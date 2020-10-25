Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--7114-BRITAIN-SECURITY/SHIP

Por REUTERSOCT 25
25 de Octubre de 2020

Police dealing with incident aboard vessel off English coast

Start: 25 Oct 2020 15:53 GMT

End: 25 Oct 2020 15:54 GMT

AT SEA - British police said on Sunday (October 25) they were dealing with an ongoing incident aboard a vessel near the coast of the Isle of Wight, an island off the southern coast of England.

"We are aware and dealing with an ongoing incident on board a vessel which is situated south of the Isle of Wight," the local police force said in a statement.

Sky News said the vessel was an oil tanker and that the incident involved a small number of stowaways.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MANDATORY ON-SCREEN CREDIT TO ‘REFNITIV EIKON’

DIGITAL: MANDATORY ON-SCREEN CREDIT TO ‘REFNITIV EIKON’

Source: REFINITIV EIKON

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Normalidad y alta participación marcan las primeras horas del Plebiscito de Chile

Normalidad y alta participación marcan las primeras horas del Plebiscito de Chile

Sin mayores inconvenientes y en un ambiente que registra una importante asistencia, se instalaron el 100% de las mesas de la votación que determinará el inicio de un nuevo proceso constitucional
Sin mayores inconvenientes y en un ambiente que registra una importante asistencia, se instalaron el 100% de las mesas de la votación que determinará el inicio de un nuevo proceso constitucional

Normalidad y alta participación marcan las primeras horas del Plebiscito de Chile

Normalidad y alta participación marcan las primeras horas del Plebiscito de Chile

Sin mayores inconvenientes y en un ambiente que registra una importante asistencia, se instalaron el 100% de las mesas de la votación que determinará el inicio de un nuevo proceso constitucional
Sin mayores inconvenientes y en un ambiente que registra una importante asistencia, se instalaron el 100% de las mesas de la votación que determinará el inicio de un nuevo proceso constitucional

España denunció que el régimen de Maduro violó la Convención de Viena al detener personal de su Embajada y registrar sus viviendas

España denunció que el régimen de Maduro violó la Convención de Viena al detener personal de su Embajada y registrar sus viviendas

La dictadura venezolana allanó dependencias españolas en Caracas como represalia a la salida del país del líder opositor Leopoldo López, que logró burlar todos los controles de las fuerzas chavistas
La dictadura venezolana allanó dependencias españolas en Caracas como represalia a la salida del país del líder opositor Leopoldo López, que logró burlar todos los controles de las fuerzas chavistas

España denunció que el régimen de Maduro violó la Convención de Viena al detener personal de su Embajada y registrar sus viviendas

España denunció que el régimen de Maduro violó la Convención de Viena al detener personal de su Embajada y registrar sus viviendas

La dictadura venezolana allanó dependencias españolas en Caracas como represalia a la salida del país del líder opositor Leopoldo López, que logró burlar todos los controles de las fuerzas chavistas
La dictadura venezolana allanó dependencias españolas en Caracas como represalia a la salida del país del líder opositor Leopoldo López, que logró burlar todos los controles de las fuerzas chavistas

¡Se reactivó el turismo en el Eje Cafetero! Tres departamentos están listos para recibir visitantes

¡Se reactivó el turismo en el Eje Cafetero! Tres departamentos están listos para recibir visitantes

La caravana ‘Yo voy’ marcó el reinicio de actividades en los departamentos de Risaralda, Quindío y Caldas.
La caravana ‘Yo voy’ marcó el reinicio de actividades en los departamentos de Risaralda, Quindío y Caldas.

¡Se reactivó el turismo en el Eje Cafetero! Tres departamentos están listos para recibir visitantes

¡Se reactivó el turismo en el Eje Cafetero! Tres departamentos están listos para recibir visitantes

La caravana ‘Yo voy’ marcó el reinicio de actividades en los departamentos de Risaralda, Quindío y Caldas.
La caravana ‘Yo voy’ marcó el reinicio de actividades en los departamentos de Risaralda, Quindío y Caldas.

