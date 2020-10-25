Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/ARRIVAL-MAINE

Por REUTERSOCT 25
25 de Octubre de 2020

President Trump arrives Maine

Start: 25 Oct 2020 19:50 GMT

End: 25 Oct 2020 20:50 GMT

BANGOR, MAINE, USA - President Trump arrives Maine.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS:   NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

MAS NOTICIAS