ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in campaign rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.
Start: 24 Oct 2020 14:39 GMT
End: 24 Oct 2020 15:39 GMT
BRISTOL, PENNSYLVANIA, USA - Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in campaign rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
El 61% de ellas consideraron que la causa fue la desaparición del Seguro Popular, el 38% culpó a la pandemia por covid-19 y el 23% lo asoció al desabasto de medicamentos
MAS NOTICIAS