ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in campaign rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Start: 24 Oct 2020 14:39 GMT

End: 24 Oct 2020 15:39 GMT

BRISTOL, PENNSYLVANIA, USA - Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in campaign rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com