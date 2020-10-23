ADVISORY LIBYA-SECURITY/UN

UN Representative briefs media on Libya talks

Start: 23 Oct 2020 10:18 GMT

End: 23 Oct 2020 10:36 GMT

GENEVA - Stephanie Williams, Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UN Stabilization Mission in Libya brief media on last day of face-to-face talks between delegations of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) in Geneva. The United Nations is seeking a complete stand-down of all military maneuvers and reinforcements to enable an agreement on a lasting ceasefire, including a demilitarized zone in central Libya.

