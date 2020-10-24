Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Por REUTERSOCT 24
24 de Octubre de 2020

Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in campaign rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Start: 24 Oct 2020 14:39 GMT

End: 24 Oct 2020 15:39 GMT

BRISTOL, PENNSYLVANIA, USA - Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in campaign rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters
Joao Maleck, Gato Ortiz y Renato Ibarra: los jugadores en el fútbol mexicano que han pisado la prisión

Joao Maleck, Gato Ortiz y Renato Ibarra: los jugadores en el fútbol mexicano que han pisado la prisión

Los videoclip de la campaña de Trump y Biden que son furor en las redes

Los videoclip de la campaña de Trump y Biden que son furor en las redes

El triste desenlace de Lucky, el cachorro rescatado que ahora debe regresar con su maltratador por un “error técnico”

El triste desenlace de Lucky, el cachorro rescatado que ahora debe regresar con su maltratador por un “error técnico”

Gambeta en una baldosa ante Sergio Ramos que casi termina en gol y un pase clave en el empate: el partido de Lionel Messi ante Real Madrid

Gambeta en una baldosa ante Sergio Ramos que casi termina en gol y un pase clave en el empate: el partido de Lionel Messi ante Real Madrid

“Lo que es una realidad es que Mario Delgado ganó la dirigencia de Morena y no se vale estarle regateando nada”: Yeidckol Polevnsky

“Lo que es una realidad es que Mario Delgado ganó la dirigencia de Morena y no se vale estarle regateando nada”: Yeidckol Polevnsky

El premio a los 100 latinos más influyentes que recibieron Claudia López, Carlos Vives, Shakira y otros 9 colombianos

El premio a los 100 latinos más influyentes que recibieron Claudia López, Carlos Vives, Shakira y otros 9 colombianos

La polémica de Barcelona-Real Madrid: ¿Fue penal de Casemiro a Lionel Messi?

La polémica de Barcelona-Real Madrid: ¿Fue penal de Casemiro a Lionel Messi?

Donald Trump emitió su voto anticipado en Florida

Donald Trump emitió su voto anticipado en Florida

Descubren en Boyacá una nueva especie de rana y dos nuevas especies de plantas

Descubren en Boyacá una nueva especie de rana y dos nuevas especies de plantas

El sueño de 15 niños del Chocó que viajarán a París para actuar en teatro

El sueño de 15 niños del Chocó que viajarán a París para actuar en teatro

La decisión que tomó el Barcelona con Pedri tras convertirse en viral por marcharse de un partido en taxi

La decisión que tomó el Barcelona con Pedri tras convertirse en viral por marcharse de un partido en taxi

Cáncer de mama: pacientes interrumpen su tratamiento a causa de la desaparición del Seguro Popular, el desabasto de medicamentos y la pandemia

Cáncer de mama: pacientes interrumpen su tratamiento a causa de la desaparición del Seguro Popular, el desabasto de medicamentos y la pandemia

