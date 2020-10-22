Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-ARRIVAL

Por REUTERSOCT 22
22 de Octubre de 2020

Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive in Nashville

Start: 22 Oct 2020 18:57 GMT

End: 22 Oct 2020 19:08 GMT

NASHVILLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - U.S. President Donald Trump arrives in Nashville, where he will participate in the second and last presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Belmont University.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters
