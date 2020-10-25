Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/HALLOWEEN

Por REUTERSOCT 25
25 de Octubre de 2020

The Trumps host White House Halloween celebration

Start: 25 Oct 2020 22:34 GMT

End: 25 Oct 2020 22:56 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome trick-or-treaters to the White House on Halloween.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: WHITE HOUSE.GOV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Nicolás Maduro confirmó que Evo Morales estuvo en Venezuela el fin de semana

Nicolás Maduro confirmó que Evo Morales estuvo en Venezuela el fin de semana

El dictador chavista comentó que el ex presidente boliviano le regaló “personalmente” un libro sobre sus experiencias en el exilio
El dictador chavista comentó que el ex presidente boliviano le regaló “personalmente” un libro sobre sus experiencias en el exilio

Nicolás Maduro confirmó que Evo Morales estuvo en Venezuela el fin de semana

Nicolás Maduro confirmó que Evo Morales estuvo en Venezuela el fin de semana

El dictador chavista comentó que el ex presidente boliviano le regaló “personalmente” un libro sobre sus experiencias en el exilio
El dictador chavista comentó que el ex presidente boliviano le regaló “personalmente” un libro sobre sus experiencias en el exilio

Los Zetas, César Duarte, feminicidio: los elementos del asesinato de Marisela Escobedo, que sigue impune

Los Zetas, César Duarte, feminicidio: los elementos del asesinato de Marisela Escobedo, que sigue impune

El caso de esta mujer quien se inmortalizó por su lucha para exigir justicia por el feminicidio de su hija Rubí en Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, quedó plasmado en un documental de Netflix
El caso de esta mujer quien se inmortalizó por su lucha para exigir justicia por el feminicidio de su hija Rubí en Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, quedó plasmado en un documental de Netflix

Los Zetas, César Duarte, feminicidio: los elementos del asesinato de Marisela Escobedo, que sigue impune

Los Zetas, César Duarte, feminicidio: los elementos del asesinato de Marisela Escobedo, que sigue impune

El caso de esta mujer quien se inmortalizó por su lucha para exigir justicia por el feminicidio de su hija Rubí en Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, quedó plasmado en un documental de Netflix
El caso de esta mujer quien se inmortalizó por su lucha para exigir justicia por el feminicidio de su hija Rubí en Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, quedó plasmado en un documental de Netflix

De la opulencia a la nada en un momento: Salvador Cienfuegos multiplicó su fortuna, hoy vive en una celda

De la opulencia a la nada en un momento: Salvador Cienfuegos multiplicó su fortuna, hoy vive en una celda

El ex titular de la Sedena fue arrestado en California el pasado 15 de octubre por su presunta responsabilidad en actos de narcotráfico
El ex titular de la Sedena fue arrestado en California el pasado 15 de octubre por su presunta responsabilidad en actos de narcotráfico

De la opulencia a la nada en un momento: Salvador Cienfuegos multiplicó su fortuna, hoy vive en una celda

De la opulencia a la nada en un momento: Salvador Cienfuegos multiplicó su fortuna, hoy vive en una celda

El ex titular de la Sedena fue arrestado en California el pasado 15 de octubre por su presunta responsabilidad en actos de narcotráfico
El ex titular de la Sedena fue arrestado en California el pasado 15 de octubre por su presunta responsabilidad en actos de narcotráfico

Antioquia duplica a Bogotá y triplica al Valle en reporte de casos diarios de Covid-19, este domingo 25 de octubre

Antioquia duplica a Bogotá y triplica al Valle en reporte de casos diarios de Covid-19, este domingo 25 de octubre

El último reporte del Ministerio de Salud dicta que hoy, 25 de octubre, se registraron 8.174 casos nuevos de Covid-19.
El último reporte del Ministerio de Salud dicta que hoy, 25 de octubre, se registraron 8.174 casos nuevos de Covid-19.

Antioquia duplica a Bogotá y triplica al Valle en reporte de casos diarios de Covid-19, este domingo 25 de octubre

Antioquia duplica a Bogotá y triplica al Valle en reporte de casos diarios de Covid-19, este domingo 25 de octubre

El último reporte del Ministerio de Salud dicta que hoy, 25 de octubre, se registraron 8.174 casos nuevos de Covid-19.
El último reporte del Ministerio de Salud dicta que hoy, 25 de octubre, se registraron 8.174 casos nuevos de Covid-19.

El aberrante caso de un sacerdote que abusó sexualmente de una monaguilla de 12 años en Miranda, Cauca

El aberrante caso de un sacerdote que abusó sexualmente de una monaguilla de 12 años en Miranda, Cauca

La Fiscalía General de la Nación logró la sentencia condenatoria por delitos sexuales con menor de edad en Miranda, Cauca
La Fiscalía General de la Nación logró la sentencia condenatoria por delitos sexuales con menor de edad en Miranda, Cauca

El aberrante caso de un sacerdote que abusó sexualmente de una monaguilla de 12 años en Miranda, Cauca

El aberrante caso de un sacerdote que abusó sexualmente de una monaguilla de 12 años en Miranda, Cauca

La Fiscalía General de la Nación logró la sentencia condenatoria por delitos sexuales con menor de edad en Miranda, Cauca
La Fiscalía General de la Nación logró la sentencia condenatoria por delitos sexuales con menor de edad en Miranda, Cauca

Un arquero protagonizó el blooper del año y regaló uno de los goles más insólitos de los últimos tiempos

Un arquero protagonizó el blooper del año y regaló uno de los goles más insólitos de los últimos tiempos

Ocurrió en el triunfo del Hércules sobre la hora por 2 a 1 ante el Altzeneta por la Segunda División B de España
Ocurrió en el triunfo del Hércules sobre la hora por 2 a 1 ante el Altzeneta por la Segunda División B de España

Un arquero protagonizó el blooper del año y regaló uno de los goles más insólitos de los últimos tiempos

Un arquero protagonizó el blooper del año y regaló uno de los goles más insólitos de los últimos tiempos

Ocurrió en el triunfo del Hércules sobre la hora por 2 a 1 ante el Altzeneta por la Segunda División B de España
Ocurrió en el triunfo del Hércules sobre la hora por 2 a 1 ante el Altzeneta por la Segunda División B de España

Murió “el estilista de las estrellas”, Alfredo Palacios: medios y famosos compartieron la noticia

Murió “el estilista de las estrellas”, Alfredo Palacios: medios y famosos compartieron la noticia

El emblemático programa “Salud y belleza” del cosmetólogo le confirió también el título de “Rey de la radio"
El emblemático programa “Salud y belleza” del cosmetólogo le confirió también el título de “Rey de la radio"

Murió “el estilista de las estrellas”, Alfredo Palacios: medios y famosos compartieron la noticia

Murió “el estilista de las estrellas”, Alfredo Palacios: medios y famosos compartieron la noticia

El emblemático programa “Salud y belleza” del cosmetólogo le confirió también el título de “Rey de la radio"
El emblemático programa “Salud y belleza” del cosmetólogo le confirió también el título de “Rey de la radio"

¿Su empresa está ilíquida o busca financiación? Ojo a las nuevas líneas de crédito que anunció el Gobierno

¿Su empresa está ilíquida o busca financiación? Ojo a las nuevas líneas de crédito que anunció el Gobierno

El Ministerio de Comercio anunció este 24 de octubre que lanzará 12 productos de financiamiento empresarial dirigidos a pequeñas y medianas empresas.
El Ministerio de Comercio anunció este 24 de octubre que lanzará 12 productos de financiamiento empresarial dirigidos a pequeñas y medianas empresas.

¿Su empresa está ilíquida o busca financiación? Ojo a las nuevas líneas de crédito que anunció el Gobierno

¿Su empresa está ilíquida o busca financiación? Ojo a las nuevas líneas de crédito que anunció el Gobierno

El Ministerio de Comercio anunció este 24 de octubre que lanzará 12 productos de financiamiento empresarial dirigidos a pequeñas y medianas empresas.
El Ministerio de Comercio anunció este 24 de octubre que lanzará 12 productos de financiamiento empresarial dirigidos a pequeñas y medianas empresas.

Segunda ola de coronavirus: Italia registró un récord de casos diarios en vísperas de las nuevas restricciones

Segunda ola de coronavirus: Italia registró un récord de casos diarios en vísperas de las nuevas restricciones

En las últimas 24 horas se confirmaron 21.273 nuevos contagios. El número de muertes también sigue aumentando, con 128 en un día. A partir de mañana bares y restaurantes deberán cerrar a las 18 y así como teatros y cines. Sin embargo, el gobierno evitó el toque de queda nacional
En las últimas 24 horas se confirmaron 21.273 nuevos contagios. El número de muertes también sigue aumentando, con 128 en un día. A partir de mañana bares y restaurantes deberán cerrar a las 18 y así como teatros y cines. Sin embargo, el gobierno evitó el toque de queda nacional

Segunda ola de coronavirus: Italia registró un récord de casos diarios en vísperas de las nuevas restricciones

Segunda ola de coronavirus: Italia registró un récord de casos diarios en vísperas de las nuevas restricciones

En las últimas 24 horas se confirmaron 21.273 nuevos contagios. El número de muertes también sigue aumentando, con 128 en un día. A partir de mañana bares y restaurantes deberán cerrar a las 18 y así como teatros y cines. Sin embargo, el gobierno evitó el toque de queda nacional
En las últimas 24 horas se confirmaron 21.273 nuevos contagios. El número de muertes también sigue aumentando, con 128 en un día. A partir de mañana bares y restaurantes deberán cerrar a las 18 y así como teatros y cines. Sin embargo, el gobierno evitó el toque de queda nacional

Identifican a las primeras víctimas de la masacre de cinco personas en San Marcos, Sucre

Identifican a las primeras víctimas de la masacre de cinco personas en San Marcos, Sucre

Según un informe del Instituto de Estudios para el Desarrollo y la Paz (INDEPAZ), ya van 68 masacres en el 2020, con corte al 20 de octubre.
Según un informe del Instituto de Estudios para el Desarrollo y la Paz (INDEPAZ), ya van 68 masacres en el 2020, con corte al 20 de octubre.

Identifican a las primeras víctimas de la masacre de cinco personas en San Marcos, Sucre

Identifican a las primeras víctimas de la masacre de cinco personas en San Marcos, Sucre

Según un informe del Instituto de Estudios para el Desarrollo y la Paz (INDEPAZ), ya van 68 masacres en el 2020, con corte al 20 de octubre.
Según un informe del Instituto de Estudios para el Desarrollo y la Paz (INDEPAZ), ya van 68 masacres en el 2020, con corte al 20 de octubre.

“Un poquito de la misma película”: Pablo Guede lamentó el mal cierre de torneo de los Xolos en la Liga MX

“Un poquito de la misma película”: Pablo Guede lamentó el mal cierre de torneo de los Xolos en la Liga MX

El entrenador argentino y Tijuana no conoce la victoria desde hace cuatro fechas, además de que están en desventaja en la final de la Copa MX contra Monterrey
El entrenador argentino y Tijuana no conoce la victoria desde hace cuatro fechas, además de que están en desventaja en la final de la Copa MX contra Monterrey

“Un poquito de la misma película”: Pablo Guede lamentó el mal cierre de torneo de los Xolos en la Liga MX

“Un poquito de la misma película”: Pablo Guede lamentó el mal cierre de torneo de los Xolos en la Liga MX

El entrenador argentino y Tijuana no conoce la victoria desde hace cuatro fechas, además de que están en desventaja en la final de la Copa MX contra Monterrey
El entrenador argentino y Tijuana no conoce la victoria desde hace cuatro fechas, además de que están en desventaja en la final de la Copa MX contra Monterrey

“El béisbol siempre ofrece más, es pasión infinita”, indicó López Obrador sobre el cuarto juego de la Serie Mundial, entre Dodgers y Rays

“El béisbol siempre ofrece más, es pasión infinita”, indicó López Obrador sobre el cuarto juego de la Serie Mundial, entre Dodgers y Rays

En su visita a Tamaulipas, el mandatario recibió una franela de la novena de los Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos
En su visita a Tamaulipas, el mandatario recibió una franela de la novena de los Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos

“El béisbol siempre ofrece más, es pasión infinita”, indicó López Obrador sobre el cuarto juego de la Serie Mundial, entre Dodgers y Rays

“El béisbol siempre ofrece más, es pasión infinita”, indicó López Obrador sobre el cuarto juego de la Serie Mundial, entre Dodgers y Rays

En su visita a Tamaulipas, el mandatario recibió una franela de la novena de los Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos
En su visita a Tamaulipas, el mandatario recibió una franela de la novena de los Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos
MAS NOTICIAS