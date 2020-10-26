ADVISORY USA-COURT/BARRETT

US Senate debates, votes on Barrett Supreme Court nomination
Start: 26 Oct 2020 22:53 GMT
End: 26 Oct 2020 23:53 GMT
WASHINGTON, DC - Republicans aim to rush through the U.S. Senate on Monday President Donald Trump's choice of Amy Coney Barrett to fill a vacant Supreme Court seat, ignoring Democrats' calls for postponing any such confirmation until the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election are known. The conservative Barrett would fill the seat that had been held by the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
