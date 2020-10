ADVISORY CHILE-CONSTITUTION/

Chileans vote on a referendum about their constitution

Start: 25 Oct 2020 10:45 GMT

End: 25 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

SANTIAGO - Wearing masks and keeping social distancing Chileans vote on a referendum about their constitution at the National Stadium, a former illegal prison during Pinochet's dictatorship.

SCHEDULE

1100GMT - Polls opening

2300GMT - Polls closing