La detención en EEUU de Salvador Cienfuegos fue “injustificada” y sin "pruebas”, afirmaron analistas

La detención en EEUU de Salvador Cienfuegos fue “injustificada” y sin "pruebas”, afirmaron analistas

La reciente captura del ex secretario de la Defensa Nacional desató uno de los escándalos más fuertes desde la detención de García Luna
La reciente captura del ex secretario de la Defensa Nacional desató uno de los escándalos más fuertes desde la detención de García Luna

La detención en EEUU de Salvador Cienfuegos fue “injustificada” y sin "pruebas”, afirmaron analistas

La detención en EEUU de Salvador Cienfuegos fue “injustificada” y sin "pruebas”, afirmaron analistas

La reciente captura del ex secretario de la Defensa Nacional desató uno de los escándalos más fuertes desde la detención de García Luna
La reciente captura del ex secretario de la Defensa Nacional desató uno de los escándalos más fuertes desde la detención de García Luna

Sin tapabocas: fotos de vicepresidenta Marta Lucía Ramírez, contagiada con covid-19, demostrarían que no cumplió protocolos

Sin tapabocas: fotos de vicepresidenta Marta Lucía Ramírez, contagiada con covid-19, demostrarían que no cumplió protocolos

Por medio de un trino, Marta Lucía Ramírez confirmó el resultado positivo de Covid-19 emitido el pasado jueves. El presidente Iván Duque se realizó una prueba de rutina y dio negativo.
Por medio de un trino, Marta Lucía Ramírez confirmó el resultado positivo de Covid-19 emitido el pasado jueves. El presidente Iván Duque se realizó una prueba de rutina y dio negativo.

Sin tapabocas: fotos de vicepresidenta Marta Lucía Ramírez, contagiada con covid-19, demostrarían que no cumplió protocolos

Sin tapabocas: fotos de vicepresidenta Marta Lucía Ramírez, contagiada con covid-19, demostrarían que no cumplió protocolos

Por medio de un trino, Marta Lucía Ramírez confirmó el resultado positivo de Covid-19 emitido el pasado jueves. El presidente Iván Duque se realizó una prueba de rutina y dio negativo.
Por medio de un trino, Marta Lucía Ramírez confirmó el resultado positivo de Covid-19 emitido el pasado jueves. El presidente Iván Duque se realizó una prueba de rutina y dio negativo.

“Es muy pobre, muy anacrónico”: la dura crítica de Javier Sicilia al lenguaje de AMLO en sus conferencias

“Es muy pobre, muy anacrónico”: la dura crítica de Javier Sicilia al lenguaje de AMLO en sus conferencias

“Ese tipo de lenguaje, que no sólo lo usa el presidente, lo que pasa es que es al que oímos más, pero lo usan casi todos los políticos”, dijo el poeta y activista
“Ese tipo de lenguaje, que no sólo lo usa el presidente, lo que pasa es que es al que oímos más, pero lo usan casi todos los políticos”, dijo el poeta y activista

“Es muy pobre, muy anacrónico”: la dura crítica de Javier Sicilia al lenguaje de AMLO en sus conferencias

“Es muy pobre, muy anacrónico”: la dura crítica de Javier Sicilia al lenguaje de AMLO en sus conferencias

“Ese tipo de lenguaje, que no sólo lo usa el presidente, lo que pasa es que es al que oímos más, pero lo usan casi todos los políticos”, dijo el poeta y activista
“Ese tipo de lenguaje, que no sólo lo usa el presidente, lo que pasa es que es al que oímos más, pero lo usan casi todos los políticos”, dijo el poeta y activista

Sismo con magnitud de 5.2 grados: se percibió en Chiapas sin que se reporten daños hasta el momento

Sismo con magnitud de 5.2 grados: se percibió en Chiapas sin que se reporten daños hasta el momento

Al momento, la Coordinación Nacional de Protección Civil descartó la posibilidad de que se origine un tsunami
Al momento, la Coordinación Nacional de Protección Civil descartó la posibilidad de que se origine un tsunami

Sismo con magnitud de 5.2 grados: se percibió en Chiapas sin que se reporten daños hasta el momento

Sismo con magnitud de 5.2 grados: se percibió en Chiapas sin que se reporten daños hasta el momento

Al momento, la Coordinación Nacional de Protección Civil descartó la posibilidad de que se origine un tsunami
Al momento, la Coordinación Nacional de Protección Civil descartó la posibilidad de que se origine un tsunami

El epidemiólogo de la Casa Blanca, Anthony Fauci: “La vacuna contra el coronavirus podría estar disponible en EEUU a fines de noviembre”

El epidemiólogo de la Casa Blanca, Anthony Fauci: “La vacuna contra el coronavirus podría estar disponible en EEUU a fines de noviembre”

El principal experto norteamericano aseguró que antes de fin de año se sabrá si hay un desarrollo seguro y efectivo, y podrá comenzar a utilizarse. Aunque advirtió que la cantidad de dosis serán, en un principio, limitadas
El principal experto norteamericano aseguró que antes de fin de año se sabrá si hay un desarrollo seguro y efectivo, y podrá comenzar a utilizarse. Aunque advirtió que la cantidad de dosis serán, en un principio, limitadas

El epidemiólogo de la Casa Blanca, Anthony Fauci: “La vacuna contra el coronavirus podría estar disponible en EEUU a fines de noviembre”

El epidemiólogo de la Casa Blanca, Anthony Fauci: “La vacuna contra el coronavirus podría estar disponible en EEUU a fines de noviembre”

El principal experto norteamericano aseguró que antes de fin de año se sabrá si hay un desarrollo seguro y efectivo, y podrá comenzar a utilizarse. Aunque advirtió que la cantidad de dosis serán, en un principio, limitadas
El principal experto norteamericano aseguró que antes de fin de año se sabrá si hay un desarrollo seguro y efectivo, y podrá comenzar a utilizarse. Aunque advirtió que la cantidad de dosis serán, en un principio, limitadas

Lo persiguen, lo golpean... hasta que comprobaron que no era al que buscaban: un joven denuncia agresiones por parte de policías de Puebla

Lo persiguen, lo golpean... hasta que comprobaron que no era al que buscaban: un joven denuncia agresiones por parte de policías de Puebla

Los ministeriales viajaban en un vehículo sin identificaciones oficiales; la víctima los responsabiliza de cualquier cosa que le llegue a suceder
Los ministeriales viajaban en un vehículo sin identificaciones oficiales; la víctima los responsabiliza de cualquier cosa que le llegue a suceder

Lo persiguen, lo golpean... hasta que comprobaron que no era al que buscaban: un joven denuncia agresiones por parte de policías de Puebla

Lo persiguen, lo golpean... hasta que comprobaron que no era al que buscaban: un joven denuncia agresiones por parte de policías de Puebla

Los ministeriales viajaban en un vehículo sin identificaciones oficiales; la víctima los responsabiliza de cualquier cosa que le llegue a suceder
Los ministeriales viajaban en un vehículo sin identificaciones oficiales; la víctima los responsabiliza de cualquier cosa que le llegue a suceder

“Yo soy hijo legítimo de esa política de paramilitarismo de Estado”: las confesiones de Mancuso que sacuden al poder en Colombia

“Yo soy hijo legítimo de esa política de paramilitarismo de Estado”: las confesiones de Mancuso que sacuden al poder en Colombia

Sus declaraciones hacen temblar a los poderosos del gobierno, pero no ha pasado nada en materia judicial, asegura el ex jefe paramilitar.
Sus declaraciones hacen temblar a los poderosos del gobierno, pero no ha pasado nada en materia judicial, asegura el ex jefe paramilitar.

“Yo soy hijo legítimo de esa política de paramilitarismo de Estado”: las confesiones de Mancuso que sacuden al poder en Colombia

“Yo soy hijo legítimo de esa política de paramilitarismo de Estado”: las confesiones de Mancuso que sacuden al poder en Colombia

Sus declaraciones hacen temblar a los poderosos del gobierno, pero no ha pasado nada en materia judicial, asegura el ex jefe paramilitar.
Sus declaraciones hacen temblar a los poderosos del gobierno, pero no ha pasado nada en materia judicial, asegura el ex jefe paramilitar.

Derechazo cruzado y victoria: el gol de Gio Simeone en el triunfo del Cagliari ante el Crotone

Derechazo cruzado y victoria: el gol de Gio Simeone en el triunfo del Cagliari ante el Crotone

El delantero argentino convirtió para que su equipo se lleve los tres puntos en el duelo de la quinta fecha de la Serie A
El delantero argentino convirtió para que su equipo se lleve los tres puntos en el duelo de la quinta fecha de la Serie A

Derechazo cruzado y victoria: el gol de Gio Simeone en el triunfo del Cagliari ante el Crotone

Derechazo cruzado y victoria: el gol de Gio Simeone en el triunfo del Cagliari ante el Crotone

El delantero argentino convirtió para que su equipo se lleve los tres puntos en el duelo de la quinta fecha de la Serie A
El delantero argentino convirtió para que su equipo se lleve los tres puntos en el duelo de la quinta fecha de la Serie A

¡James se recuperó y salió de titular! El colombiano ya disputa el Everton vs. Southampton

¡James se recuperó y salió de titular! El colombiano ya disputa el Everton vs. Southampton

El crack se recuperó de un hematoma que lo había marginado de los planes de Carlo Anchelotti.
El crack se recuperó de un hematoma que lo había marginado de los planes de Carlo Anchelotti.

¡James se recuperó y salió de titular! El colombiano ya disputa el Everton vs. Southampton

¡James se recuperó y salió de titular! El colombiano ya disputa el Everton vs. Southampton

El crack se recuperó de un hematoma que lo había marginado de los planes de Carlo Anchelotti.
El crack se recuperó de un hematoma que lo había marginado de los planes de Carlo Anchelotti.
MAS NOTICIAS