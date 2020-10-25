ADVISORY --FLASH--7114-BRITAIN-SECURITY/SHIP

Police dealing with incident aboard vessel off English coast
Start: 25 Oct 2020 15:53 GMT
End: 25 Oct 2020 15:54 GMT
AT SEA - British police said on Sunday (October 25) they were dealing with an ongoing incident aboard a vessel near the coast of the Isle of Wight, an island off the southern coast of England.
"We are aware and dealing with an ongoing incident on board a vessel which is situated south of the Isle of Wight," the local police force said in a statement.
Sky News said the vessel was an oil tanker and that the incident involved a small number of stowaways.
