ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-DEPARTURE

Trump and first lady arrive at Joint Base Andrews

Start: 22 Oct 2020 17:08 GMT

End: 22 Oct 2020 17:37 GMT

NASHVILLE, TN - President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Joint Base Andrews en route to Nashville, Tennessee for the second and last Presidential debate

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com