Un vistazo a la jornada inglesa

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 6ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:
- Viernes:
Aston Villa 0
Leeds 3 Bamford (55, 67, 74)
- Sábado:
West Ham 1 Antonio (18)
Manchester City 1 Foden (51)
(14h00 GMT) Fulham
Crystal Palace
(16h30 GMT) Manchester United
Chelsea
(19h00 GMT) Liverpool
Sheffield United
- Domingo:
(14h00 GMT) Southampton
Everton
(16h30 GMT) Wolverhampton
Newcastle
(19h15 GMT) Arsenal
Leicester
- Lunes:
(17h30 GMT) Brighton
West Bromwich
(20h00 GMT) Burnley
Tottenham
