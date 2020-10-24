Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP VOTING

Por REUTERSOCT 24
24 de Octubre de 2020

President Trump casts early vote in Florida

Start: 24 Oct 2020 13:54 GMT

End: 24 Oct 2020 14:54 GMT

PALM BEACH, FL - President Trump is expected to cast his vote in the 2020 election in-person and in-advance of election day near his Florida residence.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El policía federal reprobado en confianza, relacionado con el narco y los 43: EEUU le seguiría la pista a Omar García Harfuch

El policía federal reprobado en confianza, relacionado con el narco y los 43: EEUU le seguiría la pista a Omar García Harfuch

El pasado 26 de junio, fue objeto de un atentado que el propio jefe de la policía de la Ciudad de México atribuyó al Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), el cártel del narcotráfico más poderoso y sanguinario del país
El pasado 26 de junio, fue objeto de un atentado que el propio jefe de la policía de la Ciudad de México atribuyó al Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), el cártel del narcotráfico más poderoso y sanguinario del país

El policía federal reprobado en confianza, relacionado con el narco y los 43: EEUU le seguiría la pista a Omar García Harfuch

El policía federal reprobado en confianza, relacionado con el narco y los 43: EEUU le seguiría la pista a Omar García Harfuch

El pasado 26 de junio, fue objeto de un atentado que el propio jefe de la policía de la Ciudad de México atribuyó al Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), el cártel del narcotráfico más poderoso y sanguinario del país
El pasado 26 de junio, fue objeto de un atentado que el propio jefe de la policía de la Ciudad de México atribuyó al Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), el cártel del narcotráfico más poderoso y sanguinario del país

Los “magistrados eternos” que siguen tomando decisiones y cobrando $38 millones al mes aunque su periodo venció hace 4 años

Los “magistrados eternos” que siguen tomando decisiones y cobrando $38 millones al mes aunque su periodo venció hace 4 años

Maria Emma Garzón y Alonso Sanabria llevan 12 años en su cargo, cuando su periodo constitucional era de ocho.
Maria Emma Garzón y Alonso Sanabria llevan 12 años en su cargo, cuando su periodo constitucional era de ocho.

Los “magistrados eternos” que siguen tomando decisiones y cobrando $38 millones al mes aunque su periodo venció hace 4 años

Los “magistrados eternos” que siguen tomando decisiones y cobrando $38 millones al mes aunque su periodo venció hace 4 años

Maria Emma Garzón y Alonso Sanabria llevan 12 años en su cargo, cuando su periodo constitucional era de ocho.
Maria Emma Garzón y Alonso Sanabria llevan 12 años en su cargo, cuando su periodo constitucional era de ocho.

Aguinaldo 2020: cuál es la fecha límite para recibirlo y qué hacer si no te lo pagan

Aguinaldo 2020: cuál es la fecha límite para recibirlo y qué hacer si no te lo pagan

Se trata de una prestación que debe entregarse anualmente, como lo establece la Ley Federal del Trabajo
Se trata de una prestación que debe entregarse anualmente, como lo establece la Ley Federal del Trabajo

Aguinaldo 2020: cuál es la fecha límite para recibirlo y qué hacer si no te lo pagan

Aguinaldo 2020: cuál es la fecha límite para recibirlo y qué hacer si no te lo pagan

Se trata de una prestación que debe entregarse anualmente, como lo establece la Ley Federal del Trabajo
Se trata de una prestación que debe entregarse anualmente, como lo establece la Ley Federal del Trabajo

Greenpeace México denunció que decreto de la Sader posibilitaría uso de glisofato y transgénicos en cultivos

Greenpeace México denunció que decreto de la Sader posibilitaría uso de glisofato y transgénicos en cultivos

La organización acusó que la propuesta de la dependencia es contraria a lo prometido por el presidente López Obrador respecto a que se eliminarían estas sustancias del campo nacional
La organización acusó que la propuesta de la dependencia es contraria a lo prometido por el presidente López Obrador respecto a que se eliminarían estas sustancias del campo nacional

Greenpeace México denunció que decreto de la Sader posibilitaría uso de glisofato y transgénicos en cultivos

