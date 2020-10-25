Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY IRAQ-PROTESTS/ANNIVERSARY

Por REUTERSOCT 25
23 de Octubre de 2020

Iraqis take to the streets on protest anniversary

Start: 25 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 25 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

--THIS IS CANCELLED AS RAN AS A SEPARATE EVENT.

BAGHDAD, IRAQ - Iraqis gather in Baghdad to mark the anniversary of the 2019 October mass protests.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iraq

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Sismo con magnitud de 5.2 grados: se percibió en Chiapas sin que se reporten daños hasta el momento

Sismo con magnitud de 5.2 grados: se percibió en Chiapas sin que se reporten daños hasta el momento

Al momento, la Coordinación Nacional de Protección Civil descartó la posibilidad de que se origine un tsunami
Al momento, la Coordinación Nacional de Protección Civil descartó la posibilidad de que se origine un tsunami

Sismo con magnitud de 5.2 grados: se percibió en Chiapas sin que se reporten daños hasta el momento

Sismo con magnitud de 5.2 grados: se percibió en Chiapas sin que se reporten daños hasta el momento

Al momento, la Coordinación Nacional de Protección Civil descartó la posibilidad de que se origine un tsunami
Al momento, la Coordinación Nacional de Protección Civil descartó la posibilidad de que se origine un tsunami

Derechazo cruzado y victoria: el gol de Gio Simeone en el triunfo del Cagliari ante el Crotone

Derechazo cruzado y victoria: el gol de Gio Simeone en el triunfo del Cagliari ante el Crotone

El delantero argentino convirtió para que su equipo se lleve los tres puntos en el duelo de la quinta fecha de la Serie A
El delantero argentino convirtió para que su equipo se lleve los tres puntos en el duelo de la quinta fecha de la Serie A

Derechazo cruzado y victoria: el gol de Gio Simeone en el triunfo del Cagliari ante el Crotone

Derechazo cruzado y victoria: el gol de Gio Simeone en el triunfo del Cagliari ante el Crotone

El delantero argentino convirtió para que su equipo se lleve los tres puntos en el duelo de la quinta fecha de la Serie A
El delantero argentino convirtió para que su equipo se lleve los tres puntos en el duelo de la quinta fecha de la Serie A

¡James se recuperó y salió de titular! El colombiano ya disputa el Everton vs. Southampton

¡James se recuperó y salió de titular! El colombiano ya disputa el Everton vs. Southampton

El crack se recuperó de un hematoma que lo había marginado de los planes de Carlo Anchelotti.
El crack se recuperó de un hematoma que lo había marginado de los planes de Carlo Anchelotti.

¡James se recuperó y salió de titular! El colombiano ya disputa el Everton vs. Southampton

¡James se recuperó y salió de titular! El colombiano ya disputa el Everton vs. Southampton

El crack se recuperó de un hematoma que lo había marginado de los planes de Carlo Anchelotti.
El crack se recuperó de un hematoma que lo había marginado de los planes de Carlo Anchelotti.

Así va el plan de la Fiscalía que busca proteger a excombatientes de las Farc

Así va el plan de la Fiscalía que busca proteger a excombatientes de las Farc

Existen 269 casos en estudio que abarcan los territorios de Antioquia, Nariño, Norte de Santander, Caquetá, Putumayo, Chocó, entre otros
Existen 269 casos en estudio que abarcan los territorios de Antioquia, Nariño, Norte de Santander, Caquetá, Putumayo, Chocó, entre otros

Así va el plan de la Fiscalía que busca proteger a excombatientes de las Farc

Así va el plan de la Fiscalía que busca proteger a excombatientes de las Farc

Existen 269 casos en estudio que abarcan los territorios de Antioquia, Nariño, Norte de Santander, Caquetá, Putumayo, Chocó, entre otros
Existen 269 casos en estudio que abarcan los territorios de Antioquia, Nariño, Norte de Santander, Caquetá, Putumayo, Chocó, entre otros

Los páramos en Colombia, incluido Santurbán, recibirán 22 mil millones de pesos para su conservación

Los páramos en Colombia, incluido Santurbán, recibirán 22 mil millones de pesos para su conservación

El proyecto llevará el nombre de “Páramos por la vida” y será financiado por el Fondo Mundial para el Medio Ambiente (GEF).
El proyecto llevará el nombre de “Páramos por la vida” y será financiado por el Fondo Mundial para el Medio Ambiente (GEF).

