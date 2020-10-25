Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/PENCE

Por REUTERSOCT 25
25 de Octubre de 2020

Pence makes remarks at MAGA rally in North Carolina

Start: 25 Oct 2020 22:00 GMT

End: 25 Oct 2020 23:00 GMT

KINSTON, NORTH CAROLINA, USA - Vice President Mike Pence will make remarks at a MAGA rally in North Carolina.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS:   NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

“Un poquito de la misma película”: Pablo Guede lamentó el mal cierre de torneo de los Xolos en la Liga MX

El entrenador argentino y Tijuana no conoce la victoria desde hace cuatro fecha, además de que están en desventaja en la final de la Copa MX contra Monterrey
“El béisbol siempre ofrece más, es pasión infinita”, indicó López Obrador sobre el cuarto juego de la Serie Mundial, entre Dodgers y Rays

En su visita a Tamaulipas, el mandatario recibió una franela de la novena de los Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos
“El béisbol siempre ofrece más, es pasión infinita”, indicó López Obrador sobre el cuarto juego de la Serie Mundial, entre Dodgers y Rays

La dictadura chavista arremetió contra el embajador español en Caracas por la salida del país de Leopoldo López

Diosdado Cabello sostuvo que el líder opositor “era un huésped y los huéspedes no huyen". En alusión a Jesús Silva, aseguró: “Tiene que haberlo, aunque sea, acompañado hasta la puerta. Debe haberlo apoyado con algo”
La dictadura chavista arremetió contra el embajador español en Caracas por la salida del país de Leopoldo López

Karol G explica por qué su nuevo tema ‘Bichota’ es un himno de empoderamiento

Según la reggaetonera paisa, su canción habla de perder el miedo a ser fabulosos, sin embargo, el público en redes sociales, no está conforme.
Karol G explica por qué su nuevo tema ‘Bichota’ es un himno de empoderamiento

“Me casé con mi novio para evadir el servicio militar”: la historia de Alejandro, un colombiano que obtuvo la libreta tras cuatro años de intentos

Alejandro tenía una multa de remiso por más de 6 millones de pesos que no estaba dispuesto a pagar. El joven se casó a sus 22 años.
“Me casé con mi novio para evadir el servicio militar”: la historia de Alejandro, un colombiano que obtuvo la libreta tras cuatro años de intentos

Se viene un duelo de gaiteros colombianos en los Grammy Latinos 2020

La categoría mejor álbum de folclore de los premios Grammy Latino presentó este año un auténtico duelo entre dos grandes de la música tradicional del caribe colombiano.
Se viene un duelo de gaiteros colombianos en los Grammy Latinos 2020

Nueva masacre en Colombia: cinco personas fueron asesinadas en San Marcos, Sucre

Según un informe del Instituto de Estudios para el Desarrollo y la Paz (INDEPAZ), ya van 68 masacres en el 2020, con corte al 20 de octubre.
Nueva masacre en Colombia: cinco personas fueron asesinadas en San Marcos, Sucre

“Fue el Estado”: Tlatlaya confirma una vez más que el Ejército se mantiene intocable a través de los sexenios

A finales del pasado mes de septiembre uno de los militares involucrados dio a conocer información que alcanzaba para continuar la investigación; tres días después el caso fue cerrado
“Fue el Estado”: Tlatlaya confirma una vez más que el Ejército se mantiene intocable a través de los sexenios

Mike Tyson lanzó su propia canción con una desafiante letra: “Préstame tus orejas o te las comeré”

El ex boxeador podría utilizarla como previa para subir al ring en el combate ante Jones Jr. pronto a celebrarse
Mike Tyson lanzó su propia canción con una desafiante letra: “Préstame tus orejas o te las comeré”

“Si es necesario vamos a tomar otras medidas”: se clausurarán bares y restaurantes que no tomen medidas sanitarias, confirmó Sheinbaum

“Antes estábamos haciendo inspecciones que nada más orientaban. Hoy sí se están cerrando los establecimientos”, aseguró la mandataria capitalina
“Si es necesario vamos a tomar otras medidas”: se clausurarán bares y restaurantes que no tomen medidas sanitarias, confirmó Sheinbaum

EEUU anunció que Armenia y Azerbaiyán acordaron un “alto el fuego humanitario”

El Departamento de Estado norteamericano indicó que el acuerdo comenzará a regir a partir del lunes
EEUU anunció que Armenia y Azerbaiyán acordaron un “alto el fuego humanitario”

Terminó la “Operación Sargazo 2020” en Quintana Roo: se recolectaron más de 17 mil toneladas

En los trabajos participaron un total de 24 embarcaciones, cuatro tractores y una aeronave
Terminó la “Operación Sargazo 2020” en Quintana Roo: se recolectaron más de 17 mil toneladas