Greenpeace México denunció que decreto de la Sader posibilitaría uso de glisofato y transgénicos en cultivos

La organización acusó que la propuesta de la dependencia es contraria a lo prometido por el presidente López Obrador respecto a que se eliminarían estas sustancias del campo nacional
La organización acusó que la propuesta de la dependencia es contraria a lo prometido por el presidente López Obrador respecto a que se eliminarían estas sustancias del campo nacional

¿Se acaba la Ley de Garantías para las próximas elecciones? Así va la iniciativa que impulsa el presidente Duque

¿Se acaba la Ley de Garantías para las próximas elecciones? Así va la iniciativa que impulsa el presidente Duque

Fue anunciado por el registrador Nacional durante un foro con gobernadores. Haría parte de las medidas para la reanudación de la economía nacional del presidente Duque.
Fue anunciado por el registrador Nacional durante un foro con gobernadores. Haría parte de las medidas para la reanudación de la economía nacional del presidente Duque.

¿Se acaba la Ley de Garantías para las próximas elecciones? Así va la iniciativa que impulsa el presidente Duque

¿Se acaba la Ley de Garantías para las próximas elecciones? Así va la iniciativa que impulsa el presidente Duque

Fue anunciado por el registrador Nacional durante un foro con gobernadores. Haría parte de las medidas para la reanudación de la economía nacional del presidente Duque.
Fue anunciado por el registrador Nacional durante un foro con gobernadores. Haría parte de las medidas para la reanudación de la economía nacional del presidente Duque.

La funcionaria que ‘incomoda’ en la Casa de Nariño y asesora las aventuras jurídicas del presidente Duque

La funcionaria que ‘incomoda’ en la Casa de Nariño y asesora las aventuras jurídicas del presidente Duque

A pesar de que hizo parte de la terna para elegir fiscal en 2019 y no logró dicho puesto, es la encargada de decirle al presidente cómo debe actuar desde el ámbito jurídico.
A pesar de que hizo parte de la terna para elegir fiscal en 2019 y no logró dicho puesto, es la encargada de decirle al presidente cómo debe actuar desde el ámbito jurídico.

La funcionaria que ‘incomoda’ en la Casa de Nariño y asesora las aventuras jurídicas del presidente Duque

La funcionaria que ‘incomoda’ en la Casa de Nariño y asesora las aventuras jurídicas del presidente Duque

A pesar de que hizo parte de la terna para elegir fiscal en 2019 y no logró dicho puesto, es la encargada de decirle al presidente cómo debe actuar desde el ámbito jurídico.
A pesar de que hizo parte de la terna para elegir fiscal en 2019 y no logró dicho puesto, es la encargada de decirle al presidente cómo debe actuar desde el ámbito jurídico.

¡Ojo! Estas son las restricciones que tendrá Antioquia tras declarar alerta roja

¡Ojo! Estas son las restricciones que tendrá Antioquia tras declarar alerta roja

Bello es el primer municipio del departamento en decretar toque de queda, y en otros nueve más se prohibirá cualquier tipo de festejo en vías públicas en lo que queda del año.
Bello es el primer municipio del departamento en decretar toque de queda, y en otros nueve más se prohibirá cualquier tipo de festejo en vías públicas en lo que queda del año.

¡Ojo! Estas son las restricciones que tendrá Antioquia tras declarar alerta roja

¡Ojo! Estas son las restricciones que tendrá Antioquia tras declarar alerta roja

Bello es el primer municipio del departamento en decretar toque de queda, y en otros nueve más se prohibirá cualquier tipo de festejo en vías públicas en lo que queda del año.
Bello es el primer municipio del departamento en decretar toque de queda, y en otros nueve más se prohibirá cualquier tipo de festejo en vías públicas en lo que queda del año.

