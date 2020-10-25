Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/HALLOWEEN

Por REUTERSOCT 25
25 de Octubre de 2020

The Trumps host White House Halloween celebration

Start: 25 Oct 2020 22:29 GMT

End: 25 Oct 2020 22:32 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome trick-or-treaters to the White House on Halloween.

Reuters
Otro exFarc de la célula que se atribuyó el crimen de Álvaro Gómez está vivo y dispuesto a hablar

Según informaciones del hoy senador del partido Farc, ese crimen fue ejecutado por la Ruan, la red de la exguerrilla que intentó tomarse Bogotá.
Otro exFarc de la célula que se atribuyó el crimen de Álvaro Gómez está vivo y dispuesto a hablar

Según informaciones del hoy senador del partido Farc, ese crimen fue ejecutado por la Ruan, la red de la exguerrilla que intentó tomarse Bogotá.
Plebiscito Constitucional en Chile: comenzaron a cerrar los colegios electorales

Con masiva participación, los chilenos se volcaron a las urnas para decidir si quieren modificar la Carta Magna. Mientras, cientos de personas ya se concentran en la Plaza Italia, en el centro de Santiago
Plebiscito Constitucional en Chile: comenzaron a cerrar los colegios electorales

Con masiva participación, los chilenos se volcaron a las urnas para decidir si quieren modificar la Carta Magna. Mientras, cientos de personas ya se concentran en la Plaza Italia, en el centro de Santiago
“Es el piloto más subestimado”: ex campeón de la Fórmula 1 elogió al mexicano Sergio Pérez

Damon Hill, ex piloto de Williams, lamentó el trato de la escudería Racing Point con el Checho, quien tendrá que buscar nuevo equipo para la próxima temporada
“Es el piloto más subestimado”: ex campeón de la Fórmula 1 elogió al mexicano Sergio Pérez

Damon Hill, ex piloto de Williams, lamentó el trato de la escudería Racing Point con el Checho, quien tendrá que buscar nuevo equipo para la próxima temporada
Nicolás Maduro confirmó que Evo Morales estuvo en Venezuela el fin de semana

El dictador chavista comentó que el ex presidente boliviano le regaló “personalmente” un libro sobre sus experiencias en el exilio
Nicolás Maduro confirmó que Evo Morales estuvo en Venezuela el fin de semana

El dictador chavista comentó que el ex presidente boliviano le regaló “personalmente” un libro sobre sus experiencias en el exilio
Los Zetas, César Duarte, feminicidio: los elementos del asesinato de Marisela Escobedo, que sigue impune

El caso de esta mujer quien se inmortalizó por su lucha para exigir justicia por el feminicidio de su hija Rubí en Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, quedó plasmado en un documental de Netflix
Los Zetas, César Duarte, feminicidio: los elementos del asesinato de Marisela Escobedo, que sigue impune

El caso de esta mujer quien se inmortalizó por su lucha para exigir justicia por el feminicidio de su hija Rubí en Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, quedó plasmado en un documental de Netflix
De la opulencia a la nada en un momento: Salvador Cienfuegos multiplicó su fortuna, hoy vive en una celda

El ex titular de la Sedena fue arrestado en California el pasado 15 de octubre por su presunta responsabilidad en actos de narcotráfico
De la opulencia a la nada en un momento: Salvador Cienfuegos multiplicó su fortuna, hoy vive en una celda

El ex titular de la Sedena fue arrestado en California el pasado 15 de octubre por su presunta responsabilidad en actos de narcotráfico
Antioquia duplica a Bogotá y triplica al Valle en reporte de casos diarios de Covid-19, este domingo 25 de octubre

El último reporte del Ministerio de Salud dicta que hoy, 25 de octubre, se registraron 8.174 casos nuevos de Covid-19.
Antioquia duplica a Bogotá y triplica al Valle en reporte de casos diarios de Covid-19, este domingo 25 de octubre

El último reporte del Ministerio de Salud dicta que hoy, 25 de octubre, se registraron 8.174 casos nuevos de Covid-19.
El aberrante caso de un sacerdote que abusó sexualmente de una monaguilla de 12 años en Miranda, Cauca

La Fiscalía General de la Nación logró la sentencia condenatoria por delitos sexuales con menor de edad en Miranda, Cauca
El aberrante caso de un sacerdote que abusó sexualmente de una monaguilla de 12 años en Miranda, Cauca

La Fiscalía General de la Nación logró la sentencia condenatoria por delitos sexuales con menor de edad en Miranda, Cauca
Un arquero protagonizó el blooper del año y regaló uno de los goles más insólitos de los últimos tiempos

Ocurrió en el triunfo del Hércules sobre la hora por 2 a 1 ante el Altzeneta por la Segunda División B de España
Un arquero protagonizó el blooper del año y regaló uno de los goles más insólitos de los últimos tiempos

Ocurrió en el triunfo del Hércules sobre la hora por 2 a 1 ante el Altzeneta por la Segunda División B de España
Murió “el estilista de las estrellas”, Alfredo Palacios: medios y famosos compartieron la noticia

El emblemático programa “Salud y belleza” del cosmetólogo le confirió también el título de “Rey de la radio"
Murió “el estilista de las estrellas”, Alfredo Palacios: medios y famosos compartieron la noticia

El emblemático programa “Salud y belleza” del cosmetólogo le confirió también el título de “Rey de la radio"
¿Su empresa está ilíquida o busca financiación? Ojo a las nuevas líneas de crédito que anunció el Gobierno

El Ministerio de Comercio anunció este 24 de octubre que lanzará 12 productos de financiamiento empresarial dirigidos a pequeñas y medianas empresas.
¿Su empresa está ilíquida o busca financiación? Ojo a las nuevas líneas de crédito que anunció el Gobierno

El Ministerio de Comercio anunció este 24 de octubre que lanzará 12 productos de financiamiento empresarial dirigidos a pequeñas y medianas empresas.
Segunda ola de coronavirus: Italia registró un récord de casos diarios en vísperas de las nuevas restricciones

En las últimas 24 horas se confirmaron 21.273 nuevos contagios. El número de muertes también sigue aumentando, con 128 en un día. A partir de mañana bares y restaurantes deberán cerrar a las 18 y así como teatros y cines. Sin embargo, el gobierno evitó el toque de queda nacional
Segunda ola de coronavirus: Italia registró un récord de casos diarios en vísperas de las nuevas restricciones

En las últimas 24 horas se confirmaron 21.273 nuevos contagios. El número de muertes también sigue aumentando, con 128 en un día. A partir de mañana bares y restaurantes deberán cerrar a las 18 y así como teatros y cines. Sin embargo, el gobierno evitó el toque de queda nacional
