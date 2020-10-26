Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY GERMANY-IAEA/MAAS-GROSSI

Por REUTERSOCT 26
23 de Octubre de 2020

Maas & UN nuclear watchdog chief Grossi speak to reporters

Start: 26 Oct 2020 09:30 GMT

End: 26 Oct 2020 10:45 GMT

--THIS LIVE EVENT IS CANCELLED DUE TO CLASH WITH CLIMATE-CHANGE/GERMANY-PROTEST--.

BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi speak to reporters on "the IAEA's working conditions with the coronvirus and nuclear non-proliferation."

SCHEDULE:

0945GMT - Maas and Grossi speak to reporters.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters
¡Ojo! Este es el calendario de pico y placa en Bogotá para la última semana de octubre

Recuerde: no cumplir la restricción le acarreará una multa de $438.000 pesos.
“¿Quién es la máscara?”: Nat Campos y Braulio Luna, los dos eliminados detrás de Lele y Tortuga

Los jueces no lograron adivinar quien estaba detrás de los personajes esta semana
China impuso sanciones a empresas estadounidenses por vender armas a Taiwán

La Agencia estadounidense de Cooperación en Seguridad de Defensa notificó la pasada semana al Congreso de EEUU su plan de venta para “respaldar los continuos esfuerzos de Taiwán por modernizar sus fuerzas armadas y mantener su capacidad defensiva”
Escándalo en Qatar: forzaron un examen ginecológico a varias pasajeras tras el hallazgo de un recién nacido en el aeropuerto de Doha

Tuvieron que desembarcar de aviones y fueron trasladadas a ambulancias donde se les hicieron pruebas para saber si habían dado a luz recientemente
Fiscalía: Cuerpo de alias ‘Uriel’ trasladado a Medicina Legal en Cali

Al abatido cabecilla del ELN le espera un procedimiento de identificación plena por parte del equipo de criminalística de la Fiscalía General de la Nación.
El mensaje de David Zepeda tras la versión que lo vincula sentimentalmente con el fallecido “rey de las extensiones”

Fue en el programa "Chisme No Like" donde se difundió que Daniel Urquiza y el actor de telenovelas sostuvieron una presunta relación violenta
Marcelo Ebrard felicitó a Chile por aprobar la renovación de su Constitución

Los chilenos decidieron por una aplastante mayoría del 78.2% reemplazar su actual Constitución, redactada durante la dictadura de Augusto Pinochet
Este 26 de octubre: 16 barrios de Bogotá tendrán cortes de luz

Labores de mantenimiento de Codensa suspenderán la energía eléctrica en amplias zonas de la ciudad. Consulte esta nota para saber si su barrio o localidad serán afectados.
Azebaiyanos y armenios se acusan mutamente de violar la nueva tregua

Los dos países anunciaron el domingo el acuerdo a un “alto el fuego humanitario”, que horas después fue roto por las partes en disputa
Las cuentas de la Red Independiente: Noticias 1 concluyó su primera ronda de financiación en Vaki, y va por más.

El noticiero digital exhibió cifras ante su comunidad y con su éxito refuerza a la plataforma de mecenazgo más importante de Hispanoamérica.
Al menos otros cinco generales mexicanos investigados por la DEA: asegura The Washington Post

En la investigación se especifica de otro general en retiro relacionado directamente con el gobierno de Enrique Peña Nieto
Exatlón 2020: los Héroes despidieron a Yusef Farah, “El León Libanés”, en la eliminación

Los rojos remontaron en la batalla por la supervivencia y lograron mantenerse unidos en la novena semana de la competencia
