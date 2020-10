ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SCOTLAND-STURGEON

Nicola Sturgeon announces 5 tier lockdown system for Scotland

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announces a 5 tier lockdown system for Scotland. The proposals will be debated and voted on in the Scottish Parliament next week and will come into force on 2nd November.

