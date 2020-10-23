ADVISORY IRAQ-PROTESTS/ANNIVERSARY

Iraqis take to the streets on protest anniversary

Start: 25 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 25 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

BAGHDAD, IRAQ - Iraqis gather in Baghdad to mark the anniversary of the 2019 October mass protests.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iraq

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com