ADVISORY -FLASH-USA-SUDAN/ISRAEL-TRUMP--TIME APPROX

Por REUTERSOCT 23
23 de Octubre de 2020

Trump stement after Israel and Sudan agree to normalize relations

Start: 23 Oct 2020 16:22 GMT

End: 23 Oct 2020 17:22 GMT

Trump makes comments after Israel and Sudan agree to normalize relations - joint statement from leaders of U.S., Israel and Sudan

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE U.S.A.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS - NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

¿Por qué Uber Eats se va de Colombia?

A pesar del crecimiento en los domicilios, desde 2019, la empresa anunció que su servicio se despide del país en noviembre.
¿Por qué Uber Eats se va de Colombia?

A pesar del crecimiento en los domicilios, desde 2019, la empresa anunció que su servicio se despide del país en noviembre.
“Vive tú en uno así”: los diminutos “cuartos” que presume el gobernador de Yucatán

Vivienda Social 2019, programa implementado por la administración de Vila Dosal, tuvo una inversión de 900 millones de pesos
“Vive tú en uno así”: los diminutos “cuartos” que presume el gobernador de Yucatán

Vivienda Social 2019, programa implementado por la administración de Vila Dosal, tuvo una inversión de 900 millones de pesos
A plena luz del día y en convoy: sicarios del cártel de Tláhuac extorsionaban a transportistas en Xochimilco

En un operativo de la SSC CDMX, fueron detenidas 14 personas implicadas en la comisión de delitos en el famoso embarcadero de Xochimilco
A plena luz del día y en convoy: sicarios del cártel de Tláhuac extorsionaban a transportistas en Xochimilco

En un operativo de la SSC CDMX, fueron detenidas 14 personas implicadas en la comisión de delitos en el famoso embarcadero de Xochimilco
Dónde voto: sepa cómo averiguar los datos más importantes del Plebiscito de Chile

Desempleo en Colombia seguirá por encima de 10% en 2021

El Banco de la República prevé que la cifra estará entre 15 y 17% al finalizar el 2020.
Desempleo en Colombia seguirá por encima de 10% en 2021

El Banco de la República prevé que la cifra estará entre 15 y 17% al finalizar el 2020.
“Lo que es cara es la dictadura”: AMLO denunció que el INE afecta la consulta sobre expresidentes con costos excesivos

Bogotá no tendrá toque de queda en Halloween: Claudia López

La alcaldesa explicó que, durante la celebración del día de las brujas, los bogotanos se acogerán a las recomendaciones del Ministerio de Salud de festejar en sus casas.
Bogotá no tendrá toque de queda en Halloween: Claudia López

La alcaldesa explicó que, durante la celebración del día de las brujas, los bogotanos se acogerán a las recomendaciones del Ministerio de Salud de festejar en sus casas.
El cuadro de Boca y River en la Copa Libertadores: en qué instancia podría darse un nuevo Superclásico

La Conmebol realizó el sorteo de los octavos de final de la Copa Libertadores y quedó definido el camino que deberán sortear el Millonario y el Xeneize para alzarse con la gloria eterna
El cuadro de Boca y River en la Copa Libertadores: en qué instancia podría darse un nuevo Superclásico

La Conmebol realizó el sorteo de los octavos de final de la Copa Libertadores y quedó definido el camino que deberán sortear el Millonario y el Xeneize para alzarse con la gloria eterna
El peso avanza ante la debilidad del dólar: podría hilar su cuarta alza semanal

La moneda local cotizaba en 21.1648 por dólar
El peso avanza ante la debilidad del dólar: podría hilar su cuarta alza semanal

La moneda local cotizaba en 21.1648 por dólar
Emma Coronel: la “influencer” de Instagram con solo cuatro fotos en su cuenta oficial

La esposa del Chapo hace su vida tras la condena a cadena perpetua del narcotraficante
Emma Coronel: la “influencer” de Instagram con solo cuatro fotos en su cuenta oficial

La esposa del Chapo hace su vida tras la condena a cadena perpetua del narcotraficante
Se sorteó la segunda fase de la Copa Sudamericana: Independiente y Atlético Tucumán protagonizarán el cruce de argentinos

El Rojo se medirá ante el Decano, en uno de los cruces más atractivos de esta instancia. Unión se medirá con Emelec, Lanús con el San Pablo de Dani Alves, Vélez ante Peñarol y Defensa y Justicia chocará con Sportivo Luqueño
Se sorteó la segunda fase de la Copa Sudamericana: Independiente y Atlético Tucumán protagonizarán el cruce de argentinos

El Rojo se medirá ante el Decano, en uno de los cruces más atractivos de esta instancia. Unión se medirá con Emelec, Lanús con el San Pablo de Dani Alves, Vélez ante Peñarol y Defensa y Justicia chocará con Sportivo Luqueño
“Tengo una serie de síntomas”: Andrés Palacios, protagonista de “Imperio de Mentiras” resultó positivo a COVID-19

El actor se mantendrá en casa hasta que sea dado de alta
“Tengo una serie de síntomas”: Andrés Palacios, protagonista de “Imperio de Mentiras” resultó positivo a COVID-19

El actor se mantendrá en casa hasta que sea dado de alta