Los páramos en Colombia, incluido Santurbán, recibirán 22 mil millones de pesos para su conservación

Los páramos en Colombia, incluido Santurbán, recibirán 22 mil millones de pesos para su conservación

El proyecto llevará el nombre de “Páramos por la vida” y será financiado por el Fondo Mundial para el Medio Ambiente (GEF).
El proyecto llevará el nombre de “Páramos por la vida” y será financiado por el Fondo Mundial para el Medio Ambiente (GEF).

Así operan en Colombia al menos cuatro carteles mexicanos, los mayores compradores de cocaína del país

Así operan en Colombia al menos cuatro carteles mexicanos, los mayores compradores de cocaína del país

Los carteles de Sinaloa, Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), los Zetas y Beltrán Leyva controlan la compra y distribución de la coca producida por grupos armados ilegales partícipes en el narcotráfico
Los carteles de Sinaloa, Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), los Zetas y Beltrán Leyva controlan la compra y distribución de la coca producida por grupos armados ilegales partícipes en el narcotráfico

Así operan en Colombia al menos cuatro carteles mexicanos, los mayores compradores de cocaína del país

Así operan en Colombia al menos cuatro carteles mexicanos, los mayores compradores de cocaína del país

Los carteles de Sinaloa, Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), los Zetas y Beltrán Leyva controlan la compra y distribución de la coca producida por grupos armados ilegales partícipes en el narcotráfico
Los carteles de Sinaloa, Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), los Zetas y Beltrán Leyva controlan la compra y distribución de la coca producida por grupos armados ilegales partícipes en el narcotráfico

Coronavirus en España: Pedro Sánchez aprobó un nuevo estado de alarma con toque de queda en todo el país

Coronavirus en España: Pedro Sánchez aprobó un nuevo estado de alarma con toque de queda en todo el país

El presidente del Gobierno español desatacó que el país se encuentra en una situación “extrema”. La medida entra en vigor a partir de esta tarde y al menos durante los próximos quince días, aunque con la posibilidad de prorrogarlo durante meses si así lo autoriza el Congreso
El presidente del Gobierno español desatacó que el país se encuentra en una situación “extrema”. La medida entra en vigor a partir de esta tarde y al menos durante los próximos quince días, aunque con la posibilidad de prorrogarlo durante meses si así lo autoriza el Congreso

Coronavirus en España: Pedro Sánchez aprobó un nuevo estado de alarma con toque de queda en todo el país

Coronavirus en España: Pedro Sánchez aprobó un nuevo estado de alarma con toque de queda en todo el país

El presidente del Gobierno español desatacó que el país se encuentra en una situación “extrema”. La medida entra en vigor a partir de esta tarde y al menos durante los próximos quince días, aunque con la posibilidad de prorrogarlo durante meses si así lo autoriza el Congreso
El presidente del Gobierno español desatacó que el país se encuentra en una situación “extrema”. La medida entra en vigor a partir de esta tarde y al menos durante los próximos quince días, aunque con la posibilidad de prorrogarlo durante meses si así lo autoriza el Congreso

Mapa del coronavirus en México 25 de octubre: aumentan contagios y las muertes se mantienen a la baja; 19 estados pasaron a riesgo alto

Mapa del coronavirus en México 25 de octubre: aumentan contagios y las muertes se mantienen a la baja; 19 estados pasaron a riesgo alto

En las últimas 24 horas hubo un incremento de 6,025 contagios y 431 muertes por coronavirus en México
En las últimas 24 horas hubo un incremento de 6,025 contagios y 431 muertes por coronavirus en México

Mapa del coronavirus en México 25 de octubre: aumentan contagios y las muertes se mantienen a la baja; 19 estados pasaron a riesgo alto

