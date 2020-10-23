ADVISORY LIBYA-SECURITY/UN

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres makes statement on Libya

Start: 23 Oct 2020 14:06 GMT

End: 23 Oct 2020 14:37 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - U.N. Secretary U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres gives a news conference on Libya as the county's warring factions sign a permanent ceasefire agreement

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com