Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-DEPARTURE

Por REUTERSOCT 22
22 de Octubre de 2020

Trump and first lady arrive at Joint Base Andrews

Start: 22 Oct 2020 17:08 GMT

End: 22 Oct 2020 17:37 GMT

NASHVILLE, TN - President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Joint Base Andrews en route to Nashville, Tennessee for the second and last Presidential debate

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters
“Es un ejemplo para Colombia mostrar que sí puede haber protesta pacífica”: ministra del Interior

Tras la jornada de este 21 de octubre, distintos sectores sociales se manifestaron por el aumento de violencia que está viviendo el país y la actual situación económica.
Michelle Bachelet pide al Gobierno garantizar independencia para los órganos de justicia transicional

La Alta Comisionada de las Naciones Unidas para los Derechos Humanos se reunirá con los directivos de la JEP, Comisión de la Verdad y Unidad de Búsqueda de Desaparecidos.
Matthew McConaughey confesó que un hombre abusó sexualmente de él a los 18 años

El ganador del Oscar relató episodios hasta ahora desconocidos de su vida en un nuevo libro
Cómo el general Cienfuegos luchó contra los Zetas y protegió a los Beltrán Leyva en el sexenio de Peña Nieto

Solo cuatro miembros de la organización fueron detenidos en el sexenio del priista
Ante el amago de Iberdrola de dejar de invertir en México, López Obrador aseguró que buscaría una reforma constitucional si no se aprueba su política energética

El presidente señaló que se están revisando todos los ordenamientos legales
"Gente corriente y nefasta”: Julio César Chávez enfureció por indignantes comentarios sobre su nieto

La semana pasada, el ex pugilistas compartió una foto con su nieto y también indicó que será el que continuará con el legado en el deporte
“Calidad moral y estatura intelectual”: las peticiones de Lydia Cacho a Antonio Attolini para hablar sobre la extinción de fideicomisos

La periodista defendió su postura respecto a que esta decisión es desdeñar años de trabajo de la sociedad civil para que las instituciones respondieran con transparencia
Gustavo Petro acudirá ante la ONU para denunciar homicidios de integrantes de Colombia Humana

El asesinato de tres miembros del partido político prendió las alarmas en la región del Cauca.
Daniel Bisogno, otra vez contra “Chiquis” Rivera: “Quién contrata a una gorda para anunciar un restaurante”

El presentador volvió a referirse a la hija de Jenni Rivera de forma despectiva
Estos son los senderos en los cerros orientales que puede visitar en Bogotá

Los senderos de la quebrada La Vieja, San Francisco y La Aguadora están abiertos al público. Para los recorridos, es necesario registrarse previamente en una app.
Así le fue a los colombianos en los Billboard Latinos

Karol G fue la gran ganadora entre los colombianos nominados, Carlos Vives recibió un homenaje especial y Maluma fue premiado por su fundación.
La otra batalla de Fernando del Solar: el presentador aún sufre estragos por su recaída de salud

El conductor comentó que ha habido un aspecto relacionado con su estado que le he costado mucho mejorar
