Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/DEBATE

Por REUTERSOCT 23
25 de Septiembre de 2020

Trump, Biden participate in their final debate

Start: 23 Oct 2020 00:30 GMT

End: 23 Oct 2020 02:30 GMT

NASHVILLE, TN - U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden participate in the third and final presidential debate. The debate at Belmont University in Nashville will be moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News.

SCHEDULE:

0030GMT - Shot of candidates arriving

0038GMT - President Trump arriving

0100GMT - Debate starts

**PLEASE NOTE: Audio is expected to be mute until 0050GMT**

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters
Filminuto creado por jóvenes colombianos, nominado a los premios Emmy Internacionales 2020

Dos jóvenes colombianos están a punto de hacer historia con un filminuto en los premios Emmy Internacionales.
Dos jóvenes colombianos están a punto de hacer historia con un filminuto en los premios Emmy Internacionales.
“Es un torneo con muchas posibilidades”: Pablo Barrera no descartó una calificación de Atlético de San Luis por repechaje

Pablo Barrera y Ventura Alvarado destacaron su actuación frente al Querétaro y respaldaron al técnico Memo Vázquez
Pablo Barrera y Ventura Alvarado destacaron su actuación frente al Querétaro y respaldaron al técnico Memo Vázquez
MINUTO A MINUTO: Biden y Trump se enfrentan en el último debate antes de las elecciones

El evento tiene lugar en Nasvhille, Tennessee. Los candidatos abordarán seis temas durante 90 minutos y, con el objetivo de reducir las numerosas interrupciones que tuvieron lugar en el primer encuentro, tendrán sus micrófonos apagados durante parte del evento
El evento tiene lugar en Nasvhille, Tennessee. Los candidatos abordarán seis temas durante 90 minutos y, con el objetivo de reducir las numerosas interrupciones que tuvieron lugar en el primer encuentro, tendrán sus micrófonos apagados durante parte del evento
Kate del Castillo regresó a México: qué sucedió con la demanda contra el gobierno que inició por la persecución tras encuentro con “el Chapo”

La actriz y productora habló sobre la posibilidad de aparecer en un videojuego donde se usaría su imagen junto a la del famoso narcotraficante
La actriz y productora habló sobre la posibilidad de aparecer en un videojuego donde se usaría su imagen junto a la del famoso narcotraficante
La apuesta de ProColombia para posicionar a Colombia como destino en Europa

En el encuentro virtual, organizado por ProColombia, participan 50 actores del sector turístico de Colombia y empresarios de 12 países europeos.
En el encuentro virtual, organizado por ProColombia, participan 50 actores del sector turístico de Colombia y empresarios de 12 países europeos.
Ricardo Salinas Pliego mostró su desprecio ante segmento del “Capi” en “Venga La Alegría”

El empresario parece no ver con buenos ojos el contenido que sale de su propia televisora
El empresario parece no ver con buenos ojos el contenido que sale de su propia televisora
Así quedaron las tarifas del Registro Único Nacional de Tránsito para 2020 y 2021

Esta actualización aplica a los Organismos de Tránsito, de Apoyo, autoridades de tránsito y la concesión RUNT.
Esta actualización aplica a los Organismos de Tránsito, de Apoyo, autoridades de tránsito y la concesión RUNT.
El 90% de las denuncias en México no se resuelven: INEGI

De acuerdo con la investigación, solamente 1 de cada 10 casos son enviados a un juez para proceder en contra de los responsables
De acuerdo con la investigación, solamente 1 de cada 10 casos son enviados a un juez para proceder en contra de los responsables
Luis Lacalle Pou: “Las fronteras de Uruguay van a estar básicamente cerradas en verano”

"Es una decisión difícil para nosotros, pero los elementos son contundentes", expresó el mandatario
"Es una decisión difícil para nosotros, pero los elementos son contundentes", expresó el mandatario
Se desploma puente colgante en Antioquia y deja, al menos, cinco muertos

Una camioneta cayó a un río luego de que un puente colgante, que une dos veredas del corregimiento de Necoclí (Antioquia, se desplomara.
Una camioneta cayó a un río luego de que un puente colgante, que une dos veredas del corregimiento de Necoclí (Antioquia, se desplomara.
Coronavirus en México: se registraron 479 muertes y 6,612 contagios en las últimas 24 horas

La Secretaría de Salud dio a conocer las cifras más relevantes sobre la epidemia de COVID-19 en el país
La Secretaría de Salud dio a conocer las cifras más relevantes sobre la epidemia de COVID-19 en el país
“Pudo ser peor”: Jorge Alcocer reconoció crisis sanitaria en comparecencia en la Cámara de Diputados

Martha Romo, diputada del PAN, le entregó al secretario una urna en representación de los más de 87,000 muertos por esta enfermedad
Martha Romo, diputada del PAN, le entregó al secretario una urna en representación de los más de 87,000 muertos por esta enfermedad