“Yo estaba a la defensiva”: Alessandra Rosaldo confesó una pelea con Eugenio Derbez y cómo el comediante ayudó a resolverla

“Yo estaba a la defensiva”: Alessandra Rosaldo confesó una pelea con Eugenio Derbez y cómo el comediante ayudó a resolverla

La pareja se ha convertido en una de las parejas más sólidas de la farándula mexicana
La pareja se ha convertido en una de las parejas más sólidas de la farándula mexicana

“Yo estaba a la defensiva”: Alessandra Rosaldo confesó una pelea con Eugenio Derbez y cómo el comediante ayudó a resolverla

“Yo estaba a la defensiva”: Alessandra Rosaldo confesó una pelea con Eugenio Derbez y cómo el comediante ayudó a resolverla

La pareja se ha convertido en una de las parejas más sólidas de la farándula mexicana
La pareja se ha convertido en una de las parejas más sólidas de la farándula mexicana

Nuevo escándalo de indisciplina de Johan Arango: ahora envuelto en un caso de agresión sexual, trago y rumba en Perú

Nuevo escándalo de indisciplina de Johan Arango: ahora envuelto en un caso de agresión sexual, trago y rumba en Perú

El club Binacional, donde juega el volante, abrió un proceso disciplinario al jugador.
El club Binacional, donde juega el volante, abrió un proceso disciplinario al jugador.

Nuevo escándalo de indisciplina de Johan Arango: ahora envuelto en un caso de agresión sexual, trago y rumba en Perú

Nuevo escándalo de indisciplina de Johan Arango: ahora envuelto en un caso de agresión sexual, trago y rumba en Perú

El club Binacional, donde juega el volante, abrió un proceso disciplinario al jugador.
El club Binacional, donde juega el volante, abrió un proceso disciplinario al jugador.

INE abre convocatoria para trabajar en las elecciones 2021: el sueldo va de los 7,000 a los 12,000 pesos

INE abre convocatoria para trabajar en las elecciones 2021: el sueldo va de los 7,000 a los 12,000 pesos

Los interesados podrán realizar el registro antes del 1 de diciembre del presente año
Los interesados podrán realizar el registro antes del 1 de diciembre del presente año

INE abre convocatoria para trabajar en las elecciones 2021: el sueldo va de los 7,000 a los 12,000 pesos

INE abre convocatoria para trabajar en las elecciones 2021: el sueldo va de los 7,000 a los 12,000 pesos

Los interesados podrán realizar el registro antes del 1 de diciembre del presente año
Los interesados podrán realizar el registro antes del 1 de diciembre del presente año

Increpó al juez, pateó la red y golpeó la silla del umpire: la furia del tenista Khachanov en su eliminación del ATP Amberes

Increpó al juez, pateó la red y golpeó la silla del umpire: la furia del tenista Khachanov en su eliminación del ATP Amberes

El ruso, 17 del mundo, fue eliminado de los cuartos de final ante Daniel Evans y explotó de bronca contra el árbitro Adel Nour
El ruso, 17 del mundo, fue eliminado de los cuartos de final ante Daniel Evans y explotó de bronca contra el árbitro Adel Nour

Increpó al juez, pateó la red y golpeó la silla del umpire: la furia del tenista Khachanov en su eliminación del ATP Amberes

Increpó al juez, pateó la red y golpeó la silla del umpire: la furia del tenista Khachanov en su eliminación del ATP Amberes

El ruso, 17 del mundo, fue eliminado de los cuartos de final ante Daniel Evans y explotó de bronca contra el árbitro Adel Nour
El ruso, 17 del mundo, fue eliminado de los cuartos de final ante Daniel Evans y explotó de bronca contra el árbitro Adel Nour

Violencia en Veracruz: sicarios desataron un enfrentamiento con elementos de la Fuerza Civil

Violencia en Veracruz: sicarios desataron un enfrentamiento con elementos de la Fuerza Civil

En menos de 24 horas se registraron dos enfrentamientos en la entidad
En menos de 24 horas se registraron dos enfrentamientos en la entidad

Violencia en Veracruz: sicarios desataron un enfrentamiento con elementos de la Fuerza Civil

Violencia en Veracruz: sicarios desataron un enfrentamiento con elementos de la Fuerza Civil

En menos de 24 horas se registraron dos enfrentamientos en la entidad
En menos de 24 horas se registraron dos enfrentamientos en la entidad
MAS NOTICIAS