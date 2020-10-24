ADVISORY USA-ELECTIONS/EARLY VOTING --APPROXIMATE START / END TIMES

U.S. voters head to the polls for early voting

Start: 24 Oct 2020 16:07 GMT

End: 24 Oct 2020 16:20 GMT

NEW YORK CITY - Americans head to the polls for early voting in New York and Los Angeles.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT - Early voting in New York (1400-2000GMT - polls open/close)

1730GMT - Early voting in Los Angeles

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

