Agencias

Un vistazo a la jornada inglesa

24 de Octubre de 2020

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 6ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:

- Viernes:

Aston Villa 0

Leeds 3 Bamford (55, 67, 74)

- Sábado:

West Ham 1 Antonio (18)

Manchester City 1 Foden (51)

(14h00 GMT) Fulham

Crystal Palace

(16h30 GMT) Manchester United

Chelsea

(19h00 GMT) Liverpool

Sheffield United

- Domingo:

(14h00 GMT) Southampton

Everton

(16h30 GMT) Wolverhampton

Newcastle

(19h15 GMT) Arsenal

Leicester

- Lunes:

(17h30 GMT) Brighton

West Bromwich

(20h00 GMT) Burnley

Tottenham

./bds/gh

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

A pesar de que hizo parte de la terna para elegir fiscal en 2019 y no logró dicho puesto, es la encargada de decirle al presidente cómo debe actuar desde el ámbito jurídico.
A pesar de que hizo parte de la terna para elegir fiscal en 2019 y no logró dicho puesto, es la encargada de decirle al presidente cómo debe actuar desde el ámbito jurídico.
Bello es el primer municipio del departamento en decretar toque de queda, y en otros nueve más se prohibirá cualquier tipo de festejo en vías públicas en lo que queda del año.
Bello es el primer municipio del departamento en decretar toque de queda, y en otros nueve más se prohibirá cualquier tipo de festejo en vías públicas en lo que queda del año.
La pareja se ha convertido en una de las parejas más sólidas de la farándula mexicana
La pareja se ha convertido en una de las parejas más sólidas de la farándula mexicana
El club Binacional, donde juega el volante, abrió un proceso disciplinario al jugador.
El club Binacional, donde juega el volante, abrió un proceso disciplinario al jugador.
Los interesados podrán realizar el registro antes del 1 de diciembre del presente año
Los interesados podrán realizar el registro antes del 1 de diciembre del presente año
El ruso, 17 del mundo, fue eliminado de los cuartos de final ante Daniel Evans y explotó de bronca contra el árbitro Adel Nour
El ruso, 17 del mundo, fue eliminado de los cuartos de final ante Daniel Evans y explotó de bronca contra el árbitro Adel Nour
En menos de 24 horas se registraron dos enfrentamientos en la entidad
En menos de 24 horas se registraron dos enfrentamientos en la entidad
La boda ocurrió dos días después de que cientos de migrantes protestaran en Tijuana en demanda de atención a sus solicitudes de refugio en Estados Unidos
La boda ocurrió dos días después de que cientos de migrantes protestaran en Tijuana en demanda de atención a sus solicitudes de refugio en Estados Unidos
El piloto británico se quejó de la elección por parte de la categoría del ruso Vitaly Petrov, que había cuestionado su mensaje a favor de la igualdad de derechos
El piloto británico se quejó de la elección por parte de la categoría del ruso Vitaly Petrov, que había cuestionado su mensaje a favor de la igualdad de derechos
Es samario y hace su carrera futbolística en España. Fue cedido por el Atlético de Madrid hasta 2021 con opción de compra.
Es samario y hace su carrera futbolística en España. Fue cedido por el Atlético de Madrid hasta 2021 con opción de compra.
Un frente frío transita en los estados del norte, mientras que en el Pacífico habrá lluvias intensas con descargas eléctricas en estados como Guerrero y Oaxaca
Un frente frío transita en los estados del norte, mientras que en el Pacífico habrá lluvias intensas con descargas eléctricas en estados como Guerrero y Oaxaca
El organismo internacional resaltó que los ataques a los medios durante la gestión de López Obrador han sido casi diarios a través de sus conferencias matutinas
El organismo internacional resaltó que los ataques a los medios durante la gestión de López Obrador han sido casi diarios a través de sus conferencias matutinas