Mapa del coronavirus en México 25 de octubre: aumentan contagios y las muertes se mantienen a la baja; 19 estados pasaron a riesgo alto

En las últimas 24 horas hubo un incremento de 6,025 contagios y 431 muertes por coronavirus en México
En las últimas 24 horas hubo un incremento de 6,025 contagios y 431 muertes por coronavirus en México

Serie Mundial: Randy Arozarena, el guía de Tampa Bay Rays que tiene un pasado ligado a México

Serie Mundial: Randy Arozarena, el guía de Tampa Bay Rays que tiene un pasado ligado a México

El beisbolista cubano impone marca de cuadrangulares para un novato en playoffs, por el momento, acumula nueve
El beisbolista cubano impone marca de cuadrangulares para un novato en playoffs, por el momento, acumula nueve

Serie Mundial: Randy Arozarena, el guía de Tampa Bay Rays que tiene un pasado ligado a México

Serie Mundial: Randy Arozarena, el guía de Tampa Bay Rays que tiene un pasado ligado a México

El beisbolista cubano impone marca de cuadrangulares para un novato en playoffs, por el momento, acumula nueve
El beisbolista cubano impone marca de cuadrangulares para un novato en playoffs, por el momento, acumula nueve

Alerta por tormenta tropical Zeta: cambió de trayectoria y se prevé que toque tierra en Quintana Roo como huracán categoría 1

Alerta por tormenta tropical Zeta: cambió de trayectoria y se prevé que toque tierra en Quintana Roo como huracán categoría 1

El centro del sistema se localiza a 475 kilómetros al sureste de la isla de Cozumel
El centro del sistema se localiza a 475 kilómetros al sureste de la isla de Cozumel

Alerta por tormenta tropical Zeta: cambió de trayectoria y se prevé que toque tierra en Quintana Roo como huracán categoría 1

Alerta por tormenta tropical Zeta: cambió de trayectoria y se prevé que toque tierra en Quintana Roo como huracán categoría 1

El centro del sistema se localiza a 475 kilómetros al sureste de la isla de Cozumel
El centro del sistema se localiza a 475 kilómetros al sureste de la isla de Cozumel

Las tres expulsiones que el ‘tigre’ Falcao ha sufrido en más de 21 años de carrera profesional

Las tres expulsiones que el ‘tigre’ Falcao ha sufrido en más de 21 años de carrera profesional

El delantero colombiano también anotó gol en el triunfo 2-1 de Galatasaray sobre el Erzurumspor, en la Superliga de Turquía.
El delantero colombiano también anotó gol en el triunfo 2-1 de Galatasaray sobre el Erzurumspor, en la Superliga de Turquía.

Las tres expulsiones que el ‘tigre’ Falcao ha sufrido en más de 21 años de carrera profesional

Las tres expulsiones que el ‘tigre’ Falcao ha sufrido en más de 21 años de carrera profesional

El delantero colombiano también anotó gol en el triunfo 2-1 de Galatasaray sobre el Erzurumspor, en la Superliga de Turquía.
El delantero colombiano también anotó gol en el triunfo 2-1 de Galatasaray sobre el Erzurumspor, en la Superliga de Turquía.

Así retratan en España a Álvaro Uribe, la figura política más determinante en la historia reciente de Colombia

Así retratan en España a Álvaro Uribe, la figura política más determinante en la historia reciente de Colombia

El diario El País hizo una extensa semblanza del líder político colombiano, a quien se refirió como “la sombra política” de Colombia.
El diario El País hizo una extensa semblanza del líder político colombiano, a quien se refirió como “la sombra política” de Colombia.

Así retratan en España a Álvaro Uribe, la figura política más determinante en la historia reciente de Colombia

Así retratan en España a Álvaro Uribe, la figura política más determinante en la historia reciente de Colombia

El diario El País hizo una extensa semblanza del líder político colombiano, a quien se refirió como “la sombra política” de Colombia.
El diario El País hizo una extensa semblanza del líder político colombiano, a quien se refirió como “la sombra política” de Colombia.
MAS NOTICIAS