor Samuel Paty que había mostrado esos dibujos en una clase sobre libertad de expresión. Sin embargo, no condenó el acto terrorista

“No le gusta la democracia”: Chumel Torres fue atacado en Twitter por opinar sobre Nicolás Maduro y las elecciones en Chile

“No le gusta la democracia”: Chumel Torres fue atacado en Twitter por opinar sobre Nicolás Maduro y las elecciones en Chile

La crítica contra el mensaje de Maduro también denota su apoyo a la Constitución de la dictadura de Pinochet
La crítica contra el mensaje de Maduro también denota su apoyo a la Constitución de la dictadura de Pinochet

“No le gusta la democracia”: Chumel Torres fue atacado en Twitter por opinar sobre Nicolás Maduro y las elecciones en Chile

“No le gusta la democracia”: Chumel Torres fue atacado en Twitter por opinar sobre Nicolás Maduro y las elecciones en Chile

La crítica contra el mensaje de Maduro también denota su apoyo a la Constitución de la dictadura de Pinochet
La crítica contra el mensaje de Maduro también denota su apoyo a la Constitución de la dictadura de Pinochet

Asesinan al fundador de la Asociación de Juntas de Acción Comunal de Argelia, Cauca

Asesinan al fundador de la Asociación de Juntas de Acción Comunal de Argelia, Cauca

Carlos Navia, líder social y defensor de DD.HH. fue asesinado en la vereda La Hacienda, corregimiento de El Plateado, en el municipio de Argelia, Cauca.
Carlos Navia, líder social y defensor de DD.HH. fue asesinado en la vereda La Hacienda, corregimiento de El Plateado, en el municipio de Argelia, Cauca.

Asesinan al fundador de la Asociación de Juntas de Acción Comunal de Argelia, Cauca

Asesinan al fundador de la Asociación de Juntas de Acción Comunal de Argelia, Cauca

Carlos Navia, líder social y defensor de DD.HH. fue asesinado en la vereda La Hacienda, corregimiento de El Plateado, en el municipio de Argelia, Cauca.
Carlos Navia, líder social y defensor de DD.HH. fue asesinado en la vereda La Hacienda, corregimiento de El Plateado, en el municipio de Argelia, Cauca.

La “traición” de la que habla toda Italia: el nuevo club en el que podría recalar Mauro Icardi

La “traición” de la que habla toda Italia: el nuevo club en el que podría recalar Mauro Icardi

En Europa aseguran que el delantero del PSG, de 27 años, podría protagonizar el pase más polémico del próximo receso
En Europa aseguran que el delantero del PSG, de 27 años, podría protagonizar el pase más polémico del próximo receso

La “traición” de la que habla toda Italia: el nuevo club en el que podría recalar Mauro Icardi

La “traición” de la que habla toda Italia: el nuevo club en el que podría recalar Mauro Icardi

En Europa aseguran que el delantero del PSG, de 27 años, podría protagonizar el pase más polémico del próximo receso
En Europa aseguran que el delantero del PSG, de 27 años, podría protagonizar el pase más polémico del próximo receso

López Obrador, Sheinbaum y López-Gatell, los más populares entre los simpatizantes de Morena

López Obrador, Sheinbaum y López-Gatell, los más populares entre los simpatizantes de Morena

En una encuesta de Enkroll fueron evaluados 16 funcionarios públicos de la presente administración, así como el papel de los diputados y senadores, y las medidas sanitarias tomadas por el presidente y por Hugo López-Gatell en torno al COVID-19
En una encuesta de Enkroll fueron evaluados 16 funcionarios públicos de la presente administración, así como el papel de los diputados y senadores, y las medidas sanitarias tomadas por el presidente y por Hugo López-Gatell en torno al COVID-19

López Obrador, Sheinbaum y López-Gatell, los más populares entre los simpatizantes de Morena

López Obrador, Sheinbaum y López-Gatell, los más populares entre los simpatizantes de Morena

En una encuesta de Enkroll fueron evaluados 16 funcionarios públicos de la presente administración, así como el papel de los diputados y senadores, y las medidas sanitarias tomadas por el presidente y por Hugo López-Gatell en torno al COVID-19
En una encuesta de Enkroll fueron evaluados 16 funcionarios públicos de la presente administración, así como el papel de los diputados y senadores, y las medidas sanitarias tomadas por el presidente y por Hugo López-Gatell en torno al COVID-19

Amor a prueba de demandas: revelan sorpresiva fecha de boda de Ninel Conde y Larry Ramos

Amor a prueba de demandas: revelan sorpresiva fecha de boda de Ninel Conde y Larry Ramos

No importando el proceso legal en contra del colombiano, en el que se le acusa por fraudes millonarios, la pareja habría de contraer matrimonio muy pronto
No importando el proceso legal en contra del colombiano, en el que se le acusa por fraudes millonarios, la pareja habría de contraer matrimonio muy pronto

Amor a prueba de demandas: revelan sorpresiva fecha de boda de Ninel Conde y Larry Ramos

Amor a prueba de demandas: revelan sorpresiva fecha de boda de Ninel Conde y Larry Ramos

No importando el proceso legal en contra del colombiano, en el que se le acusa por fraudes millonarios, la pareja habría de contraer matrimonio muy pronto
No importando el proceso legal en contra del colombiano, en el que se le acusa por fraudes millonarios, la pareja habría de contraer matrimonio muy pronto

Un audio revelador prueba que el árbitro del Barcelona-Real Madrid ignoró una indicación clave en el penal de Ramos

Un audio revelador prueba que el árbitro del Barcelona-Real Madrid ignoró una indicación clave en el penal de Ramos

El fin de semana el conjunto de Zinedine Zidane se impuso por 3 a 1 en el Camp Nou, pero se puso en ventaja a través de una polémica acción que necesitó la intervención del VAR
El fin de semana el conjunto de Zinedine Zidane se impuso por 3 a 1 en el Camp Nou, pero se puso en ventaja a través de una polémica acción que necesitó la intervención del VAR

Un audio revelador prueba que el árbitro del Barcelona-Real Madrid ignoró una indicación clave en el penal de Ramos

Un audio revelador prueba que el árbitro del Barcelona-Real Madrid ignoró una indicación clave en el penal de Ramos

El fin de semana el conjunto de Zinedine Zidane se impuso por 3 a 1 en el Camp Nou, pero se puso en ventaja a través de una polémica acción que necesitó la intervención del VAR
El fin de semana el conjunto de Zinedine Zidane se impuso por 3 a 1 en el Camp Nou, pero se puso en ventaja a través de una polémica acción que necesitó la intervención del VAR

Maluma sorprendió a su madre después de cinco meses sin verse: el conmovedor video

Maluma sorprendió a su madre después de cinco meses sin verse: el conmovedor video

El cantante volvió a su Medellín natal y grabó el momento del emotivo reencuentro
El cantante volvió a su Medellín natal y grabó el momento del emotivo reencuentro

Maluma sorprendió a su madre después de cinco meses sin verse: el conmovedor video

Maluma sorprendió a su madre después de cinco meses sin verse: el conmovedor video

El cantante volvió a su Medellín natal y grabó el momento del emotivo reencuentro
El cantante volvió a su Medellín natal y grabó el momento del emotivo reencuentro

Siguen aumentando las cifras de contagio por covid-19 en Bogotá y Antioquia

Siguen aumentando las cifras de contagio por covid-19 en Bogotá y Antioquia

En el último reporte del Ministerio de Salud hoy, 26 de octubre, se registraron 9.167 casos nuevos de covid-19.
En el último reporte del Ministerio de Salud hoy, 26 de octubre, se registraron 9.167 casos nuevos de covid-19.

Siguen aumentando las cifras de contagio por covid-19 en Bogotá y Antioquia

Siguen aumentando las cifras de contagio por covid-19 en Bogotá y Antioquia

En el último reporte del Ministerio de Salud hoy, 26 de octubre, se registraron 9.167 casos nuevos de covid-19.
En el último reporte del Ministerio de Salud hoy, 26 de octubre, se registraron 9.167 casos nuevos de covid-19.
MAS NOTICIAS