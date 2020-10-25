ADVISORY USA-COURT/BARRETT-SCHUMER

Chuck Schumer newser on Senate procedural vote on Barrett
Start: 25 Oct 2020 19:15 GMT
End: 25 Oct 2020 20:15 GMT
WASHINGTON, DC, USA - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will hold a news conference following a procedural vote in the U.S. Senate to limit debate over the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for associate justice on the Supreme Court. The Senate vote sets up a final vote on the nomination expected to be held on Monday, October 26.
